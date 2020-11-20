To the Members of Evonith Value Steel Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Evonith Value Steel Limited ("the

Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss,

including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement

of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary

of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the

aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended

("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting

principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, its

loss including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended

on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs),

as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further

described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our

report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to

our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we

have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of

Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a

basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information

comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the financial statements

and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any

form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other

information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with

the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially

misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement

of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Evonith Value Steel Limited

Independent auditors report for the year ended March 31, 2025

Responsibility of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act

with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial

position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in

equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India,

including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with

the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also

includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for

safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other

irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and

estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate

internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness

of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that

give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability

to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the

going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to

cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are

free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that

includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an

audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the

aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the

basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain

professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to

fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit

evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not

detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error,

as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override

of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures

that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also

responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial

controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such

^ controls.

Evonith Value Steel Limited

Independent auditors report for the year ended March 31, 2025

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting

estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting

and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events

or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going

concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our

auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are

inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to

the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to

cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the

disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events

in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned

scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in

internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant

ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other

matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related

safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the

"Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our

knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by the law have been kept by the Company

so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in the

paragraph (i)(vi) below on the reporting under Rule 11 (g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other

Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt

with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards

specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards)

Rules, 2015, as amended;

Evonith Value Steel Limited

Independent auditors report for the year ended March 31, 2025

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025

taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on

March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith

are as stated in paragraph (b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) and paragraph [(i)(vi)]

below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these financial

statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2025 has been paid

/ provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read

with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with

Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to

the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in

its financial statements - Refer Note 33 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivate contracts for which

there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education

and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds

have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium

or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities,

including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in

writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or

invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of

the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on

behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds

have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities

("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise,

that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or

entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

Evonith Value Steel Limited

Independent auditors report for the year ended March 31, 2025

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and

appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to

believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material

misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting

software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail

(edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant

transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for

certain changes made, if any, using privileged/ administrative access rights, as described

in note 45 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not

come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of

accounting software where the audit trail has been enabled. Additionally, the audit trail of

prior year has been preserved by the Company as per the statutoiy requirements for record

retention to the extent it was enabled and recorded.

Page 5 of 13

Evonith Value Steel Limited

Independent auditors report for the year ended March 31, 2025

Annexure 1 referred to in Paragraph 1 of the section on "Report on other legal and regulatory

requirements" of our report of even date

Re: Evonith Value Steel Limited

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of

account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and

belief, we state that:

(i)(a)(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including

quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(i)(a)(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(i)(b) Property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the management in accordance

with a planned programme of verifying them over a period of three years which is

reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No

material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(i)(c) The tittle deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the

lessee and lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in note 2

to the financial statements are held in the name of the Company except 26 parcels of

immovable properties as indicated in the below mentioned cases as at March 31, 2025 for

which title deeds were not available with the Company and hence we are unable to

comment on the same.

Amount (INR in crores)

Description

of property Gross carrying value Held in name of Whether

promoter,

director or

their relative or

employee Period held

- indicate

range where

appropriate Reason for not being

held in the name of

the Company In respect of

26 parcels of

land 0.28 Vidarbha Power

Private Limited

(Formerly

Known as

Vidarbha Power

Limited) No 2008-09 While pursuing the

resolution plan in

accordance with IBC,

2016, to acquire the

Company, it was

noticed that the title to

certain land parcels

were not in the name

of the Company.

Management is in the

process to regularise

the title in the name of

the Company.

Evonith Value Steel Limited

Independent auditors report for the year ended March 31, 2025

(i)(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (Including Right of use

assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2025

(i) (e) As represented to us by the management of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated

or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition

of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals during the

year by management including for inventories lying with third parties. In our opinion, the

coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. There were

no discrepancies of 10% or more noticed, in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(ii) (b) As disclosed in note 20 to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned

working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks during the year

on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined

by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly

retums/statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the

unaudited books of accounts of the Company. Further The Company has not been

sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five cores in aggregate from financial

institutions during any point of time of the year on the basis of security of current assets.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has not provided loan, advances in the nature of loans, or

provide security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or any other parties.

Further, during the year the company had stood guarantees to company.

Particular Guarantees (in Crores) Aggregate amount granted /provided during the year - Others 1,347 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above

cases - Others 1,347

Evonith Value Steel Limited

Independent auditors report for the year ended March 31, 2025

(iii)(b) During the year the Company has not made investments, provided security and granted

loans and advances in the nature of loans to, companies, firms, Limited Liability

Partnerships or any other parties. During the year the guarantees provided and the terms

and conditions of the guarantees given to companies are not prejudicial to the Companys

interest.

(iii) (c) The Company has not granted loan and advances in the nature of loan during the year to

companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the

requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(c), (d), (e) and (f) of the order are not applicable to

the company.

(iv) Guarantees in respect of which provision of section 185 and 186 of the companies Act,

2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company. There are no loans,

investments and security in respect of which provision of section 185 and 186 apply and

hence not commented upon.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts

which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies

Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement

to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the company pursuant to

the rules made by Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section

148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of Steel, and are of the

opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and

maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory

dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance,

income-tax, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to

the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by

us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at

the year ended, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(vii) (b) There are no dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employee state insurance,

income-tax, custom duty, cess, and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on

account of any dispute.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in

the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income

during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not

applicable to the Company.

(ix)(a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the

payment of interest thereon to any lender.

ix)(b) As represented to us by the management of the Company, the Company has not been

declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any

government authority.

(ix)(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which loans were obtained.

(ix)(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on

short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(ix) (e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the

requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) and (f) of the order is not applicable to the

Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer

(including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order

is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully

or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the

requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No Material fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed

or reported during the year.

(xi)(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act,

2013 has been filed by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies

(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. Further, as represented to

us by the management, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies

Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor or secretarial auditor in Form ADT - 4 as

prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central

Government.

(xi) (c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received

by the companies during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Therefore, the requirements to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not

applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and sections 188

of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes

to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

S R B C & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

Evonith Value Steel Limited

Independent auditors report for the year ended March 31, 2025

(xiv)(a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its

business.

(xiv)(b)

(XV)

(xvi)(a)

(xvi)(b)

(xvi)(c)(d)

(xvii)

(xviii)

(xix)

The Internal audit reports of the company issued till the date of audit report, for the period

under audit have been considered by us.

The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons

connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order

is not applicable to the Company.

The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are

not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirements to report on clause (xvi) (a)

of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to

the Company.

As represented to us by management the Company is not a Core Investment Company as

defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India and as represented to us by

management, there is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group. Accordingly,

the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) and 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable

to the Company.

The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 134.58 crores in the current year.

Further the Company has not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial

year.

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly

requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 41 to the financial statements, ageing

and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities,

other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of

Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting

the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any

material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable

of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due

within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not

an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting

is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee

nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance

sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Page 10 of 14

S R B C &COLLP

Chartered Accountants

Evonith Value Steel Limited

Independent auditors report for the year ended March 31, 2025

(xx)(a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required

to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in

compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has

been disclosed in note 42 to the financial statement.

(xx)(b) There are no amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to

a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 ofCompanies

Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 42 to the financial statement.

For S R B C & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003

Membership Number: 118476

UDIN: 25118746BMOLEF1852

Place of Signature: Mumbai

Date: June 17, 2025

Page 11 of 13

SRBC&COLLP

Chartered Accountants

Evonith Value Steel Limited

Independent auditors report for the year ended March 31, 2025

Annexurc 2 to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the financial statements of

Evonith Value Steel Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Evonith Value

Steel Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financial

statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls

based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering

the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI").

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal

financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its

business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention

and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the

timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference

to these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the

Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note")

and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable

to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note

require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable

assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements

was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal

financial controls with reference to these financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our

audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an

understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements, assessing the

risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness

of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors

judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements,

whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for

our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these financial

statements.

Page 12 of 13

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to these Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to

provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of

financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies

and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and

fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable

assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in

accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the

company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the

company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of

unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect

on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements,

including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material

misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation

of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to

the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate

because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may

deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with

reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial

statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial

reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control

stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For S R B C & CO LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E3OOOfLL^ ^