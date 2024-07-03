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Fabino Enterprises Ltd Share Price Live

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20.31
(4.96%)
Apr 27, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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  • Open20.31
  • Day's High20.31
  • 52 Wk High27
  • Prev. Close19.35
  • Day's Low20.31
  • 52 Wk Low 13.01
  • Turnover (lac)3.65
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.71
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.27
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Fabino Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

₹20.31

Prev. Close

₹19.35

Turnover(Lac.)

₹3.65

Day's High

₹20.31

Day's Low

₹20.31

52 Week's High

₹27

52 Week's Low

₹13.01

Book Value

₹18.71

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.27

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Fabino Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2025

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29 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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4 Sep 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Fabino Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Fabino Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

17 Sep, 2026|05:45 AM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Mar-2025Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.81%

Non-Promoter- 43.18%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Fabino Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

2.1

2.1

2.1

2.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.19

2.06

2.01

2

Net Worth

4.29

4.16

4.11

4.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

3.05

7.51

2.76

yoy growth (%)

-59.32

172.18

Raw materials

-2.73

-6.88

-1.82

As % of sales

89.36

91.65

66.03

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.2

-0.3

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.04

0.09

0

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.03

0

Working capital

0.23

-1.4

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-59.32

172.18

Op profit growth

-80.11

-0.31

EBIT growth

-83.67

2.37

Net profit growth

-56.16

68,800

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

20.84

18.04

21.08

3.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.84

18.04

21.08

3.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.56

0.29

0.01

0.02

Fabino Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,853.5

138.284,40,277.971,115.140.875,641.3193.23

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

9,199.7

81.442,43,965.638910.332,974629.49

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

4,823.05

89.951,84,478.414920.74,073222.76

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,359.75

33.531,09,949.53862.160.964,672.12423.35

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

ZYDUSLIFE

1,105

30.081,09,625.67339.60.092,723.5237.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Fabino Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Aditya Mahavir Jain

Executive Director

Vandana Jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Arihant Jain

Non Executive Director

Sumit Malik

Independent Director

Tesu Alakh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

anand katarmal

Independent Director

Deepali Singla.

Registered Office

105 1st Floor Barodia Tower,

Central Market Prashant Vihar,

New Delhi - 110085

Tel: +91-988390021/9215324221

Website: http://www.fabinolife.com

Email: info@fabinolife.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

Fabino Enterprises Limited is a growing pharmaceutical company promoted by Atul Kumar Jain. The Company was incorporated as Fabino Life Sciences Private Limited on October 27, 2011 with the Registrar ...
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Reports by Fabino Enterprises Ltd

Company FAQs

The Fabino Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.31 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fabino Enterprises Ltd is ₹4.27 Cr. as of 27 Apr ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Fabino Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 1.09 as of 27 Apr ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fabino Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fabino Enterprises Ltd is ₹13.01 and ₹27 as of 27 Apr ‘26
Fabino Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.83%, 3 Years at -14.50%, 1 Year at -21.73%, 6 Month at -24.78%, 3 Month at 45.28% and 1 Month at 33.71%.
The shareholding pattern of Fabino Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.82 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.18 %

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