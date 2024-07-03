Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,838.3
Prev. Close₹1,819
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,295.83
Day's High₹1,919
Day's Low₹1,800
52 Week's High₹2,588.8
52 Week's Low₹950
Book Value₹312.87
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,605.33
P/E71.51
EPS26.03
Divi. Yield1.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
12.34
12.34
12.34
12.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
805.49
772.62
732.48
763.32
Net Worth
817.83
784.96
744.82
775.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
399.87
381.35
438.25
563.88
yoy growth (%)
4.85
-12.98
-22.27
-14.07
Raw materials
-178.13
-146.62
-182.32
-245.51
As % of sales
44.54
38.44
41.6
43.53
Employee costs
-101.89
-108.51
-113.87
-144.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
45.82
40.04
28.64
157.52
Depreciation
-9.65
-12.16
-13.14
-2.53
Tax paid
0.1
-19.14
-18.56
-79.16
Working capital
-78.83
-15.29
-30.38
-167.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.85
-12.98
-22.27
-14.07
Op profit growth
1.19
122.69
-292.48
-124.96
EBIT growth
6.13
36.22
-78.51
76.36
Net profit growth
-117.79
107.34
-87.13
36.94
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,904.5
|130.93
|4,57,073.31
|871.29
|0.84
|6,056.59
|97.38
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
11,565.5
|89.3
|3,07,147.15
|1,140
|0.26
|3,647
|676.09
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
4,780
|93.21
|1,81,625.65
|498
|0.71
|4,063
|479.96
Laurus Labs Ltd
LAURUSLABS
2,454
|126.68
|1,32,376.49
|388.13
|0.08
|2,014.11
|108.87
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
ZYDUSLIFE
1,215.9
|37.77
|1,21,002.2
|714.5
|0.08
|3,362.3
|235.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
C Snook
Independent Director
Sandra Martryes
Independent Director
SANKER PARAMESWARAN
Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer
Shilpa Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chandni Maru
Independent Director
Gira Sardesai
Whole Time Director
Falin Majmudar
The Inspire BKC Part 601 & 701,
Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra(E),
Maharashtra - 400051
Tel: 91-022-50243000
Website: http://www.novartis.in
Email: india.investors@novartis.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Novartis India Limited (NIL) is a subsidiary of Swiss giant Novartis, the worlds second largest pharmaceutical company was incorporated on 13 December 1947. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and...
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Reports by Evonile Pharma Ltd
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