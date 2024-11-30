iifl-logo-icon 1
GAIL (India) Ltd Book Closer

180.52
(1.45%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:20 PM

GAIL (India) CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

GAIL (India): Related News

GAIL Strengthens Global LNG Fleet with Long-Term Charter for New Vessel

GAIL Strengthens Global LNG Fleet with Long-Term Charter for New Vessel

30 Nov 2024|07:26 PM

This is the first time charter for long-term service between GAIL and "K" LINE, a group that has successfully operated its LNG business for over four decades.

GAIL re-engages process licensor for Mangalore PTA plant

GAIL re-engages process licensor for Mangalore PTA plant

28 Nov 2024|04:06 PM

The original deal with INEOS was executed by JBF Petrochemicals (JBF), but it could not be realized due to insolvency proceedings.

GAIL Achieves 9% Profit Rise in Q2

GAIL Achieves 9% Profit Rise in Q2

6 Nov 2024|01:54 PM

GAIL’s petrochemical segment posted a profit before tax of ₹157 Crore in Q2 FY25, recovering from a ₹42 Crore loss in Q1 FY25.

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

GAIL to Invest in Rajasthan Power Projects

GAIL to Invest in Rajasthan Power Projects

9 Aug 2024|08:38 AM

Power plants can be large consumers of natural gas. GAIL might discover a steady gas client by investing equity in Rajasthan's power projects.

GAIL and Coal India Form JV for Coal-to-Gas Project in West Bengal

GAIL and Coal India Form JV for Coal-to-Gas Project in West Bengal

6 Aug 2024|10:29 AM

Coal India will hold 51% shareholding in the joint venture, while GAIL will have 49%.

