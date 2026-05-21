Board Meeting 21 May 2026 15 May 2026

Audited Results Gamco Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financials for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2026. Approved audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31.03.2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2026)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2026 14 Jan 2026

Quarterly Results Gamco Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 22.01.2026 Please b einformed that board of directors of the company at its meeting held on 22.01.2026 approved the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.01.2026)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2026 19 Jan 2026

Please find enclosed outcome of board meeting

Board Meeting 20 Nov 2025 20 Nov 2025

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, 20.11.2025, subject to requisite approvals/ consent, approved the scheme of amalgamation of Complify Trade Pvt. Ltd. (Wholly owned subsidiary company) i.e., Transferor company with GAMCO Ltd. (Parent/ Holding Company) i.e., Transferee company under the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2025 14 Oct 2025

Gamco Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the board of directors of the company will held on October 22nd 2025. Outcome of the meeting of the board of the directors of the company held on 22nd October 2025 is enclosed (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 22/10/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2025 14 Oct 2025

Please be informed that the board of directors of the company had in its meeting held today i.e., 14.10.2025, has approved the decisions annexed herewith.

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2025 14 Aug 2025

Gamco Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve General Business Matters Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today i.e.21st August, 2025, has inter-alia i. Considered and unanimously authorized the Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary to explore opportunity for strategic acquisition of the Companies in diversified field. ii. Approved the Notice convening 43rd Annual general Meeting of the Company. The notice shall be send to the eligible shareholders of the Company in due course. The meeting commenced at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/08/2025)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2025 23 Jul 2025

Gamco Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025. The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. The Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2025 alongwith Limited Review report of Statutory Auditor. 2. The appointment of Mr. Dinesh Arya (DIN- 00168213) as Independent Director with effect from 31st July, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2025)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2025 24 Jun 2025