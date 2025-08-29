The Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held on Monday, 5th May, 2025 today have inter-alia considered and approved: Recommended a dividend of Re. 0.10p (5%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025, subject to approval of the shareholders at Pursuant to regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015 the record date for the purpose of Final dividend for the Financial year 2024-25 will be Monday, 15th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/08/2025)