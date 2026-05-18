E & E Enterprises Limited Management Discussions

The Swastik Safe Deposit and Investments Limited ("Swastik" or "the Company") is engaged in the business of investing. The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The key issues of the Management Discussion and analysis are given below:

Outlook

Companies continual growth in the finance sector is expected to give the necessary support to the Finance industry. The Company continues to make profit and thrives in the business of investments. However, based on the financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2025, the Company does not met one of the Principal Business Criteria as prescribed by the RBI for classification of NBFC and management has resolved to surrender the Certificate of Registration to RBI.

Strength

The strength of the Company is known from its reputation which the Company has earned due to its quality business and presently the Companys financial position is sound.

Segment-wise or product-wise performance

Company has only one business segment i.e. business of investing and does not have any other business segment.

Risk Management

As an NBFC, the Company is exposed to credit, liquidity risk. Managing risk is integral to Companys business. The Company operates a structured and continuous process of identifying, analyzing, responding and mitigating the risk events that have the potential to generate the adverse effect on the achievement of organizational objectives.

Internal Control and their Adequacy

Internal controls over financial reporting are designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with IFRS. Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal controls appropriate to the nature and size of the business, and to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of our financial reporting. The Company has proper system of disposal of assets of the Company. All internal policies and statutory guidelines are complied with. The audit committee and the Board of Directors reviews adequacy and effectiveness of the internal controls and IT policies.

Financial performance

During the year under review the Company has earned a net profit of Rs. 11.81 Lakhs as against Rs. 121.75 Lakhs in the previous year.

Human Resources

The Company doesnt have any permanent employees during the year under report.

Cautionary statement

Statement in this management discussion and analysis describing the Companys objectives and expectation may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ from those expressed or implied.