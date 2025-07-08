Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTextiles
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0.7
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹4.59
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.29
P/E0.72
EPS0.96
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2.06
2.06
2.06
2.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
40.49
37.29
42.58
49.6
Net Worth
42.55
39.35
44.64
51.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
46.66
39.46
0
0.15
yoy growth (%)
18.25
0
-100
-59.35
Raw materials
-28.09
-27.63
0
-0.14
As % of sales
60.2
70.03
0
92.88
Employee costs
-1.52
-0.81
-3.15
-3.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.87
-5.24
-7.76
-8.74
Depreciation
-1.55
-2.51
-2.69
-2.96
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.73
82.15
-4.83
-31.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.25
0
-100
-59.35
Op profit growth
417.41
-131.83
-27.03
-32.02
EBIT growth
-687.33
-83.99
-20.91
-26.86
Net profit growth
-119.04
-73.15
180.33
-13.09
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,140.3
|481.4
|2,13,595.67
|-163.54
|0.32
|11,774.25
|812.27
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
631.85
|24.67
|18,251.45
|179.07
|0.79
|2,440.66
|351.93
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
145.78
|55.42
|13,979.65
|27.33
|0.07
|1,905.11
|42.5
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
496.4
|46.24
|13,019.22
|80.23
|0.91
|1,993.67
|117.15
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
24.92
|33.69
|12,704.22
|102.04
|2.01
|1,629.96
|7.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Deepak Choudhari
Non Executive Director
Arunkumar Manakchand Lalwani
Non Executive Director
Madhubala D. Choudhari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manoj Sethia
Independent Non Exe. Director
DHRUV JAIN
Independent Non Exe. Director
Siddharth Pradip Bhirdi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhakti Dnyaneshwar Kapratwar
Gat No 47 & 48 Sangwade,
Kolhapur Hupari Road,
Maharashtra - 416202
Tel: -
Website: http://www.amitspinningindustries.com
Email: secreterial.amitspinning@gmail.com
B-25/1 First Floor,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-011-26387320/2638
Website: -
Email: shares@rcmcdelhi.com
Summary
Amit Spinning Industries is promoted by K K Sheth and Arunoday Mills. The promoters belong to the Keshavlal Talakchand group, one of the leading exporters of textiles. The group also has a domestic ma...
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Reports by Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd
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