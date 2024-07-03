Invest wise with Expert advice
No Chart Data Available
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹20.31
Prev. Close₹19.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.65
Day's High₹20.31
Day's Low₹20.31
52 Week's High₹27
52 Week's Low₹13.01
Book Value₹18.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.27
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2.1
2.1
2.1
2.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.19
2.06
2.01
2
Net Worth
4.29
4.16
4.11
4.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
3.05
7.51
2.76
yoy growth (%)
-59.32
172.18
Raw materials
-2.73
-6.88
-1.82
As % of sales
89.36
91.65
66.03
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.2
-0.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.04
0.09
0
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.03
0
Working capital
0.23
-1.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-59.32
172.18
Op profit growth
-80.11
-0.31
EBIT growth
-83.67
2.37
Net profit growth
-56.16
68,800
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
20.84
18.04
21.08
3.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.84
18.04
21.08
3.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.56
0.29
0.01
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,853.5
|138.28
|4,40,277.97
|1,115.14
|0.87
|5,641.31
|93.23
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
9,199.7
|81.44
|2,43,965.63
|891
|0.33
|2,974
|629.49
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
4,823.05
|89.95
|1,84,478.41
|492
|0.7
|4,073
|222.76
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,359.75
|33.53
|1,09,949.53
|862.16
|0.96
|4,672.12
|423.35
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
ZYDUSLIFE
1,105
|30.08
|1,09,625.67
|339.6
|0.09
|2,723.5
|237.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Aditya Mahavir Jain
Executive Director
Vandana Jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Arihant Jain
Non Executive Director
Sumit Malik
Independent Director
Tesu Alakh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
anand katarmal
Independent Director
Deepali Singla.
105 1st Floor Barodia Tower,
Central Market Prashant Vihar,
New Delhi - 110085
Tel: +91-988390021/9215324221
Website: http://www.fabinolife.com
Email: info@fabinolife.com
No Record Found
Summary
Fabino Enterprises Limited is a growing pharmaceutical company promoted by Atul Kumar Jain. The Company was incorporated as Fabino Life Sciences Private Limited on October 27, 2011 with the Registrar ...
Read More
Reports by Fabino Enterprises Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.