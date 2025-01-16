Datakosa Ltd Summary

Bodhtree Consulting Limited is an IT and IT Enabling Services (ITES) provider, incorporated on July 16, 1982. Bodhtree is a CMMI level 5 company which enables enterprises to transform their business using the power of cloud, analytics and digital solutions. In addition, it streamline key business processes by deploying enterprise applications, integrating applications with their IT infrastructure and maintaining them, so that business users focus on strategic organizational priorities.



Company operate the business in India and USA. Bodhtree, a global IT Consulting and Product Engineering services provider, offers technology solutions that address complex business issues and drive transformational growth. With extensive domain and IT expertise, their solutions integrate seamlessly within existing IT infrastructures, ensuring optimal business performance and maximized return on technology investments.The Company, headquartered in India provides technology-consulting services to various companies and SMEs across the globe.



With a primary focus on Cloud CRM and Analytics, it provides services including solution design, development, implementation, integration, maintenance and support for customers in the healthcare & life sciences, hi-tech manufacturing, education and government verticals.During the year 2015-16, a 100% wholly owned subsidiary Company in the name and style of M/s. Bodhtree Human Capital Private Limited was incorporated to tap the domestic as well as global market for staff augmentation and service sector. In 2018, Bodhtree started to rechristen itself as Systems Integrator (SI) in the market place, and thereby opening new areas of growth.



Company is already a strategic partner with renowned market players like Oracle, Salesforce.com, Tableau, etc.The Company was admitted to corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) vide order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Principal Bench, Hyderabad dated February 20, 2023 under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. In connection with the corporate insolvency resolution process of the Company, the NCLT vide its order dated December 12, 2023 approved the Resolution Plan submitted by Mr. Santhosh Vangapally.



Pursuant to the NCLT Order dated December 12, 2023, a new Board was constituted in on December 18, 2023 and a new management was put in place.Post the revival of the Company vide Honble NCLT, Hyderabad bench Order dated December 12, 2023 from which the new management has taken over the control of the Company, the new Board is studying the existing business lines of the Company as well as the prospects for entering the new business lines and the Board is confident that the FY2024-25 will be a new start for the Company for its future growth.