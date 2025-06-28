4:1 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that BODHTREE CONSULTING LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE BODHTREE CONSULTING LIMITED (539122) RECORD DATE 28/06/2025 PURPOSE Issue of 04 (FOUR) Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at Premium of Rs.20/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 01 (ONE) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 27/06/2025 DR-661/2025-2026 Note: As per Terms of Payment : The full amount of Issue Price of Rs.30/- will be payable on Application. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note that Trading in the Equity Shares of the Company is currently Restricted On account of IRP as per IBC / Recommencement post IBC (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 25.06.2025)