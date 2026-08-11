AGM 09/09/2026 Enclosed The Register Of Members And Share Transfer Books Of The Company Will Remain Closed On Thursday, September 03, 2026, For The Purpose Of The 44Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company For The Financial Year 2025- 26 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.08.2026) Please find enclosed the Corrigendum to the Notice of 44th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.09.2026) Outcome of the 44th AGM of the Company held today i.e. September 09 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 09.09.2026) Please find enclosed the Scrutinizer Report and Voting Results of the 44th AGM of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 10.09.2026)