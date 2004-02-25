OUR MANAGEMENT Board of Directors

In accordance with the Companies Act and our Articles of Association, our Company is required to have not less than three

Directors and not more than fifteen Directors, or such higher number as determined by our Company after passing a special resolution in its general meeting. As of the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, our Board comprises of eight Directors, of whom two are Executive Directors, two are Non-Executive Non-Independent Directors and four are Independent Directors (including one woman Independent Director). The following table sets forth details regarding our Board as of the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus:

Name, DIN, designation, date of birth, address, occupation, term, and period of directorship of our Directors Age (years) Other directorships Pankaj Dhanuka 55 Indian Companies: Nationality: United States of America P N S Business Private Limited; DIN: 00569195 Global Seamless Tubes & Pipes Private Limited; Designation: Chairman and Managing Director, Chief Executive GSTP (HFS) Private Limited; Officer* Omind Technologies Private Limited; and Date of birth: January 15, 1970 Address: 5875 Stoneleigh DR, Suwanee, GA, 30024 Sequential Technology International (India) Private Limited. Occupation: Business Foreign Companies: Current term: For a period of five years commencing from March 28, 2025 and not liable to retire by rotation Fusion BPO Services Limited (Canada); Period of directorship: Since February 25, 2004 OCurrance Inc.; Ameridial Inc.; Ready Call Center Limited; Parolis SAS; Fusion BPO Services S.A. DE C.V.; Fusion BPO Invest Inc.; Fusion BPO Services Limited (Jamaica); Fusion BPO Services Limited (England); Fusion BPO Services Phils. Inc.; Fusion BPO Services Co. Ltd; Omind Technologies Inc; 3611507 Canada Inc; Sequential Tech El Salvador S.A. DE C.V.; PKR Services Inc.; Global Seamless Tube & Pipes Inc.; and Global Seamless Trading Inc. Kishore Saraogi 56 Indian Companies: Name, DIN, designation, date of birth, address, occupation, Age Other directorships term, and period of directorship of our Directors (years) Nationality: Indian (Non-Resident) Rasish Consultants Private Limited DIN: 00623022 Omind Technologies Private Limited Designation: Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director # Sequential Technology International (India) Private Limited Date of birth: December 21, 1968 Foreign Companies: Address: 2704, Thurleston LN Duluth GA, Georgia – 30097, USA Indiana, United States Fusion BPO Services Limited (Canada); Occupation: Business OCurrance Inc.; Current term: For a period of five years commencing from March Ameridial Inc.; 28, 2025 and liable to retire by rotation Ready Call Center Limited; Period of directorship: Since July 1, 2004 Parolis SAS; Fusion BPO Services S.A. DE C.V.; Fusion BPO Invest Inc.; Fusion BPO Services Limited (Jamaica); Fusion BPO Services Limited (England); Fusion BPO Services Phils. Inc.; Fusion BPO Services Co. Ltd; Omind Technologies Inc; 3611507 Canada Inc; Sequential Tech El Salvador, S.A. D.E. C.V.; and SSR Services Inc. Ritesh Chakraborty 48 Indian Companies: Nationality: Indian (Non-Resident) Nil DIN: 11015389 Foreign Companies: Designation: Non-Executive Non-Independent Director Fusion BPO Services Phils. Inc.; Date of birth: November 24, 1976 Omind Technologies Phillipines Inc.; and Address: 6834, Wales Crossing ST NW, North Canton, Ohio Teleserv Asia Solutions Inc. 44720 Occupation: Service Current term: Liable to retire by rotation Period of directorship: Since May 8, 2025 Bradley Tyler Call 40 Indian Companies: Nationality: United States of America Nil DIN: 10916694 Foreign Companies: Designation: Non-Executive Non-Independent Director Teleserv Asia Solutions Inc. Name, DIN, designation, date of birth, address, occupation, term, and period of directorship of our Directors Age (years) Other directorships Date of birth: February 20, 1985 Address: 3471, W Harvest Cove, Lehi, Utah, United States, 84043 Occupation: Business Current term: Liable to retire by rotation Period of directorship: Since May 8, 2025 Saagarika Ghoshal 56 Indian Companies: Nationality: Indian Nil DIN: 06510559 Foreign Companies: Designation: Independent Director Ameridial Inc. Date of birth: February 2, 1969 Address: D-1105, Imperial Heights, Behind Goregaon Bus Depot, Goregaon West, Mumbai, Motilal Nagar, Mumbai Suburban, Maharashtra, 400104. Occupation: Self employed Current term: For a period of five years commencing from December 1, 2024 and not liable to retire by rotation Period of directorship: Since December 1, 2024 Kashi Prasad Khandelwal 74 Indian Companies: Nationality: Indian GPT Healthcare Limited DIN: 00748523 GPT Infraprojects Limited Designation: Independent Director Cygnet Industries Limited Date of birth: March 4, 1951 LIC Housing Finance Limited Address: Parijaat Flat No 91, 9th Floor, 24 A Shakespeare Sarani, Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Limited Crossing of Camac Street and Shakespeare Sarani, Circus Avenue S.o, Kolkata, West Bengal - 700017 Kiran Vyapar Limited Occupation: Professional Foreign Companies: Current term: For a period of five years commencing from Fusion BPO Services Phils. Inc. December 1, 2024 and not liable to retire by rotation Period of directorship: Since December 1, 2024 Sanjay Banka 56 Indian Companies: Nationality: Indian Nil DIN: 07363620 Foreign Companies: Designation: Independent Director Nil Date of birth: March 29, 1969 Address: P2C-81, Princeton Estate, Near Genpact / IBIS Hotel, DLF Phase-5, Gurgaon, Haryana, 122009 Occupation: Company Executive (chief financial officer and key managerial personnel) Name, DIN, designation, date of birth, address, occupation, Age Other directorships term, and period of directorship of our Directors (years) Current term: For a period of five years commencing from December 1, 2024 and shall not be liable by rotation Period of directorship: Since December 1, 2024 Michael Daniel Lamm 45 Indian Companies: Nationality: United States of America Nil DIN: 10916640 Foreign Companies: Designation: Independent Director Fusion BPO Invest Inc.;and Date of birth: December 16, 1979 OCurrance Inc. Address: 1545, Briar Hill Road, Gladwyne, Pennsylvania, United States, 19035 Occupation: Self -employed Current term: For a period of five years commencing from March 1, 2025 and shall not retire by rotation Period of directorship: Since March 1, 2025

*

#

Brief Profiles of our Directors

Pankaj Dhanuka is the co-founder, Chairman and Managing Director,Chief Executive Officer of our Company. He holds a bachelors degree in commerce from University of Calcutta and is an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He holds a certificate of practice from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has been enrolled as licentiate of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has been associated with our Company since 2004. He was previously associated with Unit Trust of India. He has over 21 years of work experience. He is responsible for driving organizational growth and innovation, formulating the vision and strategies of our Company. Kishore Saraogi is the co-founder, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of our Company. He holds a bachelors degree in commerce from University of Calcutta. He is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India. He has been enrolled as licentiate of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has been associated with our Company since 2004. He was previously associated with Usha Martin Telekom Limited and ICICI Securities and Finance Company. He has over 26 years of work experience. He is responsible for leading our Companys operations and executing strategic initiatives and growth strategies. Ritesh Chakraborty is the Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of our Company. He holds a bachelors degree in commerce (honours) from University of Calcutta. He has 21 years of work experience. He has been associated with our Company since February 19, 2004. He also serves as the Chief Service Officer of the Fusion Group and is responsible for managing service delivery, human resources and global operations, driving customer success initiatives, and ensuring operational excellence across client engagements across our global centres. Bradley Tyler Call is the Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of our Company. He holds a bachelors degree in science (finance) from Woodbury School of Business, Utah Valley University. He was previously associated with Digital Media Solutions and Boomsourcing LLC. He has over 10 years of work experience. He also serves as the Vice-President – BFSI, Boomsourcing LLC and Retail of the Fusion Group and leads our BFSI Boomsourcing and retails business.

Saagarika Ghoshal is the Independent Director of our Company. She holds a diploma in personnel management and industrial relations from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies. She has over 11 years of experience. She was previously associated with METRO Cash & Carry India Private Limited and Reliance BIG Entertainment Private Limited. She is currently a designated partner of Match Board LLP and Go Destination Boardroom LLP. She has received a certificate of appreciation from FICCI. Kashi Prasad Khandelwal is the Independent Director of our Company. He holds a bachelors degree in commerce and a bachelors degree in law from Calcutta University. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and holds a diploma certificate on Information System Audit from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has completed a training course in Computerised Accounting and Auditing Techniques from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is a practicing chartered accountant with more than 48 years of experience in corporate law and taxation. Sanjay Banka is the Independent Director of our Company. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He is also admitted as a member of the All India Management Association and Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment. He was previously associated with JMIL Lease Finance Company Limited, Landmark Arabia Company in Saudi Arabia, Bharat Road Network Limited, Merino Industries Limited, Aksh Optifibre Limited, Command - Usha Martin Telekom Limited, Reliance Communication Limited, Reliance Infocomm Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, Sistema Shyam Teleservices Limited and Viom Networks Limited. He is currently serving as the chief financial officer of Senco Gold and Diamonds. He has over 29 years of work experience. Michael Daniel Lamm is the Independent Director of our Company. He holds a bachelors degree in art from the American University, School of International Service, Columbia. He is a founding partner of Corporate Advisory Solutions. He has over 12 years of work experience.

Confirmations

None of our Directors is or was a director of any company listed on any stock exchange, whose shares have been or were suspended from being traded during the five years preceding the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, during the term of his/her directorship in such company. None of our Directors is, or was a director of any listed company, which has been or was delisted from any stock exchange, during the term of his/her directorship in such company. None of our Directors are related to each other. None of our Directors are related to any of the Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of our Company. No consideration, either in cash or shares or in any other form has been paid or agreed to be paid to any of our Directors or to the firms, trusts or companies in which they have an interest in, by any person, either to induce any of our Directors to become or to help any of them qualify as a director, or otherwise for services rendered by them or by the firm, trust or company in which they are interested, in connection with the promotion or formation of our Company.

Arrangement or understanding with major shareholders, customers, suppliers or others

None of our Directors were appointed as Directors of our Company pursuant to any arrangement or understanding with major shareholders, customers, suppliers or others.

Service contracts with Directors

Other than the statutory benefits available to the Executive Directors, none of our Directors have entered into service contracts with our Company which provide benefits upon termination of employment.

Borrowing Powers of our Board

In accordance with the Articles of Association of our Company, Section 180(1)(a) and Section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, our Shareholders have pursuant to a special resolution passed at their meeting dated May 9, 2025 authorised our Board with the borrowing power, to borrow such sums of money from time to time, with or without security, on such terms and conditions as it may consider fit notwithstanding that the amount to be borrowed together with amount already borrowed by the Company (apart from temporary loans obtained from the Companys bankers in the ordinary course of business) exceeds the aggregate of paid-up capital and free reserves and securities premium provided that the total amount that may be borrowed by the Board and outstanding at any point of time shall not exceed 2,500 million.

Terms of Appointment of the Managing Directors of our Company

Pankaj Dhanuka

Chairman and Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer

Pankaj Dhanuka is the co-founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of our Company and has been associated with our Company since 2004. He was appointed as the Managing Director of our Company pursuant to the resolution passed by our Board at its meeting dated March 28, 2025, and the special resolution passed by our Shareholders on dated March 29, 2025, for a period of five years commencing from March 28, 2025, and not liable to retire by rotation. Pankaj Dhanuka has also entered into an agreement dated March 28, 2025 with our Company fixing his remuneration in the capacity as a Managing Director and his role and responsibilities in our Company ("PD MD Agreement"), Pursuant to the resolutions passed by our Board dated March 28, 2025, and by our Shareholders dated March 29, 2025, respectively, and the PD MD Agreement, please see below the terms of appointment of our Chairman and Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer:

Date of appointment March 28, 2025 Term of appointment Remuneration (in million) Other terms and conditions perquisites and allowances expenses For a period of five years from March 28, 2025 0.45 million per month / Housing: the expenditure for hiring a furnished accommodation shall not exceed 50% of the of salary of the managing director. If the accommodation is owned by our Company, the managing director will pay 10% of their salary towards house rent; Gas, electricity, water and furnishings: the market value evaluated as per the Income Tax Rules, 1962; Medical reimbursement and insurance: medical expenses incurred by the managing director on self, spouse, dependent children subject to the ceiling of one months salary in a year, and three months salary over a period of three years. Medical insurance shall be provided as per Companys policy; Club fees: fees of two clubs subject to maximum of two clubs including admission and membership fees; Annual leave: thirty days annual leave with pay for every completed services of eleven months; Leave travel concession: for self and family once a year in accordance with our Companys rules; Personal accident insurance: as per Companys policy; Car with driver: car with driver will be provided for use in relation to Companys business; Telephone: free telephone/mobile at his residence along with internation roaming and outgoing facility; Reimbursement: Company shall reimburse actual entertainment and traveling expenses incurred by him in connection with Companys business; and Statutory benefits: Provident fund – as per our Companys rules but not exceeding statutory limits for salary and Companys contribution towards superannuation fund, which shall not exceed, together with Companys contribution to Provident Fund, 25%. Gratuity – payable at the rate of half months salary for each completed year of service (service of six months of more being treated as).

Kishore Saraogi

Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director

Kishore Saraogi is the co-founder, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of our Company and has been associated with our Company since 2004. He was appointed as the Managing Director of our Company pursuant to the resolution passed by our Board at its meeting dated March 28, 2025, and the special resolution passed by our Shareholders on dated March 29, 2025, for a period of five years commencing from March 28, 2025, and liable to retire by rotation. Kishore Saraogi has also entered into an agreement dated March 28, 2025 with our Company fixing his remuneration in the capacity as a Managing Director and his role and responsibilities in our Company ("KS MD Agreement"). Pursuant to the resolutions passed by our Board dated March 28, 2025, and by our Shareholders dated March 29, 2025, respectively, please see below the terms of appointment of our Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director:

Date of appointment March 28, 2025 Term of appointment For a period of five years from March 28, 2025 Remuneration (in million) 0.45 million per month Other terms and conditions / perquisites and allowances of expenses Housing: the expenditure for hiring a furnished accommodation shall not exceed 50% of managing directors salary. If the accommodation is owned by our Company, he will pay 10% of the managing directors salary towards house rent; Gas, electricity, water and furnishings: the market value evaluated as per the Income Tax Rules, 1962; Medical reimbursement and insurance: medical expenses incurred by the appointee on self, spouse, dependent children subject to the ceiling of one months salary in a year, and three months salary over a period of three years. Medical insurance shall be provided as per Companys policy; Club fees: fees of two clubs subject to maximum of two clubs including admission and membership fees; Annual leave: thirty days annual leave with pay for every completed services of eleven months; Leave travel concession: for self and family once a year in accordance with our Companys rules; Personal accident insurance: as per Companys policy; Car with driver: car with driver will be provided for use in relation to Companys business; Telephone: free telephone/mobile at his residence along with internation roaming and outgoing facility; Reimbursement: Company shall reimburse actual entertainment and traveling expenses incurred by him in connection with Companys business; and Statutory benefits: Provident fund – as per our Companys rules but not exceeding statutory limits for salary and Companys contribution towards superannuation fund, which shall not exceed, together with Companys contribution to Provident Fund, 25%. Gratuity – payable at the rate of half months salary for each completed year of service (service of six months of more being treated as).

Our Company has paid the following remuneration to our Executive Directors in Fiscal 2025:

S. No. Name of Director Total remuneration (in million) 1. Pankaj Dhanuka 5.40 2. Kishore Saraogi 5.40

Terms of appointment of our Non-Executive Directors

Our Non-Executive Independent Directors may be entitled to receive sitting fees, as determined by our Board from time to time, for attending meeting of our Board and committees of the Board thereof. Pursuant to a Board resolution dated December 1, 2024, the Non-Executive Independent Directors are entitled to receive sitting fees of 0.08 million for attending each meeting of the Board, and 0.04 million for attending each meeting of the Committees of the Board, other than the Audit Committee, within the limits prescribed under the Companies Act, and the rules made thereunder, and pursuant to a Board resolution dated January 27, 2025, the Non-Executive Directors are entitled to receive sitting fees of 0.08 million for attending each meeting of the Audit Committee of the Board, within the limits prescribed under the Companies Act, and the rules made thereunder.

Our Company has paid the following remuneration to our Non-Executive Independent Directors in Fiscal 2025:

S. No. Name of Director Total remuneration (in million) 1. Kashi Prasad Khandelwal 0.45 2. Sanjay Banka 0.54 3. Saagarika Ghosal 0.54 4. Michael Daniel Lamm 0.15

Our Non-Executive Non-Independent Directors are not entitled to any remuneration from our Company.

Remuneration paid or payable to our Directors by Subsidiaries

Except as stated below, none of our Directors have received or were entitled to receive any remuneration, sitting fees or commission from any of our Subsidiaries for Fiscal 2025:

S. No. Name of Director Name of the Subsidiary Total remuneration (in million) 1. Pankaj Dhanuka Ameridial Inc. 58.26 2. Kishore Saraogi Ameridial Inc. 58.26 3. Bradley Tyler Call Ameridial Inc. 16.89 4. Ritesh Chakraborty Ameridial Inc. 10.97

Contingent or Deferred Compensation to our Directors

There is no contingent or deferred compensation payable to our Directors which does not form part of their remuneration. Shareholding of Directors in our Company

As per our Articles of Association, our Directors are not required to hold any qualification shares.

Except as disclosed in "Capital Structure - Details of the Shareholding of our Directors, our Key Managerial Personnel, our Senior Management, our Promoters, members of our Promoter Group and Promoter Selling Shareholders" on page 86, none of our Directors hold any Equity Shares in our Company.

Bonus or profit-sharing plan of the Directors

None of our Directors are party to any bonus or profit-sharing plan of our Company.

Interest of Directors

All our Independent Directors may be deemed to be interested to the extent of sitting fees payable to them for attending meetings of our Board and/or committees, the reimbursement of expenses payable to them, and commission as approved by our Board from time to time. All Directors may be deemed to be interested to the extent of reimbursement of expenses payable to them, if any and the remuneration payable to such Directors as decided by the Board from time to time. Our Executive Directors are interested to the extent of remuneration, payable to them for services rendered as an officer or employee of our Company or our Subsidiaries. Our Independent Directors are interested to the extent of the sitting fees. Further, certain of our Directors are also on the board of some of our Subsidiaries and accordingly may be deemed to be interested to the extent of the sitting fees, commission and remuneration payable to them by such Subsidiaries.

Our Directors may be interested to the extent of Equity Shares, if any, held by them, their relatives (together with other distributions in respect of Equity Shares), or held by the entities in which they are associated as partners, promoters, directors, proprietors, members or trustees, or that may be subscribed by or allotted to the companies, firms, ventures, trusts in which they are interested as promoters, directors, partners, proprietors, members or trustees, pursuant to the Offer and any dividend and other distributions payable in respect of such Equity Shares.

None of our Directors are deemed to be interested in any contracts, transactions, agreements or arrangements entered into or to be entered into by our Company with any company in which they hold directorships or any partnership firm in which they are partners as declared in their respective capacity.

Interest of Directors in the promotion or formation of our Company

Except for Pankaj Dhanuka and Kishore Saraogi, who are the Promoters and co-founders of our Company, none of our Directors have any interest in the promotion or formation of our Company as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. Also see, "Our Promoter and Promoter Group" on page 272. Interest in land and property

None of our Directors have any interest in any property acquired or proposed to be acquired of or by our Company. Our Directors do not have any interest in any transaction by our Company for acquisition of land, construction of building or supply of machinery during the three years preceding the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Business interest

Except in the ordinary course of business and except as stated in "Restated Consolidated Financial Information - Related party disclosures – Note 40" on page 329, our Directors do not have any other business interest in our Company.

Loans to Directors

Our Directors have not availed any loans from our Company.

Other confirmations

Conflict of Interest

There is no conflict of interest between our Company and our Directors and the lessors of immovable properties of our Company (who are crucial for the operations of our Company). There is no conflict of interest between our Company and our Directors and the suppliers of raw materials and third-party service providers of our Company (who are crucial for the operations of our Company).

Changes to our Board in the last three years

The changes in our Board during the three years immediately preceding the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus are set forth below:

Name Date of appointment/ cessation reappointment/resignation/ regularisation Designation (at the time of appointment/ cessation reappointment/resignation/ regularisation) Reason Gaurav Singh Bhandari August 1, 2022 Nominee Director Resignation as a Nominee Director Prashant Khandelwal May 12, 2022 Additional Director Appointment as an Additional Director Makesh Sankaran September 13, 2022 Additional Director Appointment as an Additional Director Prashant Khandelwal September 15, 2022 Additional Director Resignation as an Additional Director Makesh Sankaran October 29, 2022 Director Regularisation as a Director Makesh Sankaran March 30, 2023 Director Resignation as a Director Oindrila Banerjee Das April 20, 2023 Additional Director Appointment as a Director Oindrila Banerjee Das September 30, 2023 Director Regularisation as a Director Nalin Ranjan Tikoo November 25, 2024 Director Resignation due to personal and unavoidable reasons Saagarika Ghoshal December 1, 2024 Additional Director (Independent) Appointment as an Additional Director (Independent) Kashi Prasad Khandelwal December 1, 2024 Additional Director (Independent) Appointment as an Additional Director (Independent) Sanjay Banka December 1, 2024 Additional Director (Independent) Appointment as an Additional Director (Independent) Saagarika Ghoshal December 30, 2024 Independent Director Regularisation as an Independent Director Kashi Prasad Khandelwal December 30, 2024 Independent Director Regularisation as an Independent Director Sanjay Banka December 30, 2024 Independent Director Regularisation as an Independent Director Neeta Dhanuka January 15, 2025 Director Resignation as a Director Bradley Tyler Call January 27, 2025 Additional Director (Executive) Appointment as an Additional Director (Executive) Michael Daniel Lamm March 1, 2025 Additional Director (Independent) Appointment as an Additional Director (Independent) Oindrila Banerjee Das March 26, 2025 Director Resignation as Director Pankaj Dhanuka March 28, 2025 Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Redesignated as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kishore Saraogi March 28, 2025 Chief Operating Officer and Redesignated as Chief Operating Managing Director Officer and Managing Director Ritesh Chakraborty March 28, 2025 Additional Director (Executive) Appointment as an Additional Director (Executive) Ritesh Chakraborty April 25, 2025 Additional Director (Executive) Resignation as an Additional Director (Executive) Bradley Tyler Call April 22, 2025 Additional Director (Executive) Resignation as an Additional Director (Executive) Bradley Tyler Call May 8, 2025 Additional Director (Non-Executive Non-Independent) Appointment as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Non- Independent) Ritesh Chakraborty May 8, 2025 Additional Director (Non-Executive Non-Independent) Appointment as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Non- Independent) Ritesh Chakraborty May 9, 2025 Non-Executive Non-Independent Director Regularisation as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director Bradley Tyler Call May 9, 2025 Non-Executive Non-Independent Director Regularisation as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director Michael Daniel Lamm May 9, 2025 Independent Director Regularisation as an Independent Director

Corporate Governance

The provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 along with the SEBI Listing Regulations, with respect to corporate governance, will be applicable to our Company immediately upon the listing of the Equity Shares on the Stock Exchanges. Our Company is in compliance with the requirements of the applicable regulations in respect of corporate governance in accordance with the

SEBI Listing Regulations, and the Companies Act, 2013, pertaining to the constitution of the Board and committees thereof and formulation and adoption of policies. Our Managing Directors, Pankaj Dhanuka and Kishore Saraogi, are non-residents, and as per the requirements of Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013, for their appointment as executive directors, an approval from Central Government is required. While our Board has passed the resolution dated March 28, 2025 and our Shareholders have passed the resolution dated March 29, 2025, for their appointment as managing directors, our Company has applied for approvals from the Central Government by way of applications, both dated May 3, 2025, for the appointment of Pankaj Dhanuka and Kishore Saragi, as the managing directors of our Company, in compliance with the requirements of Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended. This approval is pending as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. For further details, see "Risk Factors – The appointment of Pankaj Dhanuka and Kishore Saraogi, as the managing directors of our Company, is subject to receipt of the approval of Central Government and is pending as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus." on page 37. Our Company undertakes to take all necessary steps to continue to comply with all the requirements of SEBI Listing Regulations and the Companies Act, 2013.

Committees of our Board

In terms of the SEBI Listing Regulations and the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, our Company has constituted the following Board-level committees: (a) Audit Committee; (b) Nomination and Remuneration Committee; (c) Stakeholders Relationship Committee; (d) Corporate Social Responsibility Committee; and (e) Risk Management Committee.

Audit Committee

The Audit Committee was constituted by the meeting of our Board held on December 1, 2024, and re-constituted by our Board at its meeting held on May 8, 2025. The Audit Committee is in compliance with Section 177 of the Companies Act and Regulation 18 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. The members of the Audit Committee are:

Name of the Director Position in the Committee Designation Kashi Prasad Khandelwal Chairperson Independent Director Sanjay Banka Member Independent Director Pankaj Dhanuka Member Chairman and Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer

The Company Secretary shall act as the secretary to the Audit Committee.

Scope and terms of reference: The terms of reference of the Audit Committee shall include the following:

1. Overseeing the Companys financial reporting process and disclosure of its financial information to ensure that its financial statements are correct, sufficient and credible;

2. Recommending to the Board the appointment, re-appointment, replacement, remuneration and terms of appointment of the statutory auditor and the fixation of the audit fee of the Company;

3. Reviewing and monitoring the statutory auditors independence and performance, and effectiveness of audit process;

4. Approving payments to statutory auditors for any other services rendered by the statutory auditors;

5. To approve the key performance indicators being included in the offer documents in connection with the proposed initial public offer by the Company;

6. Formulating a policy on related party transactions, which shall include materiality of related party transactions

7. Examining and reviewing, with the management, the annual financial statements and auditors report thereon before submission to the Board for approval, with particular reference to: a. Matters required to be included in the Directors Responsibility Statement to be included in the Boards report in terms of clause (c) of sub-section 3 of Section 134 of the Companies Act; b. Changes, if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same; c. Major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management; d. Significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings; e. Compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements; f. Disclosure of any related party transactions; and g. Modified opinion(s) in the draft audit report.

8. Reviewing, with the management, the quarterly, half-yearly and annual financial statements before submission to the Board for approval;

9. Reviewing, with the management, the statement of uses/ application of funds raised through an issue (public issue, rights issue, preferential issue, etc.), the statement of funds utilised for purposes other than those stated in the offer document/ prospectus/ notice and the report submitted by the monitoring agency monitoring the utilisation of proceeds of a public or rights issue, or preferential issue of qualified institutions placement, and making appropriate recommendations to the Board to take up steps in this matter. This also includes monitoring the use/application of the funds raised through the proposed initial public offer by the Company; 10. Approval or any subsequent modifications of transactions of the Company with related parties and omnibus approval for related party transactions proposed to be entered into by the Company, subject to the conditions as may be prescribed

Explanation: The term "related parted transactions" shall have the same meaning as provided in Clause 2(zc) of the SEBI Listing Regulations and/or the applicable Standards and/or the Companies Act, 2013.

11. Reviewing, at least on a quarterly basis, the details of the related party transactions entered into by the Company pursuant to each of the omnibus approvals given; 12. Laying down the criteria for granting omnibus approval in line with the Companys policy on related party transactions; 13. Scrutinising of inter-corporate loans and investments;

14. Valuation of undertakings or assets of the Company, wherever it is necessary; 15. Evaluating of internal financial controls and risk management systems;

16. Establishing a vigil mechanism for directors and employees to report their genuine concerns or grievances, with the chairman of the Audit Committee directly hearing grievances of victimization of employees and directors, who used vigil mechanism to report genuine concerns in appropriate and exceptional cases; 17. Reviewing, with the management, the performance of statutory and internal auditors, and adequacy of the internal control systems; 18. Reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function if any, including the structure of the internal audit department, staffing and seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure coverage and frequency of internal audit; 19. Discussing with internal auditors on any significant findings and follow up thereon;

20. Reviewing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the matter to the Board; 21. Discussing with statutory auditors before the audit commences, about the nature and scope of audit as well as post-audit discussion to ascertain any area of concern;

22. Recommending to the board of directors the appointment and removal of the external auditor, fixation of audit fees and approval for payment for any other services; 23. Looking into the reasons for substantial defaults in the payment to the depositors, debenture holders, shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) and creditors; 24. Reviewing the functioning of the whistle blower mechanism;

25. Approving the appointment of the chief financial officer or any other person heading the finance function or discharging that function after assessing the qualifications, experience and background, etc. of the candidate; 26. Monitoring the end use of funds raised through public offers and related matters;

27. Overseeing the vigil mechanism established by the Company, with the chairman of the Audit Committee directly hearing grievances of victimization of employees and directors, who used vigil mechanism to report genuine concerns in appropriate and exceptional cases; 28. Carrying out any other function as is mentioned in the terms of reference of the Audit Committee and any other terms of reference as may be decided by the Board and/or specified/provided under the Companies Act, the SEBI Listing Regulations or by any other regulatory authority; 29. Reviewing the utilization of loans and/ or advances from/investment by the holding company in any subsidiary exceeding 1,000 million or 10% of the asset size of the subsidiary, whichever is lower including existing loans / advances / investments existing as per applicable law; 30. Formulating a policy on related party transactions, which shall include materiality of related party transactions; 31. Approval of related party transactions to which the subsidiary(ies) of the Company is party but the Company is not a party, if the value of such transaction whether entered into individually or taken together with previous transactions during a financial year exceeds 10% of the annual consolidated turnover as per the last audited financial statements of the Company, subject to such other conditions prescribed under the SEBI Listing Regulations; 32. Consider and comment on rationale, cost benefits and impact of schemes involving merger, demerger, amalgamation etc., on the listed entity and its shareholders; and 33. Carrying out any other functions required to be carried out by the Audit Committee as contained in the SEBI Listing

Regulations or any other applicable law, as and when amended from time to time.

Powers of the Audit Committee

The powers of the Audit Committee shall include the following:

1. To investigate any activity within its terms of reference;

2. To seek information from any employee;

3. To obtain outside legal or other professional advice; and

4. To secure attendance of outsiders with relevant expertise if it considers necessary.

5. Such other powers as may be prescribed under the Companies Act and SEBI Listing Regulations.

Reviewing Powers

The Audit Committee shall mandatorily review the following information:

1. Managements discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations;

2. Management letters / letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the statutory auditors;

3. Internal audit reports relating to internal control weaknesses;

4. The appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the chief internal auditor shall be subject to review by the audit committee;

5. Statement of deviations: a. quarterly statement of deviation(s) including report of monitoring agency, if applicable, submitted to stock exchange(s) in terms of the Listing Regulations; and b. annual statement of funds utilised for purposes other than those stated in the document/prospectus/notice in terms of the Listing Regulations.

6. Review the financial statements, in particular, the investments made by any unlisted subsidiary.

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee was constituted by the meeting of our Board held on March 1, 2025. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is in compliance with Section 178 of the Companies Act and Regulation 19 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. The members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee are:

Name of the Director Position in the Committee Designation Saagarika Ghoshal Chairperson Independent Director Sanjay Banka Member Independent Director Michael Daniel Lamm* Member Independent Director

*

Scope and terms of reference: The terms of reference of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall include the following:

1. Formulating the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommending to the Board a policy, relating to the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees; The Nomination and Remuneration Committee, while formulating the above policy, should ensure that: a. the level and composition of remuneration be reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate directors of the quality required to run the Company successfully; b. relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks; and c. remuneration to directors, key managerial personnel and senior management involves a balance between fixed and incentive pay reflecting short and long term performance objectives appropriate to the working of the Company and its goals;

2. For every appointment of an independent director, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall evaluate the balance of skills, knowledge, and experience on the Board and on the basis of such evaluation, prepare a description of the role and capabilities required of an independent director. The person recommended to the Board for appointment as an independent director shall have the capabilities identified in such description. For the purpose of identifying suitable candidates, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee may: a. use the services of an external agencies, if required; b. consider candidates from a wide range of backgrounds, having due regard to diversity; and c. consider the time commitments of the candidates

3. Formulating of criteria for evaluation of the performance of the independent directors and the Board;

4. Devising a policy on Board diversity;

5. Identifying persons who qualify to become directors or who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, recommending to the Board their appointment and removal, and carrying out evaluations of every directors performance of Board, its committees and individual directors to be carried out either by the Board, by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee or by an independent external agency and review its implementation and compliance;

6. Determining whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the independent director, on the basis of the report of performance evaluation of independent directors;

7. Carrying out any other functions required to be carried out by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as contained in the SEBI Listing Regulations or any other applicable law, as and when amended from time to time;

8. Analysing, monitoring and reviewing various human resource and compensation matters;

9. Determining the companys policy on specific remuneration packages for executive directors including pension rights and any compensation payment, and determining remuneration packages of such directors;10. Determining compensation levels payable to the senior management personnel and other staff (as deemed necessary), which shall be market-related, usually consisting of a fixed and variable component; 11. Reviewing and approving compensation strategy from time to time in the context of the then current Indian market in accordance with applicable laws; 12. Performing such functions as are required to be performed by the compensation committee under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, as amended;

13. Administering monitoring and formulating detailed terms and conditions the employee stock options scheme/ plan approved by the board and the members of the company in accordance with the terms of such scheme/ plan ("ESOP Scheme"), if any; 14. Construing and interpreting the ESOP Schemes and any agreements defining the rights and obligations of the company and eligible employees under the ESOP Scheme, and prescribing, amending and/or rescinding rules and regulations relating to the administration of the ESOP Schemes;15. Framing suitable policies and systems to ensure that there is no violation, by an employee of any applicable laws in

India or overseas, including: a. the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended; or b. the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to the Securities Market) Regulations, 2003, as amended.

16. Performing such other activities as may be delegated by the Board and/or specified/provided under the Companies

Act, the SEBI Listing Regulations or by any other regulatory authority; and

17. Recommend to the Board, all remuneration, in whatever form, payable to senior management and other staff, as deemed necessary.

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee was constituted by the meeting of our Board held on April 11, 2025. The scope and function of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee is in accordance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 20 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. The members of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee are:

Name of the Director Position in the Committee Designation Saagarika Ghoshal Chairperson Independent Director Pankaj Dhanuka Member Chairman and Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer Kishore Saraogi Member Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director

The terms of reference of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee are as follows:

1. Consider and resolve grievances of security holders of the Company, including complaints related to transfer/transmission of shares non-receipt of share certificates and review of cases for refusal of transfer/transmission of shares and debentures, dematerialisation and re-materialisation of shares, non-receipt of balance sheet, non-receipt of annual report, non-receipt of declared dividends, issue of new/duplicate certificates, general meetings, etc.;

2. Review of measures taken for effective exercise of voting rights by shareholders.

3. Review of adherence to the service standards adopted by the Company in respect of various services being rendered by the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent;

4. Considering and specifically looking into various aspects of interest of shareholders, debenture holders and other security holders;

5. Investigating complaints relating to allotment of shares, approval of transfer or transmission of shares, debentures or any other securities;

6. Review of the various measures and initiatives taken by the Company for reducing the quantum of unclaimed dividends and ensuring timely receipt of dividend warrants/annual reports/statutory notices by the shareholders of the Company;

7. Formulation of procedures in line with the statutory guidelines to ensure speedy disposal of various requests received from shareholders from time to time;

8. To approve, register, refuse to register transfer or transmission of shares and other securities and debentures, dematerialisation of shares and re-materialisation of shares, split and issue of duplicate/consolidated share certificates, compliance with all the requirements related to shares, debentures and other securities from time to time;

9. To sub-divide, consolidate and or replace any share or other securities certificate(s) of the Company;

10. Allotment and listing of shares;

11. To authorise affixation of common seal of the Company;

12. To issue duplicate share or other security(ies) certificate(s) in lieu of the original share/security(ies) certificate(s) of the Company; 13. To approve the transmission of shares or other securities arising as a result of death of the sole/any joint shareholder; 14. To dematerialize or rematerialize the issued shares;

15. Ensure proper and timely attendance and redressal of investor queries and grievances;

16. Carrying out any other functions contained in the Companies Act, 2013 and/or equity listing agreements (if applicable), as and when amended from time to time; and 17. To further delegate all or any of the power to any other employee(s), officer(s), representative(s), consultant(s), professional(s), or agent(s).

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee was constituted by our Board on May 8, 2025. The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee is in compliance with Section 135 of the Companies Act. The members of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee are:

Name of the Director Position in the Committee Designation Kishore Saraogi Chairperson Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director Pankaj Dhanuka Member Chairman and Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer Saagarika Ghoshal Member Independent Director

The terms of reference of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee include the following:

1. To formulate and recommend to the Board of Directors, the CSR Policy, indicating the CSR activities to be undertaken as specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended; 2. formulate and recommend an annual action plan in pursuance of its Corporate Social Responsibility Policy which shall list the projects or programmes undertaken, manner of execution of such projects, modalities of utilisation of funds, monitoring and reporting mechanism for the projects. 3. identify corporate social responsibility policy partners and corporate social responsibility policy programmes;

4. delegate responsibilities to the corporate social responsibility team and supervise proper execution of all delegated responsibilities; 5. review and monitor the implementation of corporate social responsibility programmes and issuing necessary directions as required for proper implementation and timely completion of corporate social responsibility programmes;

6. To recommend the amount of expenditure to be incurred on the CSR activities, at least two per cent. of the average net profits of the company made during the three immediately preceding financial years or where the company has not completed the period of three financial years since its incorporation, during such immediately preceding financial years, in pursuance of its Corporate Social Responsibility Policy;

7. To monitor the CSR Policy and its implementation by the Company from time to time;

8. To perform such other functions or responsibilities and exercise such other powers as may be conferred upon the CSR Committee in terms of the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended and the rules framed thereunder.

Risk Management Committee

The Risk Management Committee was constituted by the meeting of our Board held on March 28, 2025 and re-constituted by our Board at its meeting held on May 8, 2025. The Risk Management Committee is in compliance with Regulation 21 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. The members of the Risk Management Committee are:

Name of the Director Position in the Committee Designation Pankaj Dhanuka Chairperson Chairman and Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer Kishore Saraogi Member Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director Sanjay Banka Member Independent Director

The terms of reference of the Risk Management Committee include the following:

1. To formulate a detailed risk management policy which shall include: a) A framework for identification of internal and external risks specifically faced by the listed entity, in particular including financial, operational, sectoral, sustainability (particularly, ESG-related risks), information, cyber security risks or any other risk as may be determined by the Committee. b) Measures for risk mitigation including systems and processes for internal control of identified risks. c) Business continuity plan.

2. To ensure that appropriate methodology, processes and systems are in place to monitor and evaluate risks associated with the business of the Company;

3. To monitor and oversee the implementation of the risk management policy, including evaluating the adequacy of risk management systems;

4. To periodically review the risk management policy at least once in two years, including by considering the changing industry dynamics and evolving complexity;

5. To keep the board of directors informed about the nature and content of its discussions, recommendations and actions to be taken;

6. The appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the Chief Risk Officer (if any) shall be subject to review by the Risk Management Committee; 7. any other similar or other functions as may be laid down by Board from time to time and/or as may be required under applicable law, as and when amended from time to time, including the SEBI Listing Regulations.

Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management

Key Managerial Personnel

In addition to Pankaj Dhanuka, Kishore Saraogi, whose details have been provided under the paragraph ‘Our Management – Brief profile of our Directors on page 255, the details of our other Key Managerial Personnel as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, are as follows: Amit Soni is the Chief Financial Officer of our Company. He holds a bachelors degree in commerce in accounting and finance from University of Calcutta. He is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He was previously associated with SRBC & Co LLP (Member firm of Ernst & Young), Avtec Limited (CK Birla Group) and Translumina Therapeutics. He has over 13 years of work experience. He has been associated with our Company since August 31, 2022, and is responsible for the global financial operations, administration and facilities, ERP, investor relations and the companys overall business strategy. For Fiscal 2025, he was paid an aggregate compensation of 7.79 million.

Barun Singh is the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of our Company. He holds a bachelors degree in commerce from the University of Calcutta. He is an associate of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He completed his training from Baljit Securities Private Limited. He was previously associated with Arani Guha, Company Secretary. He has over 15 years of work experience. He has been associated with our Company since December 19, 2013, and oversees secretarial functions, legal compliance, and corporate governance matters. For Fiscal 2025, he was paid an aggregate compensation of 2.90 million.

Senior Management

Except for Amit Soni, Chief Financial Officer and Barun Singh, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer who are also our Key Managerial Personnel and whose details are mentioned above, the details of our Senior Management as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus are as set forth below: Manish Padamchand Jain is the Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer of our Company. He holds a bachelors degree in textiles in its textile technology branch from D.K.T.Es Textile and Engg. Institute, Shivaji University, Kolhapur and a post graduate diploma in business management from Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad. He was previously associated with Access Healthcare Services Private Limited as senior vice president – marketing and Dell Business Process Solutions India Private Limited as the solutions architect director. He is a two-time recipient of the Dell Circle of Excellence Award. He has also served as cofounder and chief executive officer at CMO Needs. He has over 20 years of experience. He has been associated with our Company since January 1, 2024, and leads our Companys corporate marketing, branding, and marketing strategies. For Fiscal 2025, he was paid an aggregate compensation of 10.69 million.

Andrew Jay Wilmott is the President – Telecom and Utilities, and Healthcare of the Fusion Group. He holds a bachelors degree in arts from the University of Victoria, Canada and a certificate in application and management of information technology from the University of Victoria, Canada. He was previously associated with Sequential Technology International, LLC. He has over 22 years of work experience, He has been associated with our Company since November 28, 2022, and oversees strategic growth, client engagement, and delivery operations. For Fiscal 2025, he was paid an aggregate compensation of 16.89 million. Hemant Dogra is the Associate Vice President – Digital Utility Services of our Company. He holds a bachelors degree in arts from Panjab University and a diploma in marketing and sales management from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh. He was previously associated with Competent Synergies Private Limited as manager – admin, and post-merger of Competent Synergies Private Limited with our Company, he was appointed as Associate Vice President with effect from 2001. He has been associated with our Company since August 29, 2001, and is involved in operational management and administration. He has over 24 years of work experience. For Fiscal 2025, he was paid an aggregate compensation of 3.96 million.

Oindrila Banerjee Das is the Associate Vice President - Human Resources of our Company. She holds a bachelors degree in arts from University of Calcutta. She also holds a post graduate diploma in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management and in Public relations from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Bhavans Rajendra Prasad Institute of Communication and Management, Kolkata. She was previously associated with InTarvo Technologies Limited (formerly known as RT Outsourcing Services Limited). She has been associated with our Company since July 1, 2010, and is involved in talent management, workforce strategy, and organizational development. She has over 24 years of work experience. For Fiscal 2025, she was paid an aggregate compensation of 3.00 million.

Neha Kallani is the Senior Finance Controller, M&A, of our Company. She holds a masters degree in business administration from Amity University, Uttar Pradesh. She was previously associated with Hind Terminals Private Limited. She has been associated with our Company since October 1, 2016, and is involved in financial reporting, planning, compliance, mergers and acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives for our Company. She has over 14 years of work experience. For Fiscal 2025, she was paid an aggregate compensation of 10.55 million.

Debanjan Guha is the Vice President – Global Service Delivery of the Fusion Group. He holds bachelors degree in science from D.K. Gujral Technical University Jalandhar and a post graduate diploma in Business Administration from Symbiosis Centre for Distant Learning, Pune, India. He was previously associated with Wipro Limited. He has been associated with our Company since April 19, 2021, and oversees global service delivery, operations and client success initiatives. He has over 17 years of work experience. For Fiscal 2025, he was paid an aggregate compensation of 8.61 million.

Steven Ernest Rodriguez is the Senior Vice President – Telecom and Utilities of the Fusion Group. He holds a bachelors degree in arts from Cornell University. He was previously associated with Synchronoss Technologies Inc (currently, Sequential Technology International). He has been associated with our Company since March 27, 2024, and is involved in operational delivery, client management and business expansion. He has over 19 years of work experience. For Fiscal 2025, he was paid an aggregate compensation of 16.49 million. Tucker Strong Toolson is the Senior Director of Client Success - Retail and Boomsourcing of the Fusion Group. He holds a bachelors degree in arts in communication from Brigham Young University, Utah. He was previously associated with Boomsourcing LLC since May 1, 2018 as a Client Success Manager. He has over 6 years of work experience and is involved in client relationships, retention strategies and delivery assurance. For Fiscal 2025, he was paid an aggregate compensation of

13.04 million.

Retirement and termination benefits

Except applicable statutory benefits, none of our Key Managerial Personnel or Senior Management would receive any benefits on their retirement or on termination of their employment with our Company.

Relationship among Key Managerial Personnel and/or Senior Management

None of our Key Managerial Personnel or Senior Management are related to any of our Directors or other Key Managerial Personnel or Senior Management.

Arrangements and understanding with major Shareholders, customers, suppliers or others

None of our Key Managerial Personnel or Senior Management have been selected pursuant to any arrangement or understanding with any major Shareholders, customers or suppliers of our Company, or others.

Status of Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management

All our Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management are permanent employees of our Company and our Material Subsidiaries.

Attrition of Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management vis-?-vis industry

The rate of attrition of our Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management is not high in comparison to the industry in which we operate.

Shareholding of Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management

Except as disclosed in "Capital Structure - Details of the Shareholding of our Directors, our Key Managerial Personnel, our Senior Management, our Promoters, members of our Promoter Group and Promoter Selling Shareholders" on page 86, none of our Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management hold any Equity Shares as on the date of this Draft Red Herring

Prospectus.

Service contracts with Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management

Our Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management are governed by the terms of their appointment letters/ employment contracts and have not entered into any service contracts with our Company.

Contingent and deferred compensation payable to Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management

There is no contingent or deferred compensation payable to the Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management, which does not form part of their remuneration.

Bonus or profit-sharing plan of the Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management

None of our Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management are party to any bonus or profit-sharing plan of our Company other than performance based discretionary incentives given to the Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management. For further details, see "-Terms of appointment of the Managing Director and Whole-Time Directors of our Company" on page 256.

Interest of Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management

Other than as disclosed in "Our Management – Interest of Directors" on page 259, our Key Managerial Personnel (other than our Directors) and our Senior Management are interested in our Company to the extent of the remuneration or benefits to which they are entitled to as per their terms of appointment and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them during the ordinary course of their service. Further, some of our Key Managerial Personnel and our Senior Management are interested to the extent of Equity Shares held by them, their relatives or by entities in which they are associated as a director and to the extent of benefits arising out of such shareholding.

Conflict of Interest

There is no conflict of interest between the Key Managerial Personnel of our Company and the lessors of immovable properties of our Company (who are crucial for the operations of our Company). There is no conflict of interest between the Key Managerial Personnel of our Company and the suppliers of raw materials and third-party service providers of our Company (who are crucial for the operations of our Company).

Changes in the Key Managerial Personnel or Senior Management in last three years

Other than as disclosed in "Our Management – Changes to our board in last three years" on page 260, the changes in our Key Managerial Personnel and our Senior Management during the three years immediately preceding the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, are set forth below:

Name Date of appointment/ resignation Designation (at the time of appointment/ resignation) Reason Barun Singh March 28, 2025 Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Appointment as Compliance Officer Amit Soni December 1, 2024 Chief Financial Officer Appointment as Chief Financial Officer of our Company Steven Ernest Rodriguez May 6, 2024 Senior Vice President- Appointment as Senior Vice President- Telecom and Utilities Telecom and Utilities Debanjan Guha April 1, 2024 Vice President – Global Service Delivery Appointment as Vice President – Global Service Delivery Barun Singh April 26, 2024 Company Secretary Appointment as Company Secretary of our Company Manish Padamchand Jain January 1, 2024 Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Appointment as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Tucker Strong Toolson January 1, 2024 Senior Director of Client Success – Retail and Boomsourcing LLC Appointment as Senior Director of Client Success – Retail and Boomsourcing LLC Ganesh Marve December 21, 2023 Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Resignation as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Andrew Jay Wilmott November 28, 2022 President – Telecom and Utilities, and Healthcare Appointment as President – Telecom and Utilities, and Healthcare

Payment or benefit to officers of our Company

No non-salary related amount or benefit has been paid or given since incorporation or intended to be paid or given to any officer of our Company, including our Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management other than in the ordinary course of their employment. For further details, see "- Terms of appointment of the Managing Director and Whole-Time Directors of our Company" on page 256.

Employee Stock Option

For details of the ESOP Scheme implemented by our Company, see "Capital Structure – Employee Stock Option Plan" beginning on page 88.

OUR PROMOTERS AND PROMOTER GROUP Our Promoters Pankaj Dhanuka, Kishore Saraogi, P N S Business Private Limited, and Rasish Consultants Private Limited are the Promoters of our Company. As on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, our Promoters cumulatively hold 125,104,800 Equity Shares constituting approximately 99.28% of the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of our Company. For details, see "Capital Structure – Details of Build-up, Contribution and Lock-in of Promoters Shareholding and Lock-in of other Equity Shares" on page 81. Details of our Promoters are as follows: Pankaj Dhanuka

Pankaj Dhanuka, aged 55 years, is a Promoter, and is also the Chairman and Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of our Company. He is a resident of 5875 Stoneleigh DR, Suwanee, GA, 30024 DIN: 00569195 Date of birth: January 15, 1970

Permanent account number: ADOPD5851B

For the complete profile of Pankaj Dhanuka, along with details of his educational qualifications, professional experience, position/posts held in the past and directorships held, see "Our Management – Board of Directors" on page 252.

Kishore Saraogi

Kishore Saraogi, aged 56 years, is a Promoter, and is also the Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of our Company. He is a resident of 2704, Thurleston LN Duluth GA, Georgia – 30097, USA Indiana, United States. DIN: 00623022 Date of birth: December 21, 1968

Permanent account number: ALVPS2228L

For the complete profile of Kishore Saraogi, along with details of his educational qualifications, professional experience, position/posts held in the past and directorships held, see "Our Management – Board of Directors" on page 252.

Our Company confirms that the permanent account numbers, bank account numbers, Aadhaar card numbers, driving license numbers and passport numbers of Pankaj Dhanuka and Kishore Saraogi, to the extent available, shall be submitted to the Stock Exchanges at the time of filing of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Details of the Corporate Promoters:

P N S Business Private Limited ("P N S")

Corporate information

P N S was registered on February 11, 2005 under the Companies Act, 1956. The corporate identification number of P N S is U 74140WB2005PTC101643. The registered office of P N S is at Plot- Y9, Block- EP & GP, Sector- V, Salt Lake, Kolkata- 700091, West Bengal, India.

Nature of business of P N S Business Private Limited

P N S is engaged in the business of providing consultancy and advisory services. There has been no change in the business activities of P N S.

Board of directors of P N S Business Private Limited

The board of directors of P N S as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus are as follows:

Sr. No. Name of Director Designation 1. Pankaj Dhanuka Director 2. Shivika Dhanuka Additional Director 3. Chandrakala Devi Dhanuka Director

Shareholding pattern of P N S Business Private Limited

The shareholding pattern of P N S as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus is as provided below:

Sr. No. Name of Shareholder Number of equity shares bearing face value of 10 each Percentage of shareholding (%) 1. Pankaj Dhanuka 99,999 99.99 2. Shivika Dhanuka 1 0.001 1. Chandrakala Devi Dhanuka 195,000 100

Details of change in control of P N S Business Private Limited

There has been no change in the control of P N S in the three years preceding the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Promoter of P N S Business Private Limited

Pankaj Dhanuka is the promoter of P N S.

Our Company confirms that the PAN, bank account number and company identification number of P N S, and the address of the registrar of companies where P N S is registered, will be submitted to the Stock Exchanges at the time of filing the Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Rasish Consultants Private Limited ("Rasish")

Corporate information

Rasish was registered on February 1, 2005 under the Companies Act, 1956. The corporate identification number of Rasish is U74140WB2005PTC101481. The registered office of Rasish is at Plot- Y9, Block- EP & GP, Sector- V, Salt Lake, Kolkata- 700091, West Bengal, India.

Nature of business of Rasish Consultants Private Limited

Rasish is engaged in the business of providing consultancy and advisory services. There has been no change in the business activities of Rasish.

Board of directors of Rasish Consultants Private Limited

The board of directors of Rasish as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus are as follows:

Sr. No. Name of Director Designation 1. Kishore Saraogi Director 2. Rajani Saraogi Director

Shareholding pattern of Rasish Consultants Private Limited

The shareholding pattern of Rasish as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus is as provided below:

Sr. No. Name of Shareholder Number of equity shares bearing face value of 10 each Percentage of shareholding (%) 1. Kishore Saraogi 142,499 99.99 2. Rajani Saraogi 1 Negligible

Our Promoter, Kishore Saraogi also holds 270,000 preference shares of 10 each in Rasish Consultants Private Limited.

Details of change in control of Rasish Consultants Private Limited

There has been no change in the control of Rasish in the three years preceding the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Promoter of Rasish Consultants Private Limited

The promoter of Rasish is Kishore Saraogi.

Our Company confirms that the PAN, bank account number and company identification number of Rasish, and the address of the registrar of companies where Rasish is registered, will be submitted to the Stock Exchanges at the time of filing the Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Change in the management and control of our Company

There has been no change in control of our Company in the five years preceding the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. For details in relation to the shareholding of our Promoters and Promoter Group, and changes in the shareholding of our Promoters, including in the five years preceding the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, see "Capital Structure" on page 78.

Interests of our Promoters

Our Promoters are interested in our Company to the extent: (i) that they have promoted our Company; (ii) of his direct and indirect shareholding in our Company, the shareholding of their relatives and entities in which our Promoters are interested and which hold Equity Shares in our Company; (iii) and other distributions in respect of the Equity Shares held by our Promoters;

(iv) of his directorship in our Company and our Subsidiary; and (v) of his remuneration and employment benefits for being the directors in our Company and our Subsidiaries. For further details, see "Capital Structure" on page 78. Additionally, our Promoters may be interested in transactions entered into by our Company with them, their relatives or other entities which are controlled by our Promoters. For further details, please see "Our Management – Interest of Directors" and "Restated Consolidated Financial Information - Related party disclosures – Note 40" on pages 259 and 329 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Our Promoters are not interested as a member of a firm or company and no sum has been paid or agreed to be paid to our Promoters or to any such firm or company in cash or shares or otherwise by any person either to induce them to become, or to qualify them as, a director, or otherwise, for services rendered by such Promoters or by such firm or company in connection with the promotion or formation of our Company.

Interest in property, land, construction of building and supply of machinery

Our Promoters do not have an interest in any property acquired by our Company during the three preceding years immediately preceding the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus or proposed to be acquired by our Company, or in any transaction by our Company for acquisition of land, construction of building or supply of machinery.

Payment or benefits to Promoters or Promoter Group

Except as disclosed herein and as stated in "Restated Consolidated Financial Information - Related party disclosures – Note

40" and "Our Management- Terms of Appointment" on pages 329 and 256, respectively, there has been no payment or benefits by our Company to our Promoters or any of the members of the Promoter Group during the two years preceding the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus nor is there any intention to pay or give any benefit to our Promoters or Promoter Group as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Companies or firms with which our Promoters have disassociated in the last three years

Except as stated below, Our Promoters have not dissociated themselves from any companies or firms in the three years preceding the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Sr. No. Name of the Promoter Name of the company/ firm disassociated from Date of disassociation Reasons for and circumstances leading to disassociation and terms of disassociation 1. Pankaj Dhanuka GSTP (HFS) Private Limited June 30, 2023 Relinquishment of stake through sale of equity shares. 2. P N S Business Private Limited GSTP (HFS) Private Limited June 30, 2023 Relinquishment of stake through sale of equity shares.

Material guarantees

As on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, our Promoters have not given any material guarantee to any third party with respect to the Equity Shares.

Conflict of Interest

There is no conflict of interest between the Promoters or any of the members of the Promoter Group and the lessors of immovable properties of our Company (who are crucial for the operations of our Company). There is no conflict of interest between the Promoters or any of the members of the Promoter Group and the suppliers of raw materials and third-party service providers of our Company (who are crucial for the operations of our Company).

Promoter Group

In addition to our Promoter, the individuals and entities that form a part of the Promoter Group of our Company in terms of Regulation 2(1) (pp) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations are set out below:

Natural persons who are part of our Promoter Group

The natural persons who are part of our Promoter Group, other than our Promoters, are as follows:

S. No. Name of the Promoter Name of member of our Promoter Group Relationship with our Promoter 1. Pankaj Dhanuka Arati Sharma Spouse Chandrakala Devi Dhanuka Mother Maya Devi Kedia Sister Shashi Devi Kedia Sister Shivika Dhanuka Daughter Rishima Dhanuka Daughter Atul Sharma Son Tarlok Chand Jain Spouses father Saroj Tarlok Jain Spouses mother Ashish Jain Spouses brother Malini Jain Spouses sister Neeta Dhanuka* Spouse Mohan Lal Gupta Spouses father Prabha Gupta Spouses mother Bineeta Gupta Spouses sister Ruhi Jhalaria Spouses sister Iti Gupta Spouses sister 2. Kishore Saraogi Rajani Saraogi Spouse Mridula Devi Patwari Sister Shreyans Saraogi Son Sidhant Saraogi Son Hari Prasad Jhunjhunwala Spouses father Manoj Kumar Jhunjhunwala Spouses brother Rajendra Jhunjhunwala Spouses brother Savita Agrawal Spouses sister Sarita Murarka Spouses sister

* Not separated legally

Persons whose shareholding is aggregated under the heading "shareholding of the promoter group" as per regulation 2(1)(pp)(v) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations:

Nil

Entities forming part of the Promoter Group

The entities forming part of our Promoter Group, are as follows: