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Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd Share Price Live

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0.8
(14.29%)
Sep 4, 2017|08:50:01 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open0
  • Day's High0
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.7
  • Day's Low0
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0.72
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value4.59
  • EPS0.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.29
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹0

Prev. Close

₹0.7

Turnover(Lac.)

-

Day's High

₹0

Day's Low

₹0

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹4.59

Face Value

₹5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.29

P/E

0.72

EPS

0.96

Divi. Yield

0

Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd Corporate Action

11 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2025

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23 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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22 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

16 Jun, 2026|03:10 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.96%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

2.06

2.06

2.06

2.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

40.49

37.29

42.58

49.6

Net Worth

42.55

39.35

44.64

51.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

46.66

39.46

0

0.15

yoy growth (%)

18.25

0

-100

-59.35

Raw materials

-28.09

-27.63

0

-0.14

As % of sales

60.2

70.03

0

92.88

Employee costs

-1.52

-0.81

-3.15

-3.85

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.87

-5.24

-7.76

-8.74

Depreciation

-1.55

-2.51

-2.69

-2.96

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4.73

82.15

-4.83

-31.54

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.25

0

-100

-59.35

Op profit growth

417.41

-131.83

-27.03

-32.02

EBIT growth

-687.33

-83.99

-20.91

-26.86

Net profit growth

-119.04

-73.15

180.33

-13.09

View Ratios

No Record Found

Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

3,140.3

481.42,13,595.67-163.540.3211,774.25812.27

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

631.85

24.6718,251.45179.070.792,440.66351.93

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

145.78

55.4213,979.6527.330.071,905.1142.5

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

496.4

46.2413,019.2280.230.911,993.67117.15

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

24.92

33.6912,704.22102.042.011,629.967.97

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Deepak Choudhari

Non Executive Director

Arunkumar Manakchand Lalwani

Non Executive Director

Madhubala D. Choudhari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manoj Sethia

Independent Non Exe. Director

DHRUV JAIN

Independent Non Exe. Director

Siddharth Pradip Bhirdi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhakti Dnyaneshwar Kapratwar

Registered Office

Gat No 47 & 48 Sangwade,

Kolhapur Hupari Road,

Maharashtra - 416202

Tel: -

Website: http://www.amitspinningindustries.com

Email: secreterial.amitspinning@gmail.com

Registrar Office

B-25/1 First Floor,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-011-26387320/2638

Website: -

Email: shares@rcmcdelhi.com

Summary

Amit Spinning Industries is promoted by K K Sheth and Arunoday Mills. The promoters belong to the Keshavlal Talakchand group, one of the leading exporters of textiles. The group also has a domestic ma...
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Reports by Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd share price today?

The Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd is ₹3.29 Cr. as of 04 Sep ‘17

What is the PE and PB ratio of Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd is 0.72 and 0.15 as of 04 Sep ‘17

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 04 Sep ‘17

What is the CAGR of Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd?

Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.31%, 3 Years at -22.43%, 1 Year at -26.32%, 6 Month at 0.00%, 3 Month at -30.00% and 1 Month at -12.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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