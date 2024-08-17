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Evonith Value Steels Ltd Share Price Live

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0.2
(-20.00%)
Nov 20, 2020|03:58:54 PM

Evonith Value Steels Ltd has been delisted from the stock exchange.

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Evonith Value Steels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

₹0.2

Prev. Close

₹0.25

Turnover(Lac.)

₹409.63

Day's High

₹0.25

Day's Low

₹0.2

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

132.16

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Evonith Value Steels Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Evonith Value Steels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Evonith Value Steels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

15 Nov, 2026|07:18 AM
Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.11%

Non-Promoter- 0.80%

Institutions: 0.79%

Non-Institutions: 53.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Evonith Value Steels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

42.11

42.11

42.11

42.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,105.37

1,315.58

1,415.56

1,582.58

Net Worth

1,147.48

1,357.69

1,457.67

1,624.69

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

2,636.26

3,511.63

3,742.9

4,559.63

yoy growth (%)

-24.92

-6.17

-17.91

-31.55

Raw materials

-1,976.44

-2,787.61

-3,233.79

-3,462.83

As % of sales

74.97

79.38

86.39

75.94

Employee costs

-71.13

-68.81

-73.88

-78.28

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-465.82

-509.82

-520.14

-33.97

Depreciation

-137.54

-145.38

-117.24

-107.54

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-514.49

978.79

237.27

-720.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.92

-6.17

-17.91

-31.55

Op profit growth

7.54

-15.78

-166.52

5

EBIT growth

-9.73

-4.51

-222.89

37.38

Net profit growth

-8.63

-1.98

1,430.72

-65.58

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

1,988.87

2,467.33

2,704.21

3,771.9

3,742.9

Excise Duty

0

0

67.95

260.27

0

Net Sales

1,988.87

2,467.33

2,636.26

3,511.63

3,742.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

51.8

70.56

74.13

46.11

34.54

Evonith Value Steels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

1,353.3

26.63,28,913.563,3960.6641,076493.75

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

189.28

12.332,30,820.425,053.642.1642,102.13131.95

Jindal Steel Ltd

JINDALSTEL

1,161.7

34.081,16,290.04860.650.1715,270.45538.51

Steel Authority of India Ltd

SAIL

175.48

11.8670,136.321,773.731.3831,997.51146.05

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

717.85

20.656,971.52785.50.5811,413.28243.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Evonith Value Steels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Director

B L Khanna

Director

Rajinder Miglani

Director

Rajiv Munjal

Company Secretary

Ram Gaud

Independent Director

Jagath Chandra

Registered Office

4th Floor Uttam House,

69 P D Mello Road,

Maharashtra - 400009

Tel: 91-022-66563500

Website: http://www.uttamvalue.com

Email: investor@lloyds.in

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Incorporated in Apr.70 as Gupta Tubes & Pipes, Lloyds Steel Industries got its present name in 1985. It was promoted by R N Gupta and is the flagship of the Lloyds group. Its engineering division manu...
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Reports by Evonith Value Steels Ltd

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