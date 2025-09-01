Approved convening of ExtraOrdinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of the Company on Thursday, 25th September, 2025 for seeking approval of the members for the proposed change of name and Adoption of revised MOA. Please find attached herewith the notice of the shareholders meeting to be held on Thursday, 25th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/09/2025) Proceedings of the EGM of the Company held today i.e. 25th September, 2025 Scrutinizers Report along with evoting Results of the EGM held today i.e. 25th September, 2025 Please find attached herewith proceedings of the EGM of the Company held today i.e. 25th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:25.09.2025)