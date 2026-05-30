Board Meeting 3 Jun 2026 23 May 2026

Amit Spinning Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2026 Due to non availability of certain critical information and completion of audit related procedure Board adjourned its meeting on June 02, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 30.05.2026) Board Meeting is further adjourned on June 03, 2026 for approval of financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2026 We are submitting explanation for further delay in submission of financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 02.06.2026) Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 03.06.2026)

Board Meeting 16 Feb 2026 8 Feb 2026

Amit Spinning Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025 Amit Spinning Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025 We are submitting herewith detailed reason for delay in submitting financial results (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.02.2026) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025 Board Meeting outcome for Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 16.02.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

Amit Spinning Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on September 30 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2025 3 Sep 2025

The Board subject to approval of members in ensuing Annual General Meeting approved the proposal for the partial sale of certain machinery detailed in Annexures, which may exceed 20% of the total value of the machinery of the Company. This sale is in line with the Companys plan to modernize its manufacturing operations. The sale may attract the provisions of Section 180 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 37A of SEBI LODR Regulation 2015, and is to the parties which are not related to the Company. The Board further authorized the management to finalize the terms and execute all necessary documents in connection with the said sale

Board Meeting 15 Aug 2025 4 Aug 2025

Amit Spinning Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2025 Amit Spinning Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/08/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the intimation dated August 04, 2025 for holding Board Meeting on August 14, 2025 to approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025, we hereby inform you that the said Board Meeting was held today, however due to non-completion of limited review by Statutory Auditors, the Board decided to adjourn the said meeting until next day. On August 15, 2025 the Board Meeting will be resumed to approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2025) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/08/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2025 9 Jul 2025