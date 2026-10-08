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Dudani Retail Ltd Share Price Live

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20.38
(-4.99%)
Oct 9, 2026|04:01:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open20.38
  • Day's High20.38
  • 52 Wk High25
  • Prev. Close21.45
  • Day's Low20.38
  • 52 Wk Low 21.45
  • Turnover (lac)0.81
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.07
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.17
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Dudani Retail Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹20.38

Prev. Close

₹21.45

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.81

Day's High

₹20.38

Day's Low

₹20.38

52 Week's High

₹25

52 Week's Low

₹21.45

Book Value

₹20.07

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.17

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dudani Retail Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Dudani Retail Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Dudani Retail Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

10 Oct, 2026|07:16 PM
Oct-2026Sep-2026Mar-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.96%

Non-Promoter- 1.77%

Institutions: 1.77%

Non-Institutions: 33.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Dudani Retail Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

6.75

6.75

2

2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.55

1.65

4.62

3.62

Net Worth

10.3

8.4

6.62

5.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Dudani Retail Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,865

231.421,94,973.5246.650.3511,794.71812.25

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

224.95

65.3921,252.21155.730.052,083.0843.13

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

527.15

18.5415,265.04285.060.952,648.18351.81

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

510.45

51.0513,886.3137.290.851,827.06131.26

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

21.85

28.7511,134.66152.932.291,781.687.98

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dudani Retail Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

F-93 3rd Flr Kartarpura Ind.-,

Area 22 Godamjaipur Station Rd,

Rajasthan - 302006

Tel: +91 86905 32399

Website: http://www.divenaworld.com

Email: cs@dudaniretail.com

Registrar Office

451 Krishna Apra Bus,

Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura,

New Delhi-110034

Tel: 011-45121795

Website: www.maashitla.com

Email: ipo@maashitla.com

Summary

Dudani Retail Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Dudani Retail Private Limited on December 01, 2015, with the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan. Subsequently, the comp...
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Reports by Dudani Retail Ltd

Company FAQs

The Dudani Retail Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dudani Retail Ltd is ₹21.17 Cr. as of 09 Oct ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Dudani Retail Ltd is 0 and 1.07 as of 09 Oct ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dudani Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dudani Retail Ltd is ₹21.45 and ₹25 as of 09 Oct ‘26
Dudani Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Dudani Retail Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.97 %
Institutions - 1.77 %
Public - 33.26 %

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