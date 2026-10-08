Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorTextiles
Open₹20.38
Prev. Close₹21.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.81
Day's High₹20.38
Day's Low₹20.38
52 Week's High₹25
52 Week's Low₹21.45
Book Value₹20.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.17
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
6.75
6.75
2
2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.55
1.65
4.62
3.62
Net Worth
10.3
8.4
6.62
5.62
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,865
|231.42
|1,94,973.5
|246.65
|0.35
|11,794.71
|812.25
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
224.95
|65.39
|21,252.21
|155.73
|0.05
|2,083.08
|43.13
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
527.15
|18.54
|15,265.04
|285.06
|0.95
|2,648.18
|351.81
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
510.45
|51.05
|13,886.31
|37.29
|0.85
|1,827.06
|131.26
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
21.85
|28.75
|11,134.66
|152.93
|2.29
|1,781.68
|7.98
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
F-93 3rd Flr Kartarpura Ind.-,
Area 22 Godamjaipur Station Rd,
Rajasthan - 302006
Tel: +91 86905 32399
Website: http://www.divenaworld.com
Email: cs@dudaniretail.com
451 Krishna Apra Bus,
Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura,
New Delhi-110034
Tel: 011-45121795
Website: www.maashitla.com
Email: ipo@maashitla.com
Summary
Dudani Retail Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Dudani Retail Private Limited on December 01, 2015, with the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan. Subsequently, the comp...
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Reports by Dudani Retail Ltd
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