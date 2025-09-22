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Gamco Ltd AGM

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43.31
(3.56%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Visco Trade CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM22 Sep 20251 Sep 2025
AGM 22/09/2025 Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule II and Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please find the enclosed Notice and Annual Report of the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 to be held on Monday, 22nd September, 2025 at 11:30 A.M. (I.S.T) at Merchants Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Somany Conference Hall, 2nd floor, 15-B, Hemanta Basu Sarani, Kolkata, West Bengal 700001. Copy of the same has been dispatched to the Shareholders of the Company on their registered email addresses on 22nd August, 2025. Same is also being uploaded on the website of the Company at https://www.gamco.co.in This is for your information and records The proceedings of the 43rd AGM of the company in details is enclosed herewith for your information and records (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.09.2025) Please find enclosed herewith details of voting results and scrutinizer report of the business transacted at 43rd Annual general meeting of the company held on 22nd September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2025)

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