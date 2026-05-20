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E & E Enterprises Limited Board Meeting

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20.17
(5.00%)
May 18, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Swastik Safe Dep CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 May 202614 May 2026
E & E Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The audited financial results of the Company for the fourth Quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2026 and 2. To consider recommendation of dividend if any E & E Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The audited financial results of the Company for the fourth Quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2026 and 2. To consider recommendation of dividend, if any (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 14.05.2026) Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on 20th May, 2026 as the attached annexure. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 20.05.2026)
Board Meeting28 Jan 202619 Jan 2026
Quarterly Results E & E Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results - for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025 The Board at its meeting held today has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2025 which have been subjected to Limited Review by the Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/01/2026)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20254 Nov 2025
Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results - for the Second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 The Board at its meeting held today has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2025 which have been subjected to Limited Review by the Auditors of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 11/11/2025)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202525 Jul 2025
Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results - for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 Please refer attached Unaudited Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2025)

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