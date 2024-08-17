Evonith Value Steels Ltd has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹0.2
Prev. Close₹0.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹409.63
Day's High₹0.25
Day's Low₹0.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)132.16
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
42.11
42.11
42.11
42.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,105.37
1,315.58
1,415.56
1,582.58
Net Worth
1,147.48
1,357.69
1,457.67
1,624.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
2,636.26
3,511.63
3,742.9
4,559.63
yoy growth (%)
-24.92
-6.17
-17.91
-31.55
Raw materials
-1,976.44
-2,787.61
-3,233.79
-3,462.83
As % of sales
74.97
79.38
86.39
75.94
Employee costs
-71.13
-68.81
-73.88
-78.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-465.82
-509.82
-520.14
-33.97
Depreciation
-137.54
-145.38
-117.24
-107.54
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-514.49
978.79
237.27
-720.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.92
-6.17
-17.91
-31.55
Op profit growth
7.54
-15.78
-166.52
5
EBIT growth
-9.73
-4.51
-222.89
37.38
Net profit growth
-8.63
-1.98
1,430.72
-65.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
1,988.87
2,467.33
2,704.21
3,771.9
3,742.9
Excise Duty
0
0
67.95
260.27
0
Net Sales
1,988.87
2,467.33
2,636.26
3,511.63
3,742.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
51.8
70.56
74.13
46.11
34.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,353.3
|26.6
|3,28,913.56
|3,396
|0.66
|41,076
|493.75
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
189.28
|12.33
|2,30,820.42
|5,053.64
|2.16
|42,102.13
|131.95
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,161.7
|34.08
|1,16,290.04
|860.65
|0.17
|15,270.45
|538.51
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
175.48
|11.86
|70,136.32
|1,773.73
|1.38
|31,997.51
|146.05
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
717.85
|20.6
|56,971.52
|785.5
|0.58
|11,413.28
|243.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Director
B L Khanna
Director
Rajinder Miglani
Director
Rajiv Munjal
Company Secretary
Ram Gaud
Independent Director
Jagath Chandra
4th Floor Uttam House,
69 P D Mello Road,
Maharashtra - 400009
Tel: 91-022-66563500
Website: http://www.uttamvalue.com
Email: investor@lloyds.in
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Incorporated in Apr.70 as Gupta Tubes & Pipes, Lloyds Steel Industries got its present name in 1985. It was promoted by R N Gupta and is the flagship of the Lloyds group. Its engineering division manu...
Read More
Reports by Evonith Value Steels Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.