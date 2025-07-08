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E & E Enterprises Limited Share Price Live

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20.17
(5.00%)
May 18, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open20.17
  • Day's High20.17
  • 52 Wk High20.17
  • Prev. Close19.21
  • Day's Low20.17
  • 52 Wk Low 10.21
  • Turnover (lac)0.44
  • P/E2.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26,799.16
  • EPS7.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.48
  • Div. Yield4.96
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

E & E Enterprises Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹20.17

Prev. Close

₹19.21

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.44

Day's High

₹20.17

Day's Low

₹20.17

52 Week's High

₹20.17

52 Week's Low

₹10.21

Book Value

₹26,799.16

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.48

P/E

2.79

EPS

7.22

Divi. Yield

4.96

E & E Enterprises Limited Corporate Action

26 May 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 May, 2025

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14 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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15 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 12 Jun, 2025

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26 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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E & E Enterprises Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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E & E Enterprises Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:56 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.38%

Non-Promoter- 25.61%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

E & E Enterprises Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.24

0.24

0.24

0.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

642.79

642.7

641.51

641.08

Net Worth

643.03

642.94

641.75

641.32

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.13

-0.46

-0.53

-1.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006

Gross Sales

21.21

21.19

2.66

8.57

5.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

21.21

21.19

2.66

8.57

5.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.07

0

0

0.66

0

E & E Enterprises Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

100.35

01,05,959.32402.9701,580.5156.41

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,578.3

054,469.4610.17017195.55

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

103.4

43.4527,918220.060.993,913.7510.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

234.55

27.3116,746.87187.820826.8831.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

365.1

27.115,778.15174.230296.2859.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT E & E Enterprises Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Sunil Adukia

Independent Director

Snehal Arvind Parikh

Independent Director

Abhilasha Misra

Independent Director

JAIMIN DESAI

Registered Office

4th Floor Piramal Tower Annexe,

Ganpatrao Kadam Mg Lower Parel,

Maharashtra - 400013

Tel: 91-022-30767000

Website: http://www.theswastiksafedeposit.in, www.piramal.c

Email: complianceofficer.swastik@piramal.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

The Swastik Safe Deposit and Investments Limited was incorporated on August 6, 1940 in Mumbai by the Reserve Bank of India. The Company was issued a Registration Certificate (RBI) under Section 45 IA ...
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Reports by E & E Enterprises Limited

Company FAQs

What is the E & E Enterprises Limited share price today?

The E & E Enterprises Limited shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.17 today.

What is the Market Cap of E & E Enterprises Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of E & E Enterprises Limited is ₹0.48 Cr. as of 18 May ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of E & E Enterprises Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of E & E Enterprises Limited is 2.79 and 0.00 as of 18 May ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of E & E Enterprises Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a E & E Enterprises Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of E & E Enterprises Limited is ₹10.21 and ₹20.17 as of 18 May ‘26

What is the CAGR of E & E Enterprises Limited?

E & E Enterprises Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.04%, 3 Years at 84.15%, 1 Year at 97.55%, 6 Month at 33.93%, 3 Month at 10.22% and 1 Month at 27.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of E & E Enterprises Limited?

The shareholding pattern of E & E Enterprises Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 74.39 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.61 %

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