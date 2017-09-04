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Girnar Spintex Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

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0.8
(14.29%)
Sep 4, 2017|08:50:01 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

46.66

39.46

0

0.15

yoy growth (%)

18.25

0

-100

-59.35

Raw materials

-28.09

-27.63

0

-0.14

As % of sales

60.2

70.03

0

92.88

Employee costs

-1.52

-0.81

-3.15

-3.85

As % of sales

3.26

2.07

0

2,430.61

Other costs

-10.11

-9.66

-1.05

-1.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.67

24.48

0

1,218.02

Operating profit

6.93

1.34

-4.21

-5.77

OPM

14.86

3.39

0

-3,641.52

Depreciation

-1.55

-2.51

-2.69

-2.96

Interest expense

-4.61

-4.13

-0.86

-0.01

Other income

1.1

0.07

0

0

Profit before tax

1.87

-5.24

-7.76

-8.74

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.87

-5.24

-7.76

-8.74

Exceptional items

0

-4.59

-28.85

-4.31

Net profit

1.87

-9.83

-36.62

-13.06

yoy growth (%)

-119.04

-73.15

180.33

-13.09

NPM

4.01

-24.91

0

-8,244.38

Amit Spinning : related Articles

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