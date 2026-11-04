|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2026
|1 Nov 2026
|Novartis India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Letter of Offer and intimation of the Rights Issue Committee Meeting to decide and discuss, matters in connection with the Rights Issue. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. November 04, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 04.11.2026)
|Board Meeting
|3 Nov 2026
|30 Sep 2026
|Novartis India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/11/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2026. Intimation of the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 03.11.2026)
|Board Meeting
|8 Oct 2026
|5 Oct 2026
|Right Issue of Equity Shares Novartis India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/10/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the raising of funds through the issuance of equity shares of our Company with a face value of ? 5 each (Equity Shares) by way of a rights issue to its eligible equity shareholders (Rights Issue). Intimation of the Outcome of the Board Meeting held today dated October 08, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 08.10.2026)
|Board Meeting
|17 Aug 2026
|17 Aug 2026
|Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on August 17, 2026
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2026
|7 Aug 2026
|Intimation of the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. August 07, 2026
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2026
|29 Jul 2026
|Outcome of the 245th Meeting of the Board of Directors of Novartis India Limited (The Company) held today, Wednesday, July 29, 2026.
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2026
|7 Jul 2026
|Quarterly Results Novartis India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Novartis India Limited held on Thursday, July, 23, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:23.07.2026)
|Board Meeting
|12 May 2026
|31 Mar 2026
|Novartis India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 to approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and the Financial year ended March 31, 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2026
|27 Mar 2026
|Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of Novartis India Limited (the Company) held today i.e. Friday, March 27, 2026 inter-alia to approve the appointment of Ms. Gowree Gokhale (DIN: 09351661) as an additional Director (designated as Non-Executive and Independent Director) of the company w.e.f. April 01,2026 and note completion of tenure of Ms. Sandra Martyres w.e.f. April 18, 2026.
|Board Meeting
|28 Jan 2026
|30 Dec 2025
|Novartis India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2025. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Novartis India Limited (the Company) held on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 28.01.2026)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.