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Gamco Ltd Share Price Live

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43
(-0.72%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:47:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open45.48
  • Day's High45.48
  • 52 Wk High52
  • Prev. Close43.31
  • Day's Low43
  • 52 Wk Low 32.65
  • Turnover (lac)8.81
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value23.38
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)232.34
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Gamco Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹45.48

Prev. Close

₹43.31

Turnover(Lac.)

₹8.81

Day's High

₹45.48

Day's Low

₹43

52 Week's High

₹52

52 Week's Low

₹32.65

Book Value

₹23.38

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

232.34

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gamco Ltd Corporate Action

1 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Sep, 2025

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18 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

Bonus

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29 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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15 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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5 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 15 Sep, 2025

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27 Jan 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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21 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Split

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Gamco Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Gamco Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:35 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.33%

Non-Promoter- 28.66%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Gamco Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.81

4.8

4.8

4.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45.91

46.42

13.46

1.81

Net Worth

56.72

51.22

18.26

6.61

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.4

-4.59

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

301.42

61.51

220.55

83.86

22.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

301.42

61.51

220.55

83.86

22.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.76

0.96

0.33

2.42

0.56

Gamco Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

870.9

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,670.85

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.8

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

229

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gamco Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajeev Goenka

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vinay Kumar Goenka

E D & Wholetime Director

Dipak Sundarka

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nitin Daga

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ayushi Khaitan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rhythm Arora

Independent Non Exe. Director

DINESH ARYA

Independent Director

Satish Kumar Garg

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Monika Kedia

Registered Office

1 British Indian Street,

1st Floor Old Building,

West Bengal - 700069

Tel: -

Website: http://www.viscotradeassociates.com

Email: tradevisco@gmail.com

Registrar Office

23 RN Mukherjee Road,

5th Floor,

Kolkata-700001

Tel: 91-33-22435029/22482

Website: www.mdpl.in

Email: info@mdpl.in

Summary

Gamco Limited was erstwhile known as Visco Trade Associates Limited, which established on January 3, 1983, which has changed the identity to Gamco Limited from Visco Trade Associates Limited w.e.f. D...
Read More

Reports by Gamco Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Gamco Ltd share price today?

The Gamco Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gamco Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gamco Ltd is ₹232.34 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gamco Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gamco Ltd is 0 and 1.85 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gamco Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gamco Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gamco Ltd is ₹32.65 and ₹52 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Gamco Ltd?

Gamco Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 118.48%, 3 Years at 81.87%, 1 Year at 0.79%, 6 Month at 9.84%, 3 Month at 18.20% and 1 Month at 5.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gamco Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gamco Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.34 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.66 %

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