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Fabino Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

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20.31
(4.96%)
Apr 27, 2026|12:00:00 AM

Fabino Life Sci. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/09/2025calendar-icon
16/09/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Sep 20264 Sep 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, September 04, 2026.
Board Meeting16 Jul 202616 Jul 2026
Appointment of Mrs. Shipra Rathi as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer as well as key Managerial Personnel of the Company.
Board Meeting23 May 202620 May 2026
Fabino Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the half year and year ended March 31 2026. 2. The Audited Financial Results (Consolidated) for the half year and year ended March 31 2026. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.
Board Meeting26 Dec 202526 Dec 2025
1. Appointment of Mrs. Deepali Singla (DIN: 11442242) as Additional (Non-Executive) designated as Independent Director subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. 2. Acceptance of resignation of Mr. Kuldeep Solanki (DIN: 07109951).
Board Meeting13 Nov 202510 Nov 2025
Fabino Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for Half Year Ended September 30 2025 thereon and any other business with permission of Chair 1. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results set out in compliance with Accounting Standards (AS) for the Half Year ended September 30, 2025 together with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow. 2. The Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results set out in compliance with Accounting Standards (AS) for the Half Year ended September 30, 2025 together with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2025)

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