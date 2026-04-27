TO MEMBERS OF

FABINO ENTERPRISES LIMITED

("Formerly Known as FABINO LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED")

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Fabino Enterprises Limited ("Formerly Known as Fabino Life Sciences Limited") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2025, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view inconformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, the profit and Loss account and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor s

Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. There are no Key Audit Matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor s Report Thereon

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board s Report including Annexures to Board s Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor s report thereon. These reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of our auditor s report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information included in the above reports, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and determine the actions under the applicable laws and regulations.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company s financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements, or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A", a statement on the matter specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required under provisions of section 143(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, we report that: a. We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief where necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Cash Flow dealt with this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss comply with the AS specified in section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rule issued thereunder.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and operating effectiveness of such controls, referred to our separate report in

" Annexure B". g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditor) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us:

a. The Company has no pending litigations as at 31st March 2025 which would impact its financial position, and no disclosure is required in its standalone financial statements

b. The Company did not have any long-term and derivative contracts as at March 31, 2025

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2025.

d. The management has;

(i) represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall: ? directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or ? provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall: ? directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding

Party or

? provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (d) (i) and (d) (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

(e) The company has not neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year under Section 123 of the Act.

Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023. Based on our examination, which included test checks, and other generally accepted audit procedures performed by us, we report that the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL

STATEMENT OF FABINO ENTERPRISES LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS FABINO LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED) FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2025

In terms of the information and explanations given to us and the books and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state as under:

(i) Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

b) The Company does not have any intangible assets and therefore, the maintenance of records for such assets is not applicable .

c) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; Any material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and if so, the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us the title deeds of all the immovable properties. (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

e) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

f) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2025 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) Inventory and working capital:

a) The stock of inventory has been physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals, except stock lying with third parties. Confirmations of such stocks with third parties have been obtained by the Company in most of the cases. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets.

(iii) Investments, any guarantee or security or advances or loans given:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

1. The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year.

2. In our opinion, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the company s interest;

3. In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest have generally been regular as per stipulation.

4. In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

5. No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

6. The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(6) is not applicable.

(iv) Loan to directors:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to loans given and investments made.

(v) Deposits:

a) The company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 or any relevant provisions of the 2013 act and the rules framed there under to the extent notified.

(vi) Maintenance of Cost Records:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it (and/ or services provided by it). Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) Statutory Dues:

a) The company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, GST, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, sales tax, customs duty, excise duty and cess were in arrears, as at 31.03.25 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b)According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of sales tax, income tax, custom duty, wealth tax, GST, excise duty and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except following:

TDS Compliance dues notice for the period ended:

Year Demand (Rs in Lacs.) 2015-2016 0.0072 2017-2018 0.0225 2018-2019 0.0105 2020-2021 0.006 2021-2022 0.003

Income Tax Outstanding Demand:

Year Amount (Rs in Lacs.) AY 2020-21 0.0098 AY 2021-22 0.0312

(viii) Disclosure of Undisclosed Transactions:

a) There According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) Loans or Other Borrowings:

a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) Money Raised by IPOs, FPOs:

a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) Fraud:

a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the company or no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit an and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. c) No, whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report).

(xii) Nidhi Company:

The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) Related Party Transactions:

In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) Internal Audit System:

a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) Non-cash Transactions:

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) Registration under section 45-IA of RBI Act, 1934:

a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) Cash losses:

The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) Resignation of statutory auditors:

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) Material uncertainty on meeting liabilities:

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Compliance of CSR:

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company is not required to spent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as per the section 135 of companies act, 2013, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL

STATEMENT OF FABINO ENTERPRISES LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWNS AS FABINO LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED) FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2025

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial control with reference to financial statement of Fabino Enterprises Limited (formerly known as Fabino Life Sciences Limited) ( The Company") as of 31st March 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statement of the company at and for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financials Statements

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.