Fabino Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for Half Year Ended September 30 2025 thereon and any other business with permission of Chair 1. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results set out in compliance with Accounting Standards (AS) for the Half Year ended September 30, 2025 together with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow. 2. The Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results set out in compliance with Accounting Standards (AS) for the Half Year ended September 30, 2025 together with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2025)