Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹20.17
Prev. Close₹19.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.44
Day's High₹20.17
Day's Low₹20.17
52 Week's High₹20.17
52 Week's Low₹10.21
Book Value₹26,799.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.48
P/E2.79
EPS7.22
Divi. Yield4.96
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
642.79
642.7
641.51
641.08
Net Worth
643.03
642.94
641.75
641.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.13
-0.46
-0.53
-1.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
Gross Sales
21.21
21.19
2.66
8.57
5.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
21.21
21.19
2.66
8.57
5.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.07
0
0
0.66
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
100.35
|0
|1,05,959.32
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,578.3
|0
|54,469.46
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
103.4
|43.45
|27,918
|220.06
|0.99
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
234.55
|27.31
|16,746.87
|187.82
|0
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
365.1
|27.1
|15,778.15
|174.23
|0
|296.28
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Sunil Adukia
Independent Director
Snehal Arvind Parikh
Independent Director
Abhilasha Misra
Independent Director
JAIMIN DESAI
4th Floor Piramal Tower Annexe,
Ganpatrao Kadam Mg Lower Parel,
Maharashtra - 400013
Tel: 91-022-30767000
Website: http://www.theswastiksafedeposit.in, www.piramal.c
Email: complianceofficer.swastik@piramal.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
The Swastik Safe Deposit and Investments Limited was incorporated on August 6, 1940 in Mumbai by the Reserve Bank of India. The Company was issued a Registration Certificate (RBI) under Section 45 IA ...
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Reports by E & E Enterprises Limited
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