Gamco Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.81
4.8
4.8
4.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.91
46.42
13.46
1.81
Net Worth
56.72
51.22
18.26
6.61
Minority Interest
Debt
128.65
54.65
63.92
10.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
185.37
105.87
82.19
17.06
Fixed Assets
1.84
0.07
0.08
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
169.52
89.65
15.41
6.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.94
0
0
0.21
Networking Capital
8.7
14.56
52.16
10.11
Inventories
5.6
21.69
52.37
9.57
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.47
0.51
0
0.23
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.67
0.99
0.06
1.34
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-1.04
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.98
-7.59
-0.27
-1.03
Cash
0.27
0.59
0.15
0.3
Total Assets
184.27
104.87
67.8
17.07
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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