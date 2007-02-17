Fusion CX Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
12.63
12.6
12.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
86.36
71.09
50.14
Net Worth
98.99
83.69
62.74
Minority Interest
Debt
116.87
100.49
98.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.09
3.42
4.47
Total Liabilities
219.95
187.6
165.97
Fixed Assets
46.48
42.66
45.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
17.92
17.42
16.98
Deferred Tax Asset Net
14.25
9.83
9.53
Networking Capital
127.11
109.59
89.08
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
119.13
121.74
77.08
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
71.42
53.32
52.94
Sundry Creditors
-31.53
-37.69
-22.85
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-31.91
-27.78
-18.09
Cash
14.21
8.1
4.53
Total Assets
219.97
187.6
165.97
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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