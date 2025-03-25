1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares This is to inform that in regard with letter dated March 06,2025, company is withdrawing the record date fixed on March 28,2025. Further the date in this regard shall be informed accordingly. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.03.2025) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that KBC GLOBAL LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE KBC GLOBAL LIMITED (541161) RECORD DATE 04/04/2025 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (ONE) Bonus Equity Share of Re.1/- each for every 01 (ONE) existing Equity Share of Re.1/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 04/04/2025 DR- 605/2025-2026 Note : As informed by the company 2614379226 equity shares would be allotted as on Monday 07TH April ,2025 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated March 14,2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.04.2025)