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Evonile Pharma Ltd Share Price Live

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1,865.2
(2.54%)
Nov 9, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open1,838.3
  • Day's High1,919
  • 52 Wk High2,588.8
  • Prev. Close1,819
  • Day's Low1,800
  • 52 Wk Low 950
  • Turnover (lac)2,295.83
  • P/E71.51
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value312.87
  • EPS26.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,605.33
  • Div. Yield1.34
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Evonile Pharma Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

₹1,838.3

Prev. Close

₹1,819

Turnover(Lac.)

₹2,295.83

Day's High

₹1,919

Day's Low

₹1,800

52 Week's High

₹2,588.8

52 Week's Low

₹950

Book Value

₹312.87

Face Value

₹5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,605.33

P/E

71.51

EPS

26.03

Divi. Yield

1.34

Evonile Pharma Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2026

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2026

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9 May 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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1 Nov 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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9 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 25

Record Date: 23 Jul, 2025

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Evonile Pharma Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Evonile Pharma Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

10 Nov, 2026|11:41 AM
Sep-2026Jul-2026Jun-2026Mar-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.45%

Foreign: 56.45%

Indian: 14.22%

Non-Promoter- 2.71%

Institutions: 2.71%

Non-Institutions: 26.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Evonile Pharma Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

12.34

12.34

12.34

12.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

805.49

772.62

732.48

763.32

Net Worth

817.83

784.96

744.82

775.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

399.87

381.35

438.25

563.88

yoy growth (%)

4.85

-12.98

-22.27

-14.07

Raw materials

-178.13

-146.62

-182.32

-245.51

As % of sales

44.54

38.44

41.6

43.53

Employee costs

-101.89

-108.51

-113.87

-144.53

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

45.82

40.04

28.64

157.52

Depreciation

-9.65

-12.16

-13.14

-2.53

Tax paid

0.1

-19.14

-18.56

-79.16

Working capital

-78.83

-15.29

-30.38

-167.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.85

-12.98

-22.27

-14.07

Op profit growth

1.19

122.69

-292.48

-124.96

EBIT growth

6.13

36.22

-78.51

76.36

Net profit growth

-117.79

107.34

-87.13

36.94

View Ratios

No Record Found

Evonile Pharma Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,904.5

130.934,57,073.31871.290.846,056.5997.38

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

11,565.5

89.33,07,147.151,1400.263,647676.09

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

4,780

93.211,81,625.654980.714,063479.96

Laurus Labs Ltd

LAURUSLABS

2,454

126.681,32,376.49388.130.082,014.11108.87

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

ZYDUSLIFE

1,215.9

37.771,21,002.2714.50.083,362.3235.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Evonile Pharma Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

C Snook

Independent Director

Sandra Martryes

Independent Director

SANKER PARAMESWARAN

Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer

Shilpa Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chandni Maru

Independent Director

Gira Sardesai

Whole Time Director

Falin Majmudar

Registered Office

The Inspire BKC Part 601 & 701,

Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra(E),

Maharashtra - 400051

Tel: 91-022-50243000

Website: http://www.novartis.in

Email: india.investors@novartis.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Novartis India Limited (NIL) is a subsidiary of Swiss giant Novartis, the worlds second largest pharmaceutical company was incorporated on 13 December 1947. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and...
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Reports by Evonile Pharma Ltd

Company FAQs

The Evonile Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1865.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Evonile Pharma Ltd is ₹4605.33 Cr. as of 09 Nov ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Evonile Pharma Ltd is 71.51 and 5.96 as of 09 Nov ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Evonile Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Evonile Pharma Ltd is ₹950 and ₹2588.8 as of 09 Nov ‘26
Evonile Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.30%, 3 Years at 38.33%, 1 Year at 87.37%, 6 Month at 57.73%, 3 Month at 16.04% and 1 Month at -8.97%.
The shareholding pattern of Evonile Pharma Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.68 %
Institutions - 2.72 %
Public - 26.60 %

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