Board Meeting 4 Nov 2026 1 Nov 2026

Novartis India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Letter of Offer and intimation of the Rights Issue Committee Meeting to decide and discuss, matters in connection with the Rights Issue. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. November 04, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 04.11.2026)

Board Meeting 3 Nov 2026 30 Sep 2026

Novartis India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/11/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2026. Intimation of the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 03.11.2026)

Board Meeting 8 Oct 2026 5 Oct 2026

Right Issue of Equity Shares Novartis India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/10/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the raising of funds through the issuance of equity shares of our Company with a face value of ? 5 each (Equity Shares) by way of a rights issue to its eligible equity shareholders (Rights Issue). Intimation of the Outcome of the Board Meeting held today dated October 08, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 08.10.2026)

Board Meeting 17 Aug 2026 17 Aug 2026

Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on August 17, 2026

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2026 7 Aug 2026

Intimation of the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. August 07, 2026

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2026 29 Jul 2026

Outcome of the 245th Meeting of the Board of Directors of Novartis India Limited (The Company) held today, Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2026 7 Jul 2026

Quarterly Results Novartis India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Novartis India Limited held on Thursday, July, 23, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:23.07.2026)

Board Meeting 12 May 2026 31 Mar 2026

Novartis India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 to approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and the Financial year ended March 31, 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.05.2026)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2026 27 Mar 2026

Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of Novartis India Limited (the Company) held today i.e. Friday, March 27, 2026 inter-alia to approve the appointment of Ms. Gowree Gokhale (DIN: 09351661) as an additional Director (designated as Non-Executive and Independent Director) of the company w.e.f. April 01,2026 and note completion of tenure of Ms. Sandra Martyres w.e.f. April 18, 2026.

Board Meeting 28 Jan 2026 30 Dec 2025