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Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

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0.8
(14.29%)
Sep 4, 2017|08:50:01 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

2.06

2.06

2.06

2.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

40.49

37.29

42.58

49.6

Net Worth

42.55

39.35

44.64

51.66

Minority Interest

Debt

73.12

43.24

50.83

44.79

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

115.67

82.59

95.47

96.45

Fixed Assets

103.87

77.43

80.66

80.11

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.29

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

11.48

5.14

14.58

16.11

Inventories

9.05

7.58

7.97

10.37

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

11.81

3.65

8.11

8.33

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.34

2.44

2.77

1.89

Sundry Creditors

-10.04

-6.83

-1.9

-2.76

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.68

-1.7

-2.37

-1.72

Cash

0.04

0.02

0.24

0.23

Total Assets

115.68

82.59

95.48

96.45

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