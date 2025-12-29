Annual report of the company for FY 2024-2025 Company has fixed book closure pursuant to Annual General Meeting Notice is hereby given for 18th Annual general meeting of the company 18th Annual General meeting of the members of the company will be held on December 29,2025 at 12.30 pm through VC/OAVM Proceedings of the annual general meeting of the company held on today ie 29th December 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 29.12.2025) Submission of Scrutinizers consolidated report on remote e-voting and e-voting conducted during the AGM (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 30.12.2025)