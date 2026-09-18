AGM 24/09/2026 Notice of the 78th Annual General Meeting of Novartis India Limited to be held on Thursday, September 24, 2026, through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) Corrigendum to the Notice of 78th Annual General Meeting dated August 27, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 18.09.2026) Intimation of the proceedings of the 78th Annual General Meeting of Novartis India Limited held on September 24, 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 24.09.2026) Intimation of the Voting Results and the Scrutinizers Report for the 78th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 25.09.2026)