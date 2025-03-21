|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Bonus Date
|Record Date
|Bonus Ratio
|Bonus
|18 Mar 2025
|21 Mar 2025
|21 Mar 2025
|5:4
|5:4 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that GAMCO LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE GAMCO LIMITED (540097) RECORD DATE 21/03/2025 PURPOSE Issue of 05 (FIVE) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each for every 04 (FOUR) existing Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 21/03/2025 DR- 845/2024-2025 Note : As informed by the company 30017500 equity shares would be allotted as on Monday 24th March ,2025 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated March 18,2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 18.03.2025)
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