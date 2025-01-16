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SectorIT - Software
Open₹13.8
Prev. Close₹28.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹13.8
Day's Low₹13.8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹12.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33.02
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
17.17
17.17
19.96
19.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.64
-2.55
21.97
48.22
Net Worth
13.53
14.62
41.93
68.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
145.6
141.42
114.49
78.76
yoy growth (%)
2.95
23.52
45.36
70.42
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.01
-6.22
-16.02
-15.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.62
6.95
6.57
4.46
Depreciation
-4.63
-6.8
-5.79
-1.2
Tax paid
-2.57
-2.5
-2.14
-1.62
Working capital
8.48
3.31
15.32
-1.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.95
23.52
45.36
70.42
Op profit growth
98.52
-54.09
94.74
188.04
EBIT growth
76.55
12.24
24.14
151.68
Net profit growth
193.61
0.34
55.99
60.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
39.34
104.19
145.6
141.43
116.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
39.34
104.19
145.6
141.43
116.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.45
2.1
8.83
10
2.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,460.9
|16.05
|8,90,411.34
|14,104
|4.47
|60,441
|267.04
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,130.7
|14.73
|4,58,585.25
|7,249
|4.24
|39,957
|193.82
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,379.9
|18.83
|3,73,671.68
|4,302
|3.92
|15,445
|103.76
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
182.14
|15.61
|1,80,278.85
|2,862.7
|6.4
|18,941.6
|53.67
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,779.1
|39.32
|1,74,272.29
|1,613.8
|2.87
|13,742.4
|216.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Santosh Kumar Vangapally
Executive Director
Nirvigna Kotla
Independent Director
MARUTI VENKATA SUBBARAO POLURI
Whole Time Director & CEO
Prashanth Mitta
Independent Director
Nikshit Hemendra Sha
Independent Director
Ajay Kumar Giri
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sucharitha Bandugula
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nagendra Guddada
Level-2 Wing A Melange Towers,
Patrika Nagar Madhapur,
Telangana - 500081
Tel: +91-40-42619840
Website: http://www.bodhtree.com
Email: cosecy@bodhtree.com
12-10-167,
Bharath Nagar,
Hyderbad - 500018
Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2
Website: www.vccilindia.com
Email: info@vccilindia.com
Summary
Bodhtree Consulting Limited is an IT and IT Enabling Services (ITES) provider, incorporated on July 16, 1982. Bodhtree is a CMMI level 5 company which enables enterprises to transform their business u...
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