Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd Management Discussions

The management of Girnar Spintex Industries Limited (formerly known as Amit Spinning Industries Limited) presents the analysis of business performance of the company for the year 2024-25 and its outlook for the future. This outlook is based on assessment of the current business environment. It may vary due to future economic and other developments.

Boards Outlook

The Board of Directors remains committed to the long-term vision of transforming Girnar Spintex Industries Limited into a fully integrated composite textile unit, evolving from its legacy as a standalone spinning operation. This strategic shift from being a yarn producer to a "Fibre to Fashion" player marks a critical inflection point in the Companys journey toward becoming a value-driven and diversified textile enterprise.

The Board firmly believes that moving up the value chain from spinning to weaving, processing, and garmenting not only enhances our competitive positioning but also enables us to better serve dynamic market demands with end-to-end textile solutions. By expanding into fabric manufacturing and forward integration into garmenting, the Company can capture higher margins, reduce dependency on commodity cycles, and build stronger customer relationships across domestic and international markets.

During FY 2024 25, the Company initiated key groundwork to support this transformation. This includes evaluating modernization and capacity expansion of existing assets, identifying technology partners, exploring backward and forward integration opportunities, and planning for investments in new infrastructure that align with our composite unit ambitions. The shift is also in line with evolving consumer preferences for speed, sustainability, and design-led solutions attributes best delivered through an integrated manufacturing model.

As part of the transition, the Company has begun to:

Explore advanced blending technologies and sustainable fibres, Plan capex for Cotton Spinning and fabric processing units, Strengthen R&D and design capabilities for fashion-led collections, Focus on digital solutions and traceability across the value chain.

The Board acknowledges that this transformation requires prudent financial planning, phased investments, and capability building. However, it is confident that with continued emphasis on quality, cost efficiency, sustainability, and customer-centricity, Girnar Spintex is well positioned to evolve into a new-age textile company one that participates across the entire textile spectrum and maximizes value creation for all stakeholders.

The Board reaffirms its commitment to this vision and will continue to steer the Company with foresight, responsibility, and strategic agility in the years ahead.

1. Industry structure and developments. a. Global Textile Industry Overview

The global textile and apparel industry is undergoing a structural transformation, driven by changing consumer behaviour, increased focus on sustainability, digitization of supply chains, and a growing preference for fast and flexible production models. While the industry has recovered from pandemic-induced disruptions, ongoing geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, and rising compliance costs continue to challenge global players.

However, markets in Asia, especially India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam, are gaining ground as preferred sourcing destinations, owing to cost competitiveness, skilled workforce, and government support. The global demand for sustainable, traceable, and ethical textile production is also leading to increased investments in green technologies and integrated operations

b. Indian Textile Industry Outlook

India remains one of the worlds largest producers of textiles and garments, contributing over 2% to the national GDP and employing more than 45 million people directly. The country has a robust value chain from fibre to finished products and is well-positioned to benefit from shifting global sourcing trends. Key developments in the Indian textile industry include:

Rising demand for value-added products such as technical textiles, performance fabrics, and organic garments. Growth in e-commerce and D2C brands, leading to increased demand for agile, integrated textile solutions. Government initiatives like PLI (Production Linked Incentive) Scheme, PM MITRA Parks, and interest subsidies under TUFS, which are encouraging modernization and capacity expansion. Increased focus on sustainability and circular economy principles, with greater emphasis on renewable energy, water conservation, and waste reduction.

c. Spinning Sector Trends

The spinning segment, while foundational to the textile industry, is characterized by high dependence on raw material prices particularly cotton and global demand fluctuations. In FY 2023 24, the spinning industry experienced price volatility due to erratic cotton availability and subdued export demand from key markets such as China, Europe, and the US.

India continues to be one of the top producers and exporters of cotton yarn; however, commoditized products are facing margin pressures. As a result, spinning mills are increasingly exploring diversification into blended yarns, value-added products, and forward integration into fabrics and garments to mitigate risks and enhance profitability.

d. Composite Units and Fibre to Fashion Model

Composite textile units which integrate spinning, weaving/knitting, processing, and garmenting under one roof are gaining prominence in India. These integrated operations offer significant advantages in terms of: Cost efficiency and reduced lead times, Better quality control across the value chain,

Flexibility to serve fashion and export markets with agility,

Stronger value realization and margin improvement.

This “Fibre to Fashion” approach also aligns with increasing global demand for traceability, sustainability, and speed-to-market. Companies transitioning to composite models are better positioned to meet the evolving needs of fashion retailers, lifestyle brands, and institutional buyers.

e. Strategic Positioning of Girnar Spintex

Recognizing these industry trends, Girnar Spintex Industries Limited is undergoing a strategic shift from being a pure spinning company to a fully integrated composite textile unit. The Company aims to capitalize on opportunities across the textile value chain by expanding into weaving, processing, and garmenting activities. This transition will allow Girnar Spintex to better serve the end-consumer, reduce dependency on cyclical yarn markets, and establish itself as a vertically integrated and agile textile player.

2. OPPORTINUTITIES AND THREATS

Opportunities

As Girnar Spintex Industries Limited moves forward with its transformation into a composite textile unit, focused solely on cotton-based products, the Company is well positioned to capitalize on several emerging opportunities:

Forward Integration into Fabric Manufacturing

With the strategic shift from a standalone spinning operation to a composite textile unit, the Company is poised to enhance value addition by integrating forward into fabric manufacturing. This will allow better utilization of yarn, improved cost control, and increased realization.

Strong Demand for Cotton-Based Textiles

Cotton continues to be a preferred natural fibre globally, especially in apparel and home textile segments. Rising consumer preference for breathable, biodegradable, and skin-friendly textiles creates sustained demand for cotton yarns and fabrics.

Government Policy Support

Policy frameworks such as the PLI scheme, interest subsidies, and infrastructure investments under PM MITRA Parks provide significant support to domestic textile units focused on integrated operations and exports.

Indias Position in Global Cotton Trade

Indias status as one of the largest producers of cotton offers a strategic raw material advantage. The Company is well positioned to leverage this strength for stable supply and competitive pricing in both domestic and international markets.

Operational Efficiency through Modernization

Investment in modernization of spinning and processing infrastructure can help improve productivity, reduce power consumption, and enhance product quality leading to better margins and customer satisfaction.

Threats and Risk Factors

While the Company is focused on growth and transformation, it remains exposed to various external and operational risks, particularly due to the commodity nature of the spinning business:

Raw Material Price Volatility

The Companys operations are highly dependent on cotton, which is subject to seasonal availability and price fluctuations influenced by monsoon, global demand-supply factors, and government procurement policies. Sharp increases in cotton prices can adversely impact margins if not matched by yarn price realization.

Demand Slowdown in Domestic and Export Markets

A slowdown in consumer demand either due to economic conditions or reduced orders from downstream fabric or garment manufacturers can affect offtake of yarn and processed fabric, leading to inventory build-up and lower capacity utilization.

Exchange Rate Risk

As part of the Companys sales are export-oriented, volatility in the Indian Rupee against foreign currencies (particularly USD and EUR) may impact revenue realization and profitability.

Interest Rate Fluctuations

The Company has availed term loans and working capital facilities on a floating rate basis. Any increase in interest rates will lead to higher finance costs and affect the bottom line.

Policy and Regulatory Risks

Changes in government policies related to cotton procurement, export-import regulations, GST rates, export incentives, or power subsidies may have a direct impact on operations and competitiveness.

Labour and Infrastructure Risks

Availability of skilled labour, increasing compliance requirements, and challenges in uninterrupted power supply (especially in rural textile belts) remain operational concerns. Any disruption in these areas can affect production planning and cost efficiency.

3. SEGMENTS WISE PERFORMANCE

The company operates in only one segment i.e. Spinning Mill Segment.

PRESENT SCENARIO AND OUTLOOK

Year 2024-25 was average. The Financial Performance of the company is given below

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars 2024-25 2023-24 Revenue from Operations 10308.85 9570.46 Other Income 221.13 99.15 Profit/loss before Depreciation, Finance Costs, Exceptional items and Tax 923.41 180.90

Expense Less: Depreciation/ Amortisation/ Impairment, Finance Costs 678.87 665.02 Profit /loss before Exceptional items and Tax Expense 244.54 (484.12) Add/(less): Exceptional items 0.00 0.00 Profit /loss before Tax Expense 244.54 (484.12) Less: Tax Expense (Current & Deferred) 0.00 0.00 Profit /loss for the year 244.54 (484.12)

4. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company recognises that risk is inherent in every business activity. However, managing it with efficacy is vital in order to achieve strategic objectives and long-term sustainable growth. The major risk areas are periodically and systematically reviewed by the management and risk management committee. Some of the major risks have been entailed below:

STRATEGIC RISK PROBABLE IMPACT MITIGATION STRATEGY Economic Risk Global lockdowns and Slowdown could impact demand and revenue Cost cutting measures being implemented rigorously Cost Risk Volatility in raw material costs could impact overall cost of production Holding sufficient inventory to protect itself from short term spikes Competition Risk Losing market share Continuous focus on quality Providing end to end services to customers. Credit Risk Failure to make timely payments, or the credit rating or risk profile otherwise deteriorates Strengthening credit control Effective collection strategy Labour Immigration Risk Stoppage in production Impacts quality of production Retaining labour with facilities for stay Strategies for maintaining cordial relations

5. HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

The management has cordial and harmonious relations with its employees. It considers manpower as its assets and that the people had been the driving force for the growth of the company. The Companys HR policy aims to develop and train each individual to perform to his fullest capacity, achieving individual excellence and at the same time achieving the Companys Goals. As on 31.03.2025 company is having 84 employees.

6. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Companys well-articulated internal control systems ensure the achievement of its operational, compliance and reporting objectives. It has adequate policies and procedures in place, for its current size as well as the future growing needs. These policies and procedures play a pivotal role in the deployment of internal controls. They are regularly reviewed to ensure both, relevance and comprehensiveness, and compliance is ingrained into the management review process. The audit committee regularly reviews the adequacy of controls of the key processes. It makes note of the audit observations and takes corrective actions, if necessary. It maintains a constant dialogue with statutory and internal auditors to ensure that internal control systems are operating effectively.

7. KEY FINANCIAL PARAMETERS (Rs. Lakhs)

Ratio 2024-25 2023-24 Remark Debtors Turnover Ratio 13.33 16.27 Delay in collecting receivables is major concern which is affecting debtors turnover ratio Inventory Turnover Ratio 12.40 12.31 Marginal improvement, indicating slightly faster inventory movement. Interest Coverage Ratio 0.27 0.07 Improvement in ability to service debt higher earnings available for debt service relative to obligations. Reason for such improvement is Improved EBITDA / cash profit Current Ratio 0.39 0.37 Slight improvement in liquidity driven by proportionately higher growth in current assets compared to current liabilities. Marginal improvement indicates only a small strengthening of working capital position. Debt Equity ratio 2.02 1.32 Significant increase in leverage, meaning the company has raised more debt relative to equity. Fresh long-term borrowings for expansion or working capital requirements Operating Profit margin (%) 0.26 0.19 Control over operating cost led to increase in operating margin. Net Profit Margin (%) 0.02 -0.05 Turnaround from losses to profit, but margin remains very low. Return on Net Worth 0.10 -0.00 Improvement due to positive EBIT in current year compared to breakeven/negative EBIT in previous year.

8. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis relating to the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. Actual results might differ materially from those expressed or implied depending upon factors such as climatic conditions, global and domestic demand-supply conditions, raw materials cost, availability and prices of finished goods, foreign exchange market movements, changes in government regulations, tax structure, economic and political developments within India and the countries where the Company conducts its business and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations. The Company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward-looking statements herein which may undergo changes in future based on subsequent developments, information or events.