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Gamco Ltd Balance Sheet

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42.99
(-0.74%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:16:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.81

4.8

4.8

4.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45.91

46.42

13.46

1.81

Net Worth

56.72

51.22

18.26

6.61

Minority Interest

Debt

128.65

54.65

63.92

10.45

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

185.37

105.87

82.19

17.06

Fixed Assets

1.84

0.07

0.08

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

169.52

89.65

15.41

6.45

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3.94

0

0

0.21

Networking Capital

8.7

14.56

52.16

10.11

Inventories

5.6

21.69

52.37

9.57

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.47

0.51

0

0.23

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.67

0.99

0.06

1.34

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-1.04

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.98

-7.59

-0.27

-1.03

Cash

0.27

0.59

0.15

0.3

Total Assets

184.27

104.87

67.8

17.07

Visco Trade : related Articles

No Record Found

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