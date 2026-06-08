TO THE MEMBERS OF GAMCO LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of GAMCO LIMITED (Formerly Visco Trade Associates Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the statement of Cash Flow and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2025, its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Consolidated financial statements, the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone

financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India and the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with the governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection 11 of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure - ‘A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

> We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

> In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

> The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow and Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

> In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies

(Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time.

> On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

> With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure - ‘B; Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

> With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

No remuneration is paid by the Company to its directors for the period ended March 31, 2025, and

> With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 40.

(ii) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented

that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (Intermediaries), with the understanding whether recorded

in writing or otherwise that the intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person any fund from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Party) with the understanding (whether recorded in writing or otherwise) that the company shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on our audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) (a) The final dividend paid by the company during the year ended 31st March, 2025 in respect of such dividend declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

(b) As stated in Note 20 to the accompanying standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2025 which is subject to the approval

of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software :

a. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is not available at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of accounts relating to general ledger and inventory.

b. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility provide the details of the modification done in the books of accounts at the application level.

Further, where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

The daily back-up of audit trail (edit log) in respect of its accounting software for maintenance of accounting records is not preserved by the Company as the accounting software does not have the facility to generate the report of audit trail.

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and regulatory Requirements section our report to the members of Gamco Ltd (Formerly Visco Trade Associates Limited) of even date)

(1) (a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(ii) The Company does not have any intangible asset as at March 31, 2024, hence this is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(‘c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the company does not held any immovable properties at as March 31, 2024.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2025 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(2) (a) In our opinion, the inventories of shares & securities in dematerialised were verified through demat statement, during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals and as explained to us, no discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has been sanctioned working capital loan in the nature of Loan against Securities (LAS), from financial institutions

on the basis of security of current assets. Shares and securities, held as stock in trade are pledged against such loan as mentioned in note no 9 of the standalone financial statements. No quarterly returns or statements were required to be filed by the company with the financial institutions in respect of such loans.

(3) As explained in the standalone financial statements, the company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and as a part of its business activities is engaged in the business of Investment and Trading of share and providing Loans.

(a) The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company and its principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees, provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, loans given by the company are repayable on demand and no schedule of repayment has been stipulated for the loans. Terms of payment of interest on said loans is stipulated and interest is regularly paid.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no loan and interest which is overdue for more than 90 ninety days.

(e) The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company and its principal business is to give loans. Accordingly. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to it.

(f) Based on our audit procedures, according to the information and explanation made available to us, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loan that were either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment details of which are given below :

(Amount in Lacs)

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loan/advances in the nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) 110.00 - 110.00 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A + B) 110.00 - 110.00 % of loans/advances in the nature of loan to the total loans 100% - 100%

(4) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

(5) The Company has not accepted any deposit from the public covered under Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the provision of paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(6) Being a Non-Banking Financial Company, the provisions of paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(7) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has generally been regular in depositing with appropriate undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues as applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed statutory dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2025 for a year of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, there are no dues of Income Tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax and cess as at March 31, 2025 which have not been deposited on account of dispute.

(8) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, we have not come across any such any transactions which was not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Hence this clause is not applicable to the Company.

(9) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, term loans taken by the company were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(10) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(11) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not received any whistleblower complaints during the year, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(12) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence the paragraph 3(xii) is not applicable.

(13) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(14) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

(15) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(16) (a) The Company is registered under Section

45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India and has obtained the Certificate of Registration vide Registration No.B.05.02453, Dt. May 16, 1998. Further pursuant to the change of Name of the company the Reserve Bank of India has issued certificate of Registration vide registration No.B.05.02453, Dt. April 25, 2025, as required under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The company has conducted non- banking financial activity with a valid certificate of registration from Reserve Bank of India.

(c) The Company is a not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India.

(17) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(18) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(19) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a year of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a year of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(20) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") requiring transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(21) The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Gamco Ltd (Formerly Visco Trade Associates Limited) ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.