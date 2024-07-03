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Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd Share Price Live

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0.15
(7.14%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:49:54 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.14
  • Day's High0.15
  • 52 Wk High0.67
  • Prev. Close0.14
  • Day's Low0.14
  • 52 Wk Low 0.11
  • Turnover (lac)0.4
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.49
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)78.43
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

₹0.14

Prev. Close

₹0.14

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.4

Day's High

₹0.15

Day's Low

₹0.14

52 Week's High

₹0.67

52 Week's Low

₹0.11

Book Value

₹0.49

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

78.43

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd Corporate Action

5 Dec 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Dec, 2025

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7 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

Bonus

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5 Dec 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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9 Dec 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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27 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:50 AM
Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.83%

Non-Promoter- 0.38%

Institutions: 0.37%

Non-Institutions: 98.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

849.44

849.44

858.93

61.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.31

47.83

63.01

78.2

Net Worth

857.75

897.27

921.94

139.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

120.92

114.12

126.79

105.77

yoy growth (%)

5.95

-9.99

19.86

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3.04

-3.45

-2.43

-1.99

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

27.92

13.57

18.86

12.21

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.17

-0.29

-0.27

Tax paid

-7.66

-3.01

-5.81

-4.3

Working capital

-19.96

-11.01

14.41

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.95

-9.99

19.86

Op profit growth

27.97

-11.97

16.6

EBIT growth

35.15

-18.53

26.58

Net profit growth

110.22

-26.17

65.01

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

17.99

20.61

108.19

101.65

128.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

17.99

20.61

108.19

101.65

128.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5

27.55

12.47

9.67

7.54

Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

561.3

38.971,39,100.142,400.641.422,307.22127.61

Lodha Developers Ltd

LODHA

870.9

29.7986,998.1794.30.493,901.7217.93

Phoenix Mills Ltd

PHOENIXLTD

1,741.5

211.1562,299.1854.80.14135.45153.89

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,600.4

30.458,143.63569.690.51,414.78442.6

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,327.6

312.1857,147.13104.20.151,696.8277.78

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Naresh Jagumal Karda

Managing Director

Devesh Karda

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sandeep Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Prachi Aditya Sakpal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Reshma Susan Thomas

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anoushka Lutchmee Nunkoo

Executive Director

Lea Colcol Bonaga

Executive Director

Nabila Hadia Hawail

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mayura Marathe

Registered Office

2nd Floor Gulmohar Status,

Above Business Bank SamarthNgr,

Maharashtra - 422005

Tel: 91-253-2465436

Website: http://www.kardaconstruction.com

Email: admin@kardaconstruction.com

Registrar Office

Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,

Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-2851 5606

Website: www.sharexindia.com

Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com

Summary

KBC Global Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Karda Constructions Private Limited on September 17, 2007. Subsequently, the Company converted to a Public Limit...
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Reports by Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd share price today?

The Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd is ₹78.43 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd is 0 and 0.09 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd is ₹0.11 and ₹0.67 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd?

Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -56.38%, 3 Years at -57.15%, 1 Year at -63.16%, 6 Month at -56.25%, 3 Month at -6.67% and 1 Month at 7.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.83 %
Institutions - 0.37 %
Public - 98.80 %

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