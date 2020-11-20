Evonith Value Steels Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,353.3
|26.6
|3,28,913.56
|3,396
|0.66
|41,076
|493.75
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
189.28
|12.33
|2,30,820.42
|5,053.64
|2.16
|42,102.13
|131.95
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,161.7
|34.08
|1,16,290.04
|860.65
|0.17
|15,270.45
|538.51
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
175.48
|11.86
|70,136.32
|1,773.73
|1.38
|31,997.51
|146.05
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
717.85
|20.6
|56,971.52
|785.5
|0.58
|11,413.28
|243.26
No Record Found
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