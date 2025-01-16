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Datakosa Ltd Share Price Live

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13.8
(-50.92%)
Jan 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open13.8
  • Day's High13.8
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close28.12
  • Day's Low13.8
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.99
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33.02
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Datakosa Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

₹13.8

Prev. Close

₹28.12

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹13.8

Day's Low

₹13.8

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹12.99

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33.02

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Datakosa Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2026

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2026

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11 Aug 2026

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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6 Aug 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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15 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

25 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

Rights

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Datakosa Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Datakosa Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

21 Oct, 2026|10:05 AM
Sep-2026Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.17%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 26.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Datakosa Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

17.17

17.17

19.96

19.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.64

-2.55

21.97

48.22

Net Worth

13.53

14.62

41.93

68.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

145.6

141.42

114.49

78.76

yoy growth (%)

2.95

23.52

45.36

70.42

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4.01

-6.22

-16.02

-15.91

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.62

6.95

6.57

4.46

Depreciation

-4.63

-6.8

-5.79

-1.2

Tax paid

-2.57

-2.5

-2.14

-1.62

Working capital

8.48

3.31

15.32

-1.94

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.95

23.52

45.36

70.42

Op profit growth

98.52

-54.09

94.74

188.04

EBIT growth

76.55

12.24

24.14

151.68

Net profit growth

193.61

0.34

55.99

60.34

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

39.34

104.19

145.6

141.43

116.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

39.34

104.19

145.6

141.43

116.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.45

2.1

8.83

10

2.65

Datakosa Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,460.9

16.058,90,411.3414,1044.4760,441267.04

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,130.7

14.734,58,585.257,2494.2439,957193.82

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,379.9

18.833,73,671.684,3023.9215,445103.76

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

182.14

15.611,80,278.852,862.76.418,941.653.67

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,779.1

39.321,74,272.291,613.82.8713,742.4216.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Datakosa Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Santosh Kumar Vangapally

Executive Director

Nirvigna Kotla

Independent Director

MARUTI VENKATA SUBBARAO POLURI

Whole Time Director & CEO

Prashanth Mitta

Independent Director

Nikshit Hemendra Sha

Independent Director

Ajay Kumar Giri

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sucharitha Bandugula

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nagendra Guddada

Registered Office

Level-2 Wing A Melange Towers,

Patrika Nagar Madhapur,

Telangana - 500081

Tel: +91-40-42619840

Website: http://www.bodhtree.com

Email: cosecy@bodhtree.com

Registrar Office

12-10-167,

Bharath Nagar,

Hyderbad - 500018

Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2

Website: www.vccilindia.com

Email: info@vccilindia.com

Summary

Bodhtree Consulting Limited is an IT and IT Enabling Services (ITES) provider, incorporated on July 16, 1982. Bodhtree is a CMMI level 5 company which enables enterprises to transform their business u...
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Reports by Datakosa Ltd

Company FAQs

The Datakosa Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Datakosa Ltd is ₹33.02 Cr. as of 23 Jan ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of Datakosa Ltd is 0 and 1.46 as of 23 Jan ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Datakosa Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Datakosa Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 23 Jan ‘15
Datakosa Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -10.85%, 3 Years at -18.51%, 1 Year at -59.65%, 6 Month at -27.18%, 3 Month at -1.44% and 1 Month at 54.15%.
The shareholding pattern of Datakosa Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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