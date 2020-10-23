Fomento Resorts & Hotels Pvt Ltd Management Discussions

Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, performances or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place under reliance on these forward - looking statements that speak only as of their dates. The following discussion and analysis should be read with the Companys financial statements included in this report and notes thereto. FINANCIAL & OPERATING OVERVIEW: NHC Foods Limited (the Company) is a growing Indian food processing company i.e. manufacturer and exporter of whole and blended spices. The Companys sustainability has been focused around enlarging its presence in high demand markets.Our company is focusing on growing the value-added product portfolio, to cater to the growing demands of the market and consumers. Despite the challenges faced, our company had a successful year with notable achievements. Here are some highlights:(Amt. Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Standalone FY 24-25 Consolidated FY 24-25 StandaloneFY 23-24 Revenue from Operations 34,141.34 34,788.21 20,924.40 Other Income 134.17 134.17 205.71 Total Income 34,275.50 34,922.38 21,130.11 Direct & other related expenses 30,877.94 31477.40 18,444.33 Employee Benefit Expenses 268.10 269.85 236.24 Financial Cost 590.27 590.27 330.92 Depreciation and amortisation expenses 154.30 154.30 144.36 Other Expenses 1,526.28 1,533.19 1,662.22 Total Expenses 33,416.90 34,025.01 20,818.07 Profit/(Loss) before Exceptional items & Tax 858.60 897.36 312.04 Less: Exceptional items 0.00 0.00 0.00 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 858.60 897.36 312.04 Less: Total Tax Expenses 189.18 189.18 77.31 Profit/(Loss) after tax 669.42 708.18 234.73 Other Comprehensive income for the financial year 24.32 24.32 -6.65 Total Comprehensive income/(loss) for the financial year 693.74 732.50 228.08

During the year under review, the Company reported total income of Rs. 34,922.38 Lakhs on a Consolidated basis and Rs. 34,275.50 Lakhs on a Standalone basis against Rs. 21,130.11 Lakhs for March 31, 2025 as against Rs. 21,130.11 Lakhs for March 31,2024 on a Standalone basis.Profit After Tax was reported at Rs. 669.42 Lakhs for March 31,2025 as against Rs. 234.74 Lakhs for March 31,2024. MARKET EXPANSION:We successfully expanded our market presence by entering new geographical regions. Our efforts to tap into emerging markets and strengthen our position in existing markets yielded positive results. We collaborated with local partners to understand the unique preferences and demands of each market, allowing us to tailor our product offerings accordingly. 1. INDIAN MARKET OVERVIEW: The spices industry in India has witnessed steady growth over the past year. India is one of the largest producers and exporters of spices globally, catering to both domestic and international markets. The industry plays a crucial role in the countrys agricultural sector, contributing to economic growth and providing employment opportunities.The India spices market is mainly driven by the increasing product usage to manufacture ready-to-cook (RTC) and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products. Furthermore, the inflating consumer expenditure power has fuelled the demand for authentic cuisines, innovative flavours, and ethnic tastes in food, which is creating a positive outlook for the market in the country. Moreover, the increasing consumer consciousness regarding the adverse health impact of synthetic additives in spices has prompted the Government of India (Gol) to inhibit the adulteration of spices to produce organic product variants, which, in turn, is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the rapid growth of the food and beverage (F&B) industry and changing consumer consumption patterns are fuelling the market growth. Other factors, such as the extensive expansion of the hotels, restaurants, and catering (HoReCa) sector and changing consumer consumption patterns, are providing a considerable thrust to the market growth.India is one of the major players in the agriculture sector worldwide and it is the primary source of livelihood for ~55% of Indias population. India has the worlds largest cattle herd (buffaloes), the largest area planted for wheat, rice, and cotton, and is the largest producer of milk, pulses, and spices in the world. It is the second-largest producer of fruit, vegetables, tea, farmed fish, cotton, sugarcane, wheat, rice, cotton, and sugar. The agriculture sector in India holds the record for second-largest agricultural land in the world generating employment for about half of the countrys population. Thus, farmers become an integral part of the sector to provide us with a means of sustenance.The Indian food industry is poised for huge growth, increasing its contribution to world food trade every year due to its immense potential for value addition, particularly within the food processing industry. The Indian food processing industry accounts for 32% of the countrys total food market, one of the largest industries in India and is ranked fifth in terms of production, consumption, export and expected growth.According to the Second Advance Estimates the Kharif foodgrain production is estimated at 1,663.91 LMT, and Rabi foodgrain production is estimated at 1,645.27 LMT. Kharif Rice production is estimated at 1,206.79 LMT as compared to 1,132.59 LMT in 2023-24, showing an increase of 74.20 LMT.In 2024-25 (as per the first advance estimate), Indias horticulture output is expected to have hit a record 362.08 million tonnes (MT), a increase of about 9.85 million tonnes (2.80%) as compared to the year 2023-24. Market Size: • According to the Ministry of Agricultures Second Advance Estimate for 2024-25, rice production is projected to reach a record 157.58 LMT during rabi season. • As on February 4, 2025, the area sown under Rabi crops is 661.03 lakh hectare as compared to 651.42 lakh hectare during the corresponding period of last year. • Indias wheat stocks highest in three years. The Food Corporation of India aims to purchase 31 million tons of wheat in 2025. Rice reserves are also high, potentially boosting exports.The Agriculture and Allied industry sector witnessed some major developments, investments, and support from the Government in the recent past. Between April 2000-December 2024, FDI in agriculture services stood at Rs. 26,534 crore (US$ 3.11 billion).According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Indian food processing industry has cumulatively attracted a Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflow of about Rs. 1,10,975.3 crore (US$ 13.01 billion) between April 2000-December 2024. This accounts for 1.85% of total FDI inflows received across industries.During FY25, processed vegetables accounted for Rs. 5,945.4 crore (US$ 697 million), miscellaneous processed items accounted for Rs. 13,102.1 crore (US$ 1,536 million) and processed fruits & juices accounted for Rs. 7,898.8 crore (US$ 926 million).Indias exports of agricultural and processed food products rose by 15% YoY to Rs. 18,169 crore (US$ 2.13 billion) in April 2025, driven by strong rice, meat, and fruit shipments.Opportunities: Rapid population expansion in India is the main factor driving the industry. The rising income levels in rural and urban areas, which have contributed to an increase in the demand for agricultural products across the nation, provide additional support for this. In accordance with this, the market is being stimulated by the growing adoption of cutting- edge techniques including blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), geographic information systems (GIS), drones, and remote sensing technologies, as well as the release of various e-farming applications.Indias exports of agricultural and processed food products rose by 15% YoY to Rs. 18,169 crore (US$ 2.13 billion) in April 2025, driven by strong rice, meat, and fruit shipments.The exports for principal commodities in FY25 were the following:• Basmati and Non-Basmati Rice: US$ 11.29 billion • Spices: US$ 3.79 billion • Sugar: US$ 1.86 billion(Source: www.ibef.org) Challenges: Price Volatility: The spices industry faced challenges related to price volatility, primarily driven by fluctuations in raw material costs, global market dynamics, and currency exchange rates. Managing price risks and maintaining profitability remained critical for industry participants.Quality Control: Maintaining consistent quality standards across the supply chain continued to be a challenge. Adhering to stringent quality regulations, implementing proper hygiene practices, and ensuring traceability were areas of focus for the industry.Increasing Health Consciousness: The rising awareness among consumers about the health benefits of spices has opened new opportunities for the industry. Spices are known for their medicinal properties and nutritional value. Capitalizing on this trend, the industry can develop and promote value-added products catering to the health-conscious consumer segment.Technological Advancements: Embracing technology and innovation can significantly enhance productivity, quality control, and supply chain efficiency. Automation, data analytics, and adoption of smart farming techniques can drive operational excellence and cost optimization. 2. Global Spice Industry: The global spice industry plays a significant role in the culinary world, adding flavour, aroma, and diversity to food products. Spices are widely used in various cuisines and have gained popularity due to their unique tastes and health benefits. The industry encompasses a wide range of spices, including pepper, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and many more. Key Trends and Drivers: Increasing Demand: The demand for spices has been steadily increasing due to the growth of the global population, changing dietary preferences, and the popularity of international cuisines. Spices are also being recognized for their medicinal properties, further driving their demand.Health and Wellness: Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are seeking natural and organic food products. Spices are considered to be natural flavour enhancers and are often associated with various health benefits, such as antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.Ethnic and Fusion Cuisines: The rise in multiculturalism and globalization has led to the popularity of ethnic and fusion cuisines. Spices play a crucial role in these culinary styles, contributing to unique and diverse flavour profiles.E-commerce and Online Retail: The growth of e-commerce platforms and online retail has provided convenience to consumers, allowing them to access a wide range of spices from different parts of the world. Online platforms have also enabled small-scale spice producers to reach a global customer base.Food Processing Industry: The spice industry is closely linked to the food processing sector. The increasing demand for processed and convenience foods has created opportunities for spice manufacturers and suppliers to cater to this segment.Future Outlook: The global spice industry is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years. Key factors that will shape the industrys future include:Rising Consumer Awareness: Consumers are becoming more knowledgeable about different spices, their origin, and their health benefits. This trend is expected to drive demand for high-quality, authentic spices and encourage companies to provide transparent and traceable supply chains.Technological Advancements: Innovations in cultivation techniques, processing methods, and packaging technologies are likely to enhance efficiency, product quality, and shelf life. Automation and digitalization in the industry will streamline operations and improve traceability.Sustainable Practices: The industry is expected to witness an increased focus on sustainable sourcing, organic cultivation, and fair trade practices. Consumers are likely to prefer spices that are produced in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.Market Expansion: Emerging markets, especially in Asia. 3. GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES: Export Development and Promotion of Spices:This initiative by the Spices Board of India aims to support the exporter to adopt high-tech processing technologies and upgrade the existing level of technology for the development of industry and to meet the changing food safety standards of the importing countries. The initiative provides benefits of infrastructure development, promoting Indian spice brands abroad, setting up infrastructure in the major spice growing centres, promoting organic spices and special programmes for north-eastern entrepreneurs. Setting up and maintenance of infrastructure for common processing (Spices Parks) Spices Board has launched eight crop-specific Spices Parks in key production/market centres intending to facilitate the farmers to get an improved price realization and wider reach for their produce. The purpose of the park is to have an integrated operation for cultivation, post-harvesting, processing, value-addition, packaging and storage of spices and spice products. The common processing facilities for cleaning, grading, packing, and steam sterilization will help the farmers to enhance the quality of the produce, resulting in better price realization. Some of the recent major Government initiatives in the sector are as follows: • In the Union Budget 2024-25, a provision of Rs. 1.52 lakh crore (US$ 18.26 billion) has been made for agriculture and allied sector.• In January 2024, The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has approved the following under the corresponding component schemes of PMKSY: 41 Mega Food Parks, 399 Cold Chain projects, 76 Agro-processing Clusters, 588 Food Processing Units, 61 Creation of Backward & Forward Linkages Projects, and 52 Operation Green projects.In the Union Budget 2023-24:Rs. 1.24 lakh crore (US$ 15.9 billion) has been allocated to the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare.• Rs. 8,514 crore (US$ 1.1 billion) has been allocated to the Department of Agricultural Research and Education.• Under Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM FME), an outlay of Rs. 10,000 crore (US$ 1.27 billion) over a period of 5 years from FY21 to FY25 has been sanctioned. 4. ECONOMY OVERVIEW AND ROAD AHEAD: The spice industry plays a significant role in the global economy, with spices being traded internationally and used in various culinary and medicinal applications. Spices are valued for their unique flavours, aromas, and health benefits, making them an essential ingredient in the food and beverage industry.Global Market Size: The global spice market has been experiencing steady growth over the years. According to reports, the global spice market was valued at around USD 15 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 20 billion by 2026. This growth is primarily driven by increasing consumer demand for ethnic and exotic flavours.Major Spice Producing Countries: Several countries are major players in spice production. Some of the prominent spice-producing countries include India, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. These countries have favourable climatic conditions and agricultural practices that support the cultivation of various spices.Trade and Export: The spice industry heavily relies on international trade. India is the largest exporter of spices, accounting for a significant share of the global spice trade. Other major spice-exporting countries include China, Vietnam, the Netherlands, and the United States. The demand for spices in both developed and emerging markets drives the export activities.Spice Varieties: The spice industry encompasses a wide range of products, including popular spices like pepper, cinnamon, turmeric, cloves, ginger, nutmeg, and cardamom, among others. Each spice has its own market dynamics, supply chain, and demand drivers.Value Chain and Processing: The spice industry involves various stages in its value chain, starting from cultivation and harvesting to processing, packaging, and distribution. Value addition through processing and packaging enhances the marketability and economic value of spices. Many countries have developed specialized infrastructure and technologies to improve the quality and safety standards of spices.Emerging Trends: In recent years, there has been a growing demand for organic and sustainably sourced spices due to increasing health consciousness and ethical consumer preferences. Additionally, there is a rising interest in spice blends and exotic flavours in the food and beverage industry, leading to product innovation and market expansion.The agriculture sector in India is expected to generate better momentum in the next few years due to increased investment in agricultural infrastructure such as irrigation facilities, warehousing, and cold storage. Furthermore, the growing use of genetically modified crops will likely improve the yield for Indian farmers. India is expected to be selfsufficient in pulses in the coming few years due to the concerted effort of scientists to get early maturing varieties of pulses and the increase in minimum support price.In the next 5 years, the central government will aim US$ 9 billion in investments in the fisheries sector under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana. The government is targeting to raise fish production to 220 lakh tonnes by 2024-25. Going forward, the adoption of food safety and quality assurance mechanisms such as Total Quality Management (TQM) including ISO 9000, ISO 22000, Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP), Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), and Good Hygienic Practices (GHP) by the food processing industry will offer several benefits.Through the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), the Government of India is taking all necessary steps to boost investments in the food processing industry in India. Government of India has continued the umbrella PMKSY scheme with an allocation of Rs. 4,600 crore (US$ 559.4 million) till March 2026.References: Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Department of Commerce and Industry, Union Budget 2021-22, 2022-23, Press Information Bureau, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Press Releases, Media Reports, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Crisil, Union Budget 2023-24, Economic Survey 2024-25.5. RISKS AND CONCERNS: The Company continuously works towards de-risking its business by adopting preventive measures. However, there are certain potential risks being more industry oriented and the management strongly feels the same could be mitigated by having systematic decisions and measures. These Industry Oriented risks are as listed below:Procurement Risk: Adequate availability of key raw materials at the right prices is crucial for the Company. The major raw material being agro based, availability of same depends on the vagaries of nature. Therefore, any disruption in the supply due to a natural or other calamity or violent changes in the cost structure could adversely affect the Companys ability to reach its consumers with the right value proposition. However, the Company is adopting best possible measures to ensure constant supply at right prices.Intense competition from unorganized sector: One of the characteristics of this industry is the presence of unorganized sector offering products in loose unbranded form which intensifies competition. However, Our Company is adopting best possible measures and has invested significantly in building strong brands which helps differentiate its products and also we are continuously focusing on brand building process to attain our objectives.Exchange Rate Fluctuation: The Company being engaged in exports, derives approximately 70-75% of its revenue from export sales. An appreciation of the Indian Rupee can adversely impact the Companys exports. The Company manages this financial risk through booking of forward contracts in the range of approximately 70% of our projected sales. Also currently NHC has benefited from the depreciated rupee.6. INFRASTRUCTURE: We have with us, dependable and sophisticated infrastructure that helps us in quality processing and packaging of our range of Indian Spices. This well-equipped infrastructure is spread across a wide area and has separate hulling unit and cleaning unit, which are ISO 22000:2005 certified. Apart from this unit, we have also developed a packaging unit, which enables us to offer flexible packaging as per the requirements of the clients. 7. LOGISTICS: Central location of Plant ideal for smooth flow of raw-material to or from any place in India and convenient to distribute the consignment across the globe, in accordance with timely delivery. QUALITY EVALUATION: In house laboratory facility to carry out day to day quality evaluation with highly qualified technical staff to work under clean and safe work environment. 8. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY: The Companys well defined organization structure, documented policy guidelines, predefined authority levels, and an extensive system of internal controls ensure optimal utilisation and protection of resources, accurate reporting of financial transactions and compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The Companys internal auditors review business processes and controls. The Audit Committee of the Board then discusses significant findings and corrective measures initiated. 9. COMPANY OVERVIEW: The roots of NHC Foods Limited go back to 1960 with the aim of promoting export of Indian spices and foodstuff to the world. NHC Foods Limited is a Government Recognized Three Star Export House engaged in the Business of Exports of Whole & Ground Spices, Lentils, Pulses, Grains, Oil Seeds and various other Agri-products and Assorted Food Products. Our companys constant goals has always been to increase efficiency and productivity without sacrificing quality. Continuous improvement is undeniably the most important driver that has been introduced to achieve this goal, particularly because it aims for maximum efficiency while also ensuring process practicability and flexibility.Currently NHC Foods Limited is Exporting the above-mentioned Commodities World-wide. Existing Clientele Countries: Singapore, USA, Canada, Israel, Russia, Spain, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Turkey, Egypt, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Brazil, Ukraine, Iran, Bangladesh, South Africa, Morocco.At present NHC Foods Limited is exporting more than 50 types of Whole Spices, Ground Spices, Oil Seeds, Grains, Pulses, Animal Feeds, Dehydrated Foods Products, Assorted Food Products, and Ready to Eat Food Products to all its Clients world-wide.NHC Foods Limited has already got its presence in majority of the Spice Importing Countries world-wide like, USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Taiwan, Thailand, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Mauritius, Spain, Bulgaria, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan,South Africa, Morocco etc to name a few, but still there is a huge market which can be tapped and captured and in this Direction NHC Foods Limited has strengthened its Core Marketing Team who are utilizing various platforms and marketing tools like sourcing new Clients and markets through various Trade shows like Gulf Food Exhibition in Dubai, ANUGA in Germany, SIAL in Paris, etc, various online B2B Portals like Alibaba.com, etc and also personal visits to our clients in his country.10. CERTIFICATIONS Our company holds various certificates:

1. ISO 22000:2005 11. GHP & GAP 2. HALAL CERTIFICATE 12. HACCP & GMP 3. STAR K KOSHER CERTIFICATE 13. FIEO CERTIFICATION 4. SPICE BOARD CERTIFICATE 14. APEDA CERTIFICATE 5. IMC CERTIFICATE 15. FSSAI CERTIFICATE 6. IOPEPC 16. COCONUT BOARD 7. AEO Certificate 17. THREE STAR EXPORT HOUSE 8. SHELLAC 18. TEA BOARD CERTIFICATE 9. IEC CERTIFICATE 19. COFFEE BOARD 10. US FDA

With these certificates, our company gets it audit done every year for safety measures, cleanliness measures, operational measures, etc. as we cater to International market. 11. HUMAN RESOURCE STRATEGY: In NHC Foods Limited, we work as a one big family from more than 25 years with effective training, rewards and recognition, and also help to encourage superior performance and a competitive mind set. Also the management of Human Resources is aligned with the organizations intended future direction. It is concerned with long term people issues and macro concerns about structure, quality, culture, values, commitment and matching resources to future need. HR strategy also involves crisis management. When things go wrong, strategies are required to manage and solve the issue at hand. 12. DISCLAIMER CLAUSE: Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in the Government regulations, tax laws and other statutes and incidental factors.