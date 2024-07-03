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SectorFinance
Open₹45.48
Prev. Close₹43.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.81
Day's High₹45.48
Day's Low₹43
52 Week's High₹52
52 Week's Low₹32.65
Book Value₹23.38
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)232.34
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.81
4.8
4.8
4.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.91
46.42
13.46
1.81
Net Worth
56.72
51.22
18.26
6.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.4
-4.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
301.42
61.51
220.55
83.86
22.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
301.42
61.51
220.55
83.86
22.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.76
0.96
0.33
2.42
0.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
870.9
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,670.85
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.8
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
229
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajeev Goenka
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vinay Kumar Goenka
E D & Wholetime Director
Dipak Sundarka
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nitin Daga
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ayushi Khaitan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rhythm Arora
Independent Non Exe. Director
DINESH ARYA
Independent Director
Satish Kumar Garg
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Monika Kedia
1 British Indian Street,
1st Floor Old Building,
West Bengal - 700069
Tel: -
Website: http://www.viscotradeassociates.com
Email: tradevisco@gmail.com
23 RN Mukherjee Road,
5th Floor,
Kolkata-700001
Tel: 91-33-22435029/22482
Website: www.mdpl.in
Email: info@mdpl.in
Summary
Gamco Limited was erstwhile known as Visco Trade Associates Limited, which established on January 3, 1983, which has changed the identity to Gamco Limited from Visco Trade Associates Limited w.e.f. D...
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Reports by Gamco Ltd
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