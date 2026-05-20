|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2026
|14 May 2026
|E & E Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The audited financial results of the Company for the fourth Quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2026 and 2. To consider recommendation of dividend if any E & E Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The audited financial results of the Company for the fourth Quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2026 and 2. To consider recommendation of dividend, if any (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 14.05.2026) Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on 20th May, 2026 as the attached annexure. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 20.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|28 Jan 2026
|19 Jan 2026
|Quarterly Results E & E Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results - for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025 The Board at its meeting held today has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2025 which have been subjected to Limited Review by the Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/01/2026)
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2025
|4 Nov 2025
|Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results - for the Second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 The Board at its meeting held today has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2025 which have been subjected to Limited Review by the Auditors of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 11/11/2025)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2025
|25 Jul 2025
|Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results - for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 Please refer attached Unaudited Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2025)
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