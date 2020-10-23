Dear Members,Your directors are pleased to present the Annual Report of NHC Foods Limited ("the Company") together - w j t 1 t he A UC jted Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31,2025.FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE & SUMMARY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:The Companys financial performance during the year ended March 31, 2025 compared to the March 31, 2024 is summarised below:(? In Lacs)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated Standalone FYT 24-25 FT 24-25 FY 23-24 Revenue from Operations 34,141.34 34,788.21 20,924.40 Other Income 134.17 134.17 205.71 Total Income 34,275.50 34,922.38 21,130.11 Direct & other related expenses 30,877.94 31477.40 18,444.33 Employee Benefit Expenses 268.10 269.85 236.24 Financial Cost 590.27 590.27 330.92 Depreciation and amortisation expenses 154.30 154.30 144.36 Other Expenses 1,526.28 1,533.19 1,662.22 Total Expenses 33,416.90 34,025.01 20,818.07 Profit/(Loss) before Exceptional items & Tax 858.60 897.36 312.04 Less: Exceptional items 0.00 0.00 0.00 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 858.60 897.36 312.04 Less: Total Tax Expenses 189.18 189.18 77.31 Profit/(Loss) after tax 669.42 708.18 234.73 Other Comprehensive income for the financial year 24.32 24.32 -6.65 Total Comprehensive income/(loss) for the financial year 693.74 732.50 228.08

SUMMARY: During the year under review, the Company reported total income of Rs. 34,922.38 Lakhs on a Consolidated basis and Rs. 34,275.50 Lakhs on a Standalone basis against Rs. 21,130.11 Lakhs for March 31, 2025 as against Rs. 21,130.11 Lakhs for March 31,2024 on a Standalone basis.Profit After Tax was reported at Rs. 669.42 Lakhs for March 31,2025 as against Rs. 234.74 Lakhs for March 31,2024. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:Your directors do not propose to transfer any amount to the general reserve and entire amount of profit for the year forms part of the ‘Retained Earnings. DIVIDEND: In order to conserve the resources for the future expansion plan of the Company under implementation, your directors do not recommend any dividend for the year under the review. DIRECTORS REPORT / Dear Members,Your directors are pleased to present the Annual Report of NHC Foods Limited (“the Company”) together - w j t 1 t he A UC jted Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31,2025.FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE & SUMMARY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The Companys financial performance during the year ended March 31, 2025 compared to the March 31, 2024 is summarised below: TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND: Since there was no Dividend declared and paid last year, the provisions of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not apply.CORPORATE GOVERNANCE: A Report on Corporate Governance, in terms of Regulation 34(3) read with Para C of Schedule V of the Listing Regulations, along with a Certificate from Practising Company Secretary, certifying compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance enumerated in the Listing Regulations, is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT: Management Discussion and Analysis as stipulated under Listing Regulations is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report. It speaks about overall industry structure, global and domestic economic scenarios, developments in business operations, internal controls and their adequacy, risk management systems, and other material developments. ALTERATION OF MAIN OBJECT OF MOA: To enhance the comprehensiveness of the Main Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association (“MOA”) and to align it with the activities that the Company may undertake from time to time. The inclusion of “Healthcare and Nutrition Products” is driven by the rapid expansion of the Indian health and wellness market, fueled by increasing consumer awareness of preventive healthcare, rising purchasing power, and the growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and malnutrition.Similarly, the addition of “Solar-Powered or Related Products” is aimed at leveraging the benefits of solar energy, which is sustainable, renewable, and widely available. Solar-powered solutions can offer significant advantages, particularly for farmers, by reducing costs, promoting sustainability, and lowering carbon emissions. Additionally, various government subsidies and tax incentives further encourage the adoption of renewable energy.Accordingly, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 12, 2025 has approved alteration of the MOA of the Company. Subsequently, the members of the Company have approved the same at their meeting held on March 12, 2025, as follows:Clause III (A) (1A) be altered by addition of the words, “Healthcare and Nutrition Products, Solar Powered or Related Products” after the word “Agarbatties” and before the words “and so on and so forth or ordered by customers.”The said modifications do not alter the fundamental nature of the Companys existing business operations. BOARD MEETINGS: 14 meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the financial year. The details of the meetings of the Board of Directors of the Company conveyed during the financial year 2024-2025 are given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of Annual Report. The details of attendance of the Directors in the Board Meetings and its Committees during the year under review are stated in the Corporate Governance Report. COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE: The Board has constituted the Audit Committee and all the recommendations given by Audit Committee during Financial Year 2024-2025 were accepted by the Board. Further details on the Audit Committee and other Committees of the Board are given in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms a part of this Annual Report.DIRECTORS AND KEY MANANGERIAL PERSONNEL: Pursuant to provisions of Section 203 of the Act, and the Rules made there under, following are the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company:

Nameof the Director DIN Designation Nature of Change during the year Effectivedate Apoorva Shah 00573184 Managing Director Resignation 06/03/2025 Apar Shah 07125733 Whole-Time Director Resignation 14/02/2025 Ashish Shah 06701501 Non-Executive - Non-Independent Director No Change 26/06/2023 Anisha Sharma 09044771 Non-Executive - Independent Director Appointment 06/03/2025 Karan Nagdev 10728141 Non-Executive - Independent Director Appointment 12/08/2024 Manish Vyas 08502223 Non-Executive - Independent Director No Change 12/07/2019 Monika Singhania 07950196 Non-Executive - Independent Director Resignation 12/08/2024 Neha Dhanuka 08502169 Non-Executive - Independent Director Resignation 06/03/2025 Narayan Iyer 03470438 Non-Executive - Independent Director Appointment 06/03/2025 Satyam Joshi 03638066 Managing Director Appointment 16/09/2024

STATEMENT ON DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS UNDER OF SECTION 149(6) OF COMPANIES ACT, 2013: The Company has received necessary declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed both under the Act and the Listing Regulations.A STATEMENT REGARDING OPINION OF THE BOARD WITH REGARD TO INTEGRITY, EXPERTISE AND EXPERIENCE (INCLUDING THE PROFICIENCY) OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS APPOINTED DURING THE YEAR:The Board is of the opinion that all the Independent Directors of the Company possess appropriate skills, expertise and experience. SHAREHOLDERS AND INVESTORS: Your Company regularly interacts with its shareholders and investors through result announcements, annual report, media releases, Companys website and subject specific communications. The Annual General Meeting gives the shareholders an opportunity to engage directly with the Board of Directors and Management. During this meeting, the Board engages with shareholders and answer their queries on varied subjects. Your Company has a designated email address for shareholders. The Secretarial department regularly engages with the shareholders to resolve queries, grievances, if any, and provides guidance to the shareholders for any company related matters. PAID-UP CAPITAL AND ISSUE OF SHARES: The Company during the year under review has not issued any SWEAT equity shares or shares with differential rights or under Employee stock option scheme nor did it buy back any of its shares.However, with effect from June 30, 2024, the Company had sub-divided its shares from Face Value of Rs.10/- to Re.1/-.The Authorised Share Capital of the Company was increased from Rs. 24,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty-Four Crores only) divided into 24,00,00,000 (Twenty-Four Crores) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) each to Rs. 65,00,00,000/ - (Rupees Sixty-Five Crores Only) divided into 65,00,00,000 (Sixty-Five Crores) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) each w.e.f. June 30, 2024.The paid-up capital of the Company is increased from Rs. 11,85,50,000/- divided into 11,85,50,000 Equity Shares to Rs. 59,27,50,000/- divided into 59,27,50,000 Equity Shares by allotment of 47,42,00,000 Equity Shares on Right Issue basis on December 23, 2024.PROMOTER SHAREHOLDING: The Company has received an intimation pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and and Takeovers) Regulation, 2011, from Mr. Apoorva Himatlal Shah, on behalf of Promoters & Promoter Group of the Company regarding sale of 4,83,86,550 Equity Shares of Face value of Re. 1/- each on 31-12-2024 constituting 8.16% of total shareholding of the Company.By virtue of said sale as mentioned above, the shareholding of the Promoters & Promoter Group in the company will became NIL.

Name No. of Shares sold % total share/ voting capital Before sale After sale Apoorva Himatlal Shah 3,91,93,680 6.61 0.00 Alpa Apoorva Shah 86,41,820 1.46 0.00 Apar Apoorva Shah 2,76,500 0.05 0.00 Aneri Apoorva Shah 1,93,000 0.03 0.00 Apoorva H. Shah (HUF) 81,550 0.01 0.00 Total 4,83,86,550 8.16 0.00

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD, ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS: The Board of Directors of the Company is committed to assessing its own performance as a Board in order to identify its strengths and areas in which it may improve its functioning. To that end, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has established processes for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, the Board and Committees of the Board.Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, performance of its Committees as well as the Directors individually. Details of the evaluation mechanism are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.Evaluation of Committees was based on criteria such as adequate independence of each Committee, frequency of meetings and time allocated for discussions at meetings, functioning of Board Committees and effectiveness of its advice/recommendation to the Board, etc.The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration. The Policy can also be accessed on Companys website www.nhcgroup.com.DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT: To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statements in terms of Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013:a) That in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;b) That the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the Financial Year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;c) That the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the Assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;d) That Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;e) The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;f) The Directors had devised adequate systems and processes, commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business, to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems and processes are operating effectively. CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES: All related party transactions that were entered into during the Period under review, were on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business, Form AOC-2 is provided in Annexure-1. No materially significant related party transactions which required the approval of members, were entered into by the Company during the Period under review. Further, all related party transactions entered by the Company are placed before the Audit Committee for its approval.Details of Related Party Transactions and Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 188 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 respectively are given in the notes to the Financial Statements attached to the Auditors Report. SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES: The Company have One Foreign Subsidiary Company. The details of the same are as follows:

Sr. No. Name of Company CIN/ GIN Type % of Share Holding ApplicableSection 1 lntra Metal Trading LLC-FZ* 2311650 Foreign Subsidiary Company 96.21% 2(87)

* lntra Metal Trading LLC-FZ (“lntra”) holds Trade License No.2311650 and was officially incorporated under Meydan- Free Zone regulations under the Government of Dubai. The primary objective of the company is to engage in the trading of agricultural commodities. The company was established with an initial capital of AED 100,000/-, represented by 100 shares of AED 1,000 each.NHC Foods Limited on April 24, 2024 has acquired shares at valuation of AED 1,000 each equivalent to USD 272.29 per share, amounting to USD 6,91,616.60 (lNR 5.77 crores) and the Company holds 2540 equity shares which constitutes 96.21% stake in the lntra Metal Trading LLC-FZ.The Company does not have any Joint Venture or Associate Company within the meaning of Section 2(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.Pursuant to first proviso to sub-section (3) of section 129 read with rule 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 a statement containing salient features of the financial statement of subsidiaries or associate companies or Joint ventures in Form AOC- 1 is annexed and marked as Annexure- 2. STATUTORY AUDITORS: M/s. JMMK & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 120459W) were appointed for a Second term of 5 (five) consecutive years to hold office from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting in 2024 till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2029.M/s. JMMK & Co. have confirmed their eligibility and qualification required under Section 139, 141 and applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules issued there under (including any statutory modification (s) or reenactment (s) thereof for the time being in force).The Auditors Report for the Financial Year 2024-2025 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the Financial Statements in this Annual Report.EMPLOYEE RELATIONS: At NHC Foods Limited, we consider our employees as the most valuable resource and ensure strategic alignment of Human Resource practices to business priorities and objectives. Our constant endeavor is to invest in people and people processes to improve human capital for the organisation and service delivery to our customers. Attracting, developing and retaining the right talent will continue to be a key strategic imperative and the organisation continues its undivided attention towards that. We would like to take this opportunity to express appreciation for the hard work and commitment of the employees of the Company and look forward to their continued contribution. SECRETARIAL AUDITORS: The Board of Directors of the company has appointed DM & Associates Company Secretaries LLP ICSI Secretaries LLP (ICSI Firm Registration No. L2017MH003500) as Secretarial Auditor to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025.The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year ended March 31,2025 is set out in Annexure-3 to this report.The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2024-2025 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.Further, pursuant to recent amendments to Regulation 24A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘SEBI Listing Regulations), a listed entity must appoint a Secretarial Audit firm for a maximum of two terms of five consecutive years, with shareholders approval to be obtained at the Annual General Meeting.Accordingly, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 14, 2025 has approved the appointment of M/s. DM & Associates Company Secretaries LLP (ICSI Firm Registration No. L2017MH003500), as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for a period of five (5) consecutive years, commencing from April 1,2025 to March 31,2030 subject to approval of the Members at the Annual General Meeting. INTERNAL AUDITORS AND INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS: The Company has in place adequate Internal Financial Controls commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. During the year, such controls were tested and the Company has, in all material respects, maintained adequate Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting as of March 31,2025 for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, adherence to Companys policies, safeguarding assets of the Company, Prevention and Detection of Frauds and Errors, Accuracy and Completeness of the Accounting Records and timely preparation of Reliable Financial information.Based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors appointment of M/s. DMS & Company, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 001169C) as Internal Auditors of the Company. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SECTION 143(12) OF COMPANIES ACT, 2013: There was no instance of Frauds reported by Auditors under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review. ANNUAL RETURN: The Annual Return as required under Section 92 and Section 134 the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 is available on the Companys website at www.nhcgroup.com. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY: The Company has established a vigil mechanism and formulated the Whistle Blower Policy (WB) to deal with instances of fraud and mismanagement, if any. During the year under review no personnel has been denied access to the audit committee. The Company has adopted a formal Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle-blower policy. The approved policy is available on the Companys website www.nhcgroup.com. DISCLOSURE REGARDING PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT: The Company is committed to maintaining a productive environment for all its employees at various levels in the organisation, free of sexual harassment and discrimination on the basis of gender. The Company has framed a policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013.The Company has also set up “Prevention of Sexual Harassment Committee” (‘the Committee) to redress the Complaints received regarding sexual harassment which has formalised a free and fair enquiry process with clear timelines. There were no complaints pending for the Redressal at the beginning of the year and no complaints received during the financial year. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS: The following material changes that occurred subsequent to the end of the financial year till the date of this report:a) The Company has received, a letter dated April 25, 2025 from Mr. Apoorva Himatlal Shah, Mr. Apar Apoorva Shah, Mrs. Alpa Apoorva Shah, Ms. Aneri Apoorva Shah and M/s. Apoorva H Shah (HUF) (Karta- Apoorva H Shah), members of promoter and promoter group of the Company (“Outgoing Promoters”), seeking reclassification from the ‘promoter and promoter group category to ‘public category shareholders under Regulation 31A of the SEBI Listing Regulations.Accordingly, the Company has made an application to BSE Limited on May 8, 2025 for reclassification of the aforesaid Outgoing Promoters; which is pending for approval as on date of this report.b) The Shareholders through Postal Ballot on June 4, 2025 have regularized the appointment of Mr. Narayan Ananthakrishnan Iyer (DIN: 03470438) and Ms. Anisha Sukumar Sharma (DIN: 09044771) Independent Directors of the Companyc) The Shareholders at their Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on July 18, 2025 have approved:i. Change in designation (including remuneration) of Mr. Satyam Shirishchandra Joshi (DIN: 03638066) from Executive Director to Managing Director of the Company,ii. Increase in authorised share capital of the company from Rs. 65 crore to Rs. 100 crore,iii. Issue of 6,50,00,000 warrants convertible into Equity Shares on preferential basis to Mr. Satyam Shirishchandra Joshi for cash at an issue price of Rs. 1.25/- aggregating to Rs. 8,12,50,000/-.d) Mr. Archit Sudhir Wahale, CFO & Ms. Alesha Hakim Khan, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company have resigned on June 10, 2025 and July 1,2025 respectively.e) The Board of Directors at their meeting held on July 16, 2025 have appointed Mr. Manoj Kumar Sharma as CFO and Mr. Vijay Mukesh Thakkar as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company.f) The Company has entered into Memorandum of Understanding (‘MoU) with Lotmor Brands Private Limited (LOTMOR) on July 21,2025. This MoU signifies an expression of interest regarding the grant of manufacturing rights by LOTMOR to NHC to manufacture beverages and similar products.g) In light of evolving market conditions and the Companys continuous evaluation of appropriate capital structuring alternatives, it was considered prudent to re-align the Companys fund-raising strategy. Accordingly, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 5, 2025 have withdrawn of the proposed issuance of 0.01% Secured, Unlisted, Non-Cumulative, Redeemable, Optionally Convertible Debentures (“OCDs”) which was approved by the members of the Company at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 12, 2025. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS: There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company. Your Company continues to be one of the leading foods processing Company.However, the Company has entered into Memorandum of Understanding (‘MoU) with Lotmor Brands Private Limited (LOTMOR) on July 21,2025. This MoU signifies an expression of interest regarding the grant of manufacturing rights by LOTMOR to NHC to manufacture beverages and similar products. The MoU shall remain in force for a period of 2 (two) years from the date of its execution.Upon the expiration of this 2-year period, or earlier if mutually agreed upon, a definitive manufacturing agreement outlining the exact terms and details shall be executed by both partiesUpon execution of this MoU and subsequent manufacturing agreement, NHC will became Manufacturer of various beverages and similar products of Lotmor Brands Private Limited.The Company seeks to strategically diversify its existing business portfolio by entering into the beverages and allied products sector, which aligns with emerging market trends and evolving consumer preferences. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES: Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided in this Report as Annexure 4 which forms part of this Report. COMPANYS POLICY RELATING TO DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT, PAYMENT OF REMUNERATION AND DISCHARGE OF THEIR DUTIES: We affirm that the remuneration paid to the Directors is as per the term laid out in the Nomination & Remuneration Policy of the company. The Company has a Policy on Materiality of Related Party Transaction and dealing with Related Party Transaction which is uploaded on the Companys website at www.nhcgroup.com. LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS: The details of loans, guarantees or investments covered under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Note to the Financial Statements.PARTICULARS OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO: The particulars of conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo as prescribed under Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with Rule 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are given as Annexure 5 to this Report. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: The company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said Provision of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company for financial year 2024-25. BOARD EFFECTIVENESS: In compliance with the requirements of SEBI Regulations, the Company has put in place a familiarization programme for Independent Directors to familiarize them with their roles, rights and responsibility as Directors, working of the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model etc. The Company operates, business model etc. The same is also available on the website of the Company and can be accessed by web link www.nhcgroup.com.RISK MANAGEMENT: For your Company, Risk Management is an integral and important component of Corporate Governance. Your Company believes that a robust Risk Management ensures adequate controls and monitoring mechanisms for a smooth and efficient running of the business. A risk aware organization is better equipped to maximize the shareholder value.The key cornerstones of your Companys Risk Management Framework are:1. Periodic assessment and prioritization of risks that affect the business of your Company;2. Development and deployment of risk mitigation plans to reduce the vulnerability to the prioritized risks;3. Focus on both the results and efforts required to mitigate the risks;4. Defined review and monitoring mechanism wherein the functional teams, the top management and the Board review the progress of the mitigation plans;5. Embedding of the Risk Management processes in significant decisions such as large capital expenditures, mergers, acquisitions and corporate restructuring6. Wherever, applicable and feasible, defining the risk appetite and install adequate internal controls to ensure that the limits are adhered to. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND: Since there was no Dividend declared and paid during the year under review, the provisions of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not apply. CODE OF CONDUCT: The Company has laid down and adopted a Code of Conduct for its Directors and Senior Management Personnel, which is also available on the Companys website www.nhcgroup.com. The Company has received confirmation from all Directors as well as Senior Management Personnel regarding compliance with the Code of Conduct during the year under review as required under Regulation 26(3) of the Listing Regulations. Additionally, all Independent Directors of the Company shall be bound by duties of Independent Directors as set out in the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Schedule and Rules there under. Pursuant to Schedule V(D) of the Listing Regulations.A declaration signed by the Managing Director of the Company to this effect is attached at the end of this report. TRADE RELATIONS: Your Directors wish to record appreciation of the continued, unstinted support and co - operation from its retailers, stockists, supplier of goods/services, clearing and forwarding agents and all other associated with it. Your Company will continue to build and maintain a strong association with its business partners. HEALTH, SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION: The Company has complied with all the applicable environmental law and labour laws. The Company has been complying with the relevant laws and has been taking all necessary measures to protect the environment and maximize worker protection and safety.LISTING OF SHARES: The shares of the Company are listed on Main Board platform of BSE Ltd. having Scrip Code: 517554 and ISIN: INE141C01036. The Company has regularly paid the Annual Listing Fees to the Bombay Stock Exchanges. Annual Custody / Issuer fee for the Financial Year 2025-2026 has been paid by the Company to National Securities Depositories Limited and Central Depository Services Limited.A DISCLOSURE, AS TO WHETHER MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS AS SPECIFIED BY THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT UNDER SUB-SECTION (1) OF SECTION 148 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013, IS REQUIRED BY THE COMPANY AND ACCORDINGLY SUCH ACCOUNTS AND RECORDS ARE MADE AND MAINTAINED:This requirement is not applicable upon the company.THE DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONGWITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR:This requirement is not applicable upon the company.THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF:This requirement is not applicable upon the company. GENERAL: Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:a) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public or otherwise in terms of Section 73 of the Act read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from public was outstanding as on the date of the Balance Sheet.b) No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators, Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.c) The Auditors have not reported any matter under Section 143(12) of the Act, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134(3)(ca) of the Act. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS: The Board places on record its appreciation for the continued co-operation and support extended to the Company by customers, vendors, regulators, banks, financial institutions, rating agencies, stock exchanges and depositories, auditors, legal advisors, consultants, business associates and all the employees with whose help, cooperation and hard work the Company is able to achieve the results.The Board deeply acknowledges the trust and confidence placed by the consumers of the Company and all its shareholders.