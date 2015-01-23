Datakosa Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,460.9
|16.05
|8,90,411.34
|14,104
|4.47
|60,441
|267.04
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,130.7
|14.73
|4,58,585.25
|7,249
|4.24
|39,957
|193.82
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,379.9
|18.83
|3,73,671.68
|4,302
|3.92
|15,445
|103.76
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
182.14
|15.61
|1,80,278.85
|2,862.7
|6.4
|18,941.6
|53.67
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,779.1
|39.32
|1,74,272.29
|1,613.8
|2.87
|13,742.4
|216.66
No Record Found
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