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Gamco Ltd Board Meeting

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43.31
(3.56%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Visco Trade CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 May 202615 May 2026
Audited Results Gamco Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financials for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2026. Approved audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31.03.2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2026)
Board Meeting22 Jan 202614 Jan 2026
Quarterly Results Gamco Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 22.01.2026 Please b einformed that board of directors of the company at its meeting held on 22.01.2026 approved the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.01.2026)
Board Meeting19 Jan 202619 Jan 2026
Please find enclosed outcome of board meeting
Board Meeting20 Nov 202520 Nov 2025
The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, 20.11.2025, subject to requisite approvals/ consent, approved the scheme of amalgamation of Complify Trade Pvt. Ltd. (Wholly owned subsidiary company) i.e., Transferor company with GAMCO Ltd. (Parent/ Holding Company) i.e., Transferee company under the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.
Board Meeting22 Oct 202514 Oct 2025
Gamco Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the board of directors of the company will held on October 22nd 2025. Outcome of the meeting of the board of the directors of the company held on 22nd October 2025 is enclosed (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 22/10/2025)
Board Meeting14 Oct 202514 Oct 2025
Please be informed that the board of directors of the company had in its meeting held today i.e., 14.10.2025, has approved the decisions annexed herewith.
Board Meeting21 Aug 202514 Aug 2025
Gamco Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve General Business Matters Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today i.e.21st August, 2025, has inter-alia i. Considered and unanimously authorized the Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary to explore opportunity for strategic acquisition of the Companies in diversified field. ii. Approved the Notice convening 43rd Annual general Meeting of the Company. The notice shall be send to the eligible shareholders of the Company in due course. The meeting commenced at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/08/2025)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202523 Jul 2025
Gamco Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025. The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. The Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2025 alongwith Limited Review report of Statutory Auditor. 2. The appointment of Mr. Dinesh Arya (DIN- 00168213) as Independent Director with effect from 31st July, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2025)
Board Meeting27 Jun 202524 Jun 2025
Gamco Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 27th June 2025 to discuss general business matter. Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held on Friday, 27th June, 2025 today have inter-alia considered and approved the matter as stated in annexed document. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2025)

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