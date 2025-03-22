This is to inform you that the extra ordinary general meeting will be held on Saturday, 22nd March ,2025 at 12.00 noon through video conferencing. Pursuant to reg 30 of the SEBI (LODR)2015 we hereby inform that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting is held on Saturday 22nd March 2025 at 12.00 noon through OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/03/2025) Submission of Scrutinizers report (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 22.03.2025) Company has fixed record date ie April 4,2025 to determine the eligible shareholders entitled to receive bonus shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.03.2025)