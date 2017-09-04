Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2.06
2.06
2.06
2.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
40.49
37.29
42.58
49.6
Net Worth
42.55
39.35
44.64
51.66
Minority Interest
Debt
73.12
43.24
50.83
44.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
115.67
82.59
95.47
96.45
Fixed Assets
103.87
77.43
80.66
80.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.29
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11.48
5.14
14.58
16.11
Inventories
9.05
7.58
7.97
10.37
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.81
3.65
8.11
8.33
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.34
2.44
2.77
1.89
Sundry Creditors
-10.04
-6.83
-1.9
-2.76
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.68
-1.7
-2.37
-1.72
Cash
0.04
0.02
0.24
0.23
Total Assets
115.68
82.59
95.48
96.45
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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