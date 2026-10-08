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Dudani Retail Ltd Company Summary

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22.57
(-4.97%)
Oct 7, 2026|04:01:00 PM

Dudani Retail Ltd Summary

Dudani Retail Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Dudani Retail Private Limited on December 01, 2015, with the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan. Subsequently, the company has converted into a Public limited, resulting in a name change to Dudani Retail Limited and a new Certificate of Incorporation dated March 06, 2025, is issued by the Central Processing Centre.Dudani Retail is a fashion and lifestyle company engaged in the design, manufacturing, and selling of a wide range of apparel and trading of a few cosmetic products. It specialize in providing a diverse range of apparel for both women and men.

The womens clothing is marketed and sold under the brand Divena, which focuses on ethnic and fusion wear, offering products such as kurtas, kurta set, ethnic dresses, and co-ord sets. For mens fashion, it operate under the Millennial Men brand, which caters to demand for contemporary and versatile styles. It engages in selective trading of personal care and lifestyle products under the name Cosse depending on sourcing opportunities and demand patterns.

The Company also supplies products to a Quick-Commerce Platform under an arrangement where goods are delivered to designated delivery hubs on a sell-or-return basis. The Company launched Divena in 2015 as the inhouse womens apparel brand, founded by the Promoters. It established Millennial Men as a mens apparel brand to address the evolving clothing preferences of contemporary male consumers.

Currently, the Company has stopped trading of cosmetic products which started from 2023-24 onwards. The Company has filed a Draft Prospectus with SEBI and is planning the issuance of 36,36,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each and raised funds aggregating to Rs 10.54 crore through fresh issue.
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