Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorRealty
Open₹0.14
Prev. Close₹0.14
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.4
Day's High₹0.15
Day's Low₹0.14
52 Week's High₹0.67
52 Week's Low₹0.11
Book Value₹0.49
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)78.43
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
849.44
849.44
858.93
61.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.31
47.83
63.01
78.2
Net Worth
857.75
897.27
921.94
139.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
120.92
114.12
126.79
105.77
yoy growth (%)
5.95
-9.99
19.86
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.04
-3.45
-2.43
-1.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
27.92
13.57
18.86
12.21
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.17
-0.29
-0.27
Tax paid
-7.66
-3.01
-5.81
-4.3
Working capital
-19.96
-11.01
14.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.95
-9.99
19.86
Op profit growth
27.97
-11.97
16.6
EBIT growth
35.15
-18.53
26.58
Net profit growth
110.22
-26.17
65.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
17.99
20.61
108.19
101.65
128.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
17.99
20.61
108.19
101.65
128.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5
27.55
12.47
9.67
7.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
561.3
|38.97
|1,39,100.14
|2,400.64
|1.42
|2,307.22
|127.61
Lodha Developers Ltd
LODHA
870.9
|29.79
|86,998.1
|794.3
|0.49
|3,901.7
|217.93
Phoenix Mills Ltd
PHOENIXLTD
1,741.5
|211.15
|62,299.18
|54.8
|0.14
|135.45
|153.89
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,600.4
|30.4
|58,143.63
|569.69
|0.5
|1,414.78
|442.6
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,327.6
|312.18
|57,147.13
|104.2
|0.15
|1,696.8
|277.78
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Naresh Jagumal Karda
Managing Director
Devesh Karda
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sandeep Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prachi Aditya Sakpal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Reshma Susan Thomas
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anoushka Lutchmee Nunkoo
Executive Director
Lea Colcol Bonaga
Executive Director
Nabila Hadia Hawail
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mayura Marathe
2nd Floor Gulmohar Status,
Above Business Bank SamarthNgr,
Maharashtra - 422005
Tel: 91-253-2465436
Website: http://www.kardaconstruction.com
Email: admin@kardaconstruction.com
Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,
Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-2851 5606
Website: www.sharexindia.com
Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com
Summary
KBC Global Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Karda Constructions Private Limited on September 17, 2007. Subsequently, the Company converted to a Public Limit...
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Reports by Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd
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