|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Aug 2026
|6 Aug 2026
|Bodhtree Consulting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the Un-audited (Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2026. 2) To consider the Limited Review Report (Standalone) of the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended June 30 2026. 3) To consider and approve the Boards Report together with annexures for the FY 2025-26. 4) To appoint the Scrutinizer for 44th AGM of the Company. 5)To Consider and recommend alteration of Object Clause (III)A)) of the Memorandum of Association (MOA) 6) To consider and approve the change of name of the Company and consequential amendment to MOA and AOA. 7)To consider and approve the issuance of Equity Shares on a preferential basis to Non-Promoter Investor subject to the approval of shareholders. 8)To fix the time date and venue of the 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company and approve the Notice of the 44th AGM for the FY 2025-26. Approved the Change of Name of the Company from Bodhtree Consulting Limited to Datakosa Limited and consequential amendment to MOA and AOA of the company, subject to the approval of Members. Enclosed the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, approved by the Board in its meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.08.2026)
|Board Meeting
|3 Jul 2026
|3 Jul 2026
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015 we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e. on Friday, July 03, 2026, inter-alia, has considered and approved the proposal for incorporation of a majority-owned foreign subsidiary of the Company in USA.
|Board Meeting
|18 May 2026
|13 May 2026
|Bodhtree Consulting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve a) to consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results and Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2026. b) to consider and take note of the Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results and Statement of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2026. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31 March, 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 18.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|27 Feb 2026
|27 Feb 2026
|Outcome of the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on February 27, 2026.
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2026
|28 Jan 2026
|Bodhtree Consulting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025. Un-audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 02.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|3 Jan 2026
|31 Dec 2025
|Bodhtree Consulting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the proposal for merger of Rzeninfo Solutions Private Limited into the Company (Bodhtree) and its related matters. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On January 03, 2026 Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. {As per BSE announcement dated on : 03.01.2026}
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2025
|24 Oct 2025
|Bodhtree Consulting Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve inter-alia the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025.
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