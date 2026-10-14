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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
12.63
12.6
12.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
86.36
71.09
50.14
Net Worth
98.99
83.69
62.74
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,818.14
1,329.3
991.32
1,104.99
748.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,818.14
1,329.3
991.32
1,104.99
748.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
33.69
22.73
30.21
41.83
58.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,302
|15.02
|8,32,883.75
|14,104
|4.78
|60,441
|267.04
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,088.9
|14.19
|4,41,905.74
|7,249
|4.4
|39,957
|193.82
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,329
|18.18
|3,60,646.09
|4,302
|4.07
|15,445
|103.76
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
171
|14.99
|1,69,381.36
|2,865.7
|6.81
|18,418.2
|64.17
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,576
|38.67
|1,54,473.07
|1,137.9
|3.23
|13,218.6
|221.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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Plot No.Y9 Block EP & GP,
Sector 5 Bidhan Nagar Salt Lak,
West Bengal - 700091
Tel: 033 4508 6520
Website: http://www.fusioncx.com
Email: secretarial@fusioncx.com
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Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Fusion CX Ltd
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