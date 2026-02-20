Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held on Friday, 27th June, 2025 today have inter-alia considered and approved the matter as stated in annexed document. Notice is hereby given that the Extra-ordinary general meeting of the members of GAMCO Ltd. will be held on saturday, 19th day of July, 2025 at 12 Noon IST through video conference/ other audio-visual means for which purpose the regd. office situated at 25A, S.P. Mukherjee Road, 3rd floor, Bhawanipore, Kolkata-700025, shall be deemed as the venue for the meeting and proceedings of the EOGM shall be deemed to be made thereat to transact the business as mentioned in annexed notice. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2025) Pursuant to regulation 30 read with regulation 47 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. We would like to inform you that Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting dated July 19, 2025 and other necessary information is published in following newspapers: 1. Business Standard (English Newspaper) edition dated June 28, 2025. 2. Duranta Barta ( regional newspaper) edition dated June 28, 2025. You are requested to take information on records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.06.2025) Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday 19th July, 2025 at 12 Noon IST through Video/ Conference/ other audio visual means is attched. You are requested to take aforesaid information on records. Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, July, 19, 2025 at 12 Noon through Video Conference/ Other audio visual means is enclosed. This is to inform you that the shareholders of the company in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting on 19th July, 2025, has approved deletion of clause 36 under clause 3(b) of the Memorandum of Association. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :19.07.2025)