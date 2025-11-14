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Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd Board Meeting

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0.14
(-6.67%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

KBC Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Dec 20259 Dec 2025
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. December 9, 2025 duly approved and took on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Board Meeting5 Dec 20255 Dec 2025
INTIMATION UNDER REGULATION 30 OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS & DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015
Board Meeting14 Nov 20259 Nov 2025
Dharan Infra-EPC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for June 30 2025 and September 30 2025 With reference to caption subject, we wish to inform you that, the Board Meeting to be held on today i.e. November 14, 2025 stands cancelled. Intimation for the Board Meeting to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2025 and quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2025 will be given separately. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.11.2025)
Board Meeting7 Aug 20257 Aug 2025
In accordance reg 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 this is to inform that Mr Devesh Karda is appointed as Managing Director of the company subject to approval of shareholders of the company.
Board Meeting11 Jul 202511 Jul 2025
NOTICE IS HEREBY given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Dharan Infra-Epc Limited, previously known as KBC Global Limited, (the Company) held on Friday, July 11, 2025 has taken on record the warning letter issued by National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited dated July 03,2025. Board has taken note of the letter issued in regard with disclosure of default on payments of Interest /repayment of principal amounts of loans from bank /financial institutions and board shall take corrective actions for to avoid recurrence of such lapses in future.
Board Meeting13 Jun 202513 Jun 2025
We hereby inform that board of directors of the company has approved incorporation of wholly owned Subsidiary of the company with name and style of Dharan Infra- Solar Private Limited or any other name as may be available

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