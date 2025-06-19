Please find attached herewith AGM Notice and Annual Report of Annual General Meeting to be held on June 19, 2025 Please find attached herewith outcome / proceedings of todays Annual General Meeting of the Company. Please find attached herewith outcome and proceedings of todays Annual General Meeting of the Company Please find attached herewith outcome / proceedings of todays Annual General Meeting in which shareholders / members approved final dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :19.06.2025) Please find attached herewith AGM Voting results and Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :19.06.2025)