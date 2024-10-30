To

The Members of

GMR Airports Limited

(formerly known as GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial

Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of GMR Airports Limited (formerly known as GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited) (the Holding Company) and its subsidiaries (the Holding Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as the Group), its associates and joint ventures, as listed in Annexure I, which comprise the Consolidated Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2025, the Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Consolidated Cash Flow Statement and the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of the reports of the other auditors on separate financial statements and on the other financial information of the subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, the aforesaid consolidated financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the consolidated state of affairs of the Group, its associates and joint ventures, as at 31 March 2025, and their consolidated loss (including other comprehensive income), consolidated cash flows and the consolidated changes in

equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group, its associates and joint ventures in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained together with the audit evidence obtained by the other auditors in terms of their reports referred to in paragraph 15 and 16 of the Other Matters section below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment and based on the consideration of the reports of the other auditors on separate financial statements of the subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Utilisation of deferred tax assets on unabsorbed business losses and Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) Credit (refer note 2.2(h) for the material accounting policy information and note 33(a) for the disclosures of the accompanying consolidated financial statements) GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, subsidiary of the Holding Company had been under tax holiday period until financial year 2021-22 and thereby had accumulated MAT credit asset of 574.49 crores (31 March 2024: 521.11 crores) and has also recognised deferred tax on unabsorbed business loss of 108.23 crores (31 March 2024: 113.48 crores) to the extent it is probable that the future taxable profits will be available against which such unused tax losses can be utilized (before the expiry period thereof for its utilization). Our audit procedures, including those performed in our joint audit of GHIAL conducted with M/s K S Rao and Co., with respect to assessment of recognition of deferred tax asset comprising of MAT credit and unabsorbed business losses and its utilisation as at reporting date included, but were not limited to the following: • Obtained and evaluated material accounting policy information with respect to recognition of tax credits in accordance with Ind AS 12; • Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the managements key controls implemented with respect to recognition of the deferred tax asset; Under Ind AS 12 Income taxes, the carrying amount of deferred tax assets is required to be reviewed at the end of each reporting period.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Recognition of deferred tax assets is based on projected future profits which involves significant judgement regarding the likelihood of its realization within the specified period through estimation of future taxable profits of and consequently there is a risk that the deferred tax asset comprising of MAT credit and unabsorbed business losses may not be realized within the specified period, if these future projections are not met. • Obtained the understanding of the managements process and tested the internal controls over preparation of computation of future accounting and taxable profits of the GHIAL, and expected utilization of available MAT Credit and unabsorbed business losses within specified time period as per provision of the IT Act; In order to assess the recoverability of the recognized deferred tax assets on MAT credit and unabsorbed business loss, GHIAL has prepared revenue and profit projections which involves judgements and estimations such as estimating aeronautical tariff [which is determined by Airport Economic Regulatory Authority ("AERA”)] for GHIAL, revenue growth, passenger growth, profit margins, tax adjustments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (IT Act). • Reconciled the business results projections to the future business plans approved by the Holding Companys and GHIALs board of directors; • Compared the prior year expected tax profits with the actual results to determine the efficacy of the managements budgeting process; • Understood and tested the controls surrounding managements evaluation of litigations and contingent liabilities; Further, as explained in note 41(xiii), during the previous year, Telecom Disputes Settlement Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT”) has passed an order in respect of an appeal, challenging various aspects of the aeronautical tariff order passed by AERA in respect of third control period from 01 April 2021 to 31 March 2026 against which AERA has filed an appeal with the Honble Supreme Court. • Challenged the managements assessment of underlying assumptions projections used, based on our knowledge of the industry, publicly available information and GHIALs strategic plans; Considering the materiality of the amounts involved, involvement of managements estimation and judgment in determining reasonable certainty of sufficient future taxable income and thereby utilization of deferred tax asset on MAT credit and unabsorbed business losses, this matter has been identified as a key audit matter for current year audit. • Obtained and evaluated sensitivity analysis performed by the management on aforesaid key assumptions and performed further independent sensitivity analysis to determine impact of estimation uncertainty on the future taxable profits; • Tested the reasonableness of the forecasted tax liability computation as per the provisions of the IT Act, including assessment of the eligibility of various tax exemptions availed and MAT liability computation as per Section 115JB of the IT Act; • Obtained and reviewed the documents with respect to the litigations with AERA and inquired with the legal team about the status of the case pending with the Honble Supreme Court.; and • Assessed the appropriateness and adequacy of the disclosures related to deferred tax asset on MAT credit and unabsorbed business loss in the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the applicable accounting standards. 2. Valuation of Derivative Financial Instruments in relation to Delhi International Airport Limited / GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (refer note 2.2(v) for material accounting policy information and note 43 for disclosures of the accompanying consolidated financial statements) The Group has entered into derivative financial instruments i.e. call spread options and coupon only hedge and had purchased derivative financial instruments, i.e. cross currency swap, coupon only swap and call spread options, to hedge its foreign currency risks in relation to the noncurrent borrowings amounting to 8,751.13 crores and 5,425.37 crores issued in foreign currency in subsidiary companies of the Group, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and GHIAL respectively. Our audit procedures, including those performed in our joint audit of DIAL and GHIAL conducted with M/s K S Rao and Co., with respect to assess hedge accounting and test the valuation of the derivative financial instruments included but were not limited to the following: Management has designated these derivative financial instruments and the aforesaid borrowings at initial recognition as cash flow hedge relationship as per Ind AS 109, Financial Instruments. • Obtained and evaluated material accounting policy information with respect to valuation of derivative financial instruments and assessed these hedge accounting methodologies applied by the GHIAL / DIAL with the requirements under Ind AS 109, Financial Instruments; • Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of Companys key internal controls implemented with respect Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter The valuation of hedging instrument is complex and necessitates a sophisticated system to record and track each contract and calculates the related valuations at each financial reporting date. Since valuation of hedging instruments and consideration of hedge effectiveness involves both significant assumptions and judgements such as forward exchange spot, forward rates, currency yield curves, interest rate curves and forward rate curves and involvement of managements expert, and therefore, is subject to an inherent risk of error. to valuation of derivative financial instruments and the related hedge accounting; • Reviewed the managements documentation for the designated hedge instrument which defines the nature of hedge relationship; • Evaluated the managements valuation specialists professional competence, expertise and objectivity; Considering this matter involved significant management estimates and judgements and auditor attention was required to test such estimates and judgements, we have identified this as a key audit matter for current year audit. • Tested the accuracy of input data provided by the management to the external valuation specialist and assessed the reasonability of the assumptions used, while valuing the hedging instruments; • Involved our auditors experts to test the fair values of derivative financial instruments and compared the results to the managements results; and • Assessed the appropriateness and adequacy of the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the applicable accounting standards. 3. Monthly Annual Fee payable to Airport Authority of India (AAI) (Refer to Note 41(xi) for the financial disclosures in the accompanying consolidated financial statements) The Subsidiary of the Holding Company, DIAL has ongoing litigation proceedings with Airport Authority of India (AAI) in respect of Monthly Annual Fee (MAF) for the period 19 March 2020 to 28 February 2022 for which DIAL has sought to be excused from making payment to AAI as triggered from a force majeure event, which could have a significant impact on the accompanying standalone financial statements, if the potential exposure were to materialize. Further, the application of Ind AS to determine the amount, if any, to be provided as a liability or disclosed as a contingent liability, is inherently subjective. Our audit procedures including those performed in our joint audit of DIAL conducted with M/s K S Rao and Co., in relation to the assessment of ongoing litigation/arbitration proceedings in relation to MAF fee included but were not limited to the following: • Obtained an understanding of managements process and evaluated design, implementation and operating effectiveness of managements key internal controls over assessment of litigations/ arbitration proceedings and determination of appropriate accounting treatment in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 37, Provisions, Contingent liabilities and Contingent Assets; DIAL has received the award from the Tribunal on 6 January 2024, (“the Award”) directing that DIAL is excused from making payment of Annual Fee to AAI from 19 March 2020 till 28 February 2022. • Obtained and read the summary of litigation involved in respect of MAF payable, the supporting documentation including communications exchanged between the parties, and held discussions with the management of DIAL to understand managements assessment of the matter; In April 2024, AAI filed a petition under section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 for setting aside the Award challenging certain aspects of the Award with the Honble High Court of Delhi. The Honble High Court of Delhi vide its judgment dated 07 March 2025 has upheld the Arbitral Award and dismissed the petition of AAI. AAI has further filed an appeal against the said order with Divisional Bench of Honble Delhi High Court. The Management, based on an independent legal assessment of the Honble High Court judgement and AAI Appeal, believes that DIAL has favourable case to claim relief for the period from 1 April 2020 to 28 February 2022. • Evaluated the legal opinions obtained by the management from its internal and external legal experts on the likelihood of the outcome of the said contingencies and potential impact of ongoing litigation/ arbitration proceedings and amount paid under protest, basis our understanding of the matter obtained as above, and held further discussions, as required, with such experts to seek clarity of their legal assessments; and The outcome of such litigation proceedings is currently uncertain and the aforesaid assessment requires significant judgement by the management including interpretation of legal rights and obligations arising out of the underlying Operation, Management and Development Agreement dated 4 April 2006 entered with AAI, which required involvement of both managements and auditors experts. Accordingly, this matter has been determined as a key audit matter for current year audit. • Involved independent auditors experts to validate the assessment of the likelihood of the outcome of contingencies and potential impact of ongoing litigation/ arbitration proceedings and amount paid under protest in order to assess the basis used for determination of appropriateness of the accounting treatment and resulting disclosures in the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the requirements of applicable Ind AS. The above matter is also considered fundamental to the understanding of the users of the accompanying standalone financial statements on account of the uncertainties relating to the future outcome of the proceedings/litigation.

Information other than the Consolidated Financial

Statements and Auditors Report thereon

6. The Holding Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with

Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

7. The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Holding Companys Board of Directors. The Holding Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position, consolidated financial performance including other comprehensive income, consolidated changes in equity and consolidated cash flows of the Group including its associates and joint ventures in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. The Holding Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for ensuring accuracy of records including financial information considered necessary for the preparation of consolidated Ind AS financial statements. Further, in terms of the provisions of the Act the respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group, and its associate companies and joint venture companies covered under the Act are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Group and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate

internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. These financial statements have been used for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial statements by the Board of Directors of the Holding Company, as aforesaid.

8. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group and of its associates and joint ventures are responsible for assessing the ability of the Group and of its associates and joint ventures to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. Those respective Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the companies included in the Group and of its associates and joint ventures.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated

Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Holding Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Group and its associates and joint ventures to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group and its associates and joint ventures to cease to continue as a going concern;

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation; and

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information/ financial statements of the entities or business activities within the Group, and its associates and joint ventures, to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of financial statements of such entities included in the consolidated financial statements, of which we are the independent auditors. For the other entities included in the consolidated financial statements, which have been audited by the other auditors, such other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

15. We have jointly audited with another auditor, the financial statements of 2 subsidiaries, whose financial information reflects total assets of 34,554.03 crore as at 31 March 2025, total revenues (including other income) of 8,084.23 crore and net cash outflows of 984.32 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025, as considered in the consolidated financial statements. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these subsidiaries, and our report in terms of sub-section (3) of section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid subsidiaries, are based on such joint audit to the extent of work performed by the other joint auditor.

16. We did not audit the financial statements of 19 subsidiaries (including 4 subsidiaries consolidated for the year ended 31 December 2024, with a quarter lag), whose financial statements reflect total assets of 11,741.20 crores as at 31 March 2025, total revenues (including other income) of 3,140.22 crores and net cash outflows amounting to 120.87 crores for the year ended on that date, as considered in the consolidated financial statements. The consolidated financial statements also include the Groups share of net loss (including other comprehensive income) of 128.70 crores for the year ended 31 March 2025 in respect of 1 associate and 7 joint ventures (including 3 joint ventures consolidated for the year ended 31 December 2024, with a quarter lag), whose financial statements have not been audited by us. These financial statements have been audited by other auditors whose reports have been furnished to us by the management and our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, and our report in terms of sub-section (3) of section 143 of the Act in so far as it relates to the aforesaid subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, are based solely on the reports of the other auditors.

Further, of these subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, 4 subsidiaries and 3 joint ventures are located outside India whose financial statements and other financial information have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in their respective countries and which have been audited by other auditors under generally accepted auditing standards applicable in their respective countries. The Holding Companys management has converted the financial statements of such subsidiaries and joint ventures located outside India from accounting

principles generally accepted in their respective countries to accounting principles generally accepted in India. We have audited these conversion adjustments made by the Holding Companys management. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of such subsidiaries and joint ventures located outside India, is based on the report of other auditors and the conversion adjustments prepared by the management of the Holding Company and audited by us.

Our opinion above on the consolidated financial statements, and our report on other legal and regulatory requirements below, are not modified in respect of the above matters with respect to our reliance on the work done by and the reports of the other auditors.

17. The consolidated financial statements include the Groups share of net profit (including other comprehensive income) of 3.89 crores for the year ended 31 March 2025 in respect of 1 associate and 6 joint ventures (including 4 joint ventures consolidated for the year ended 31 December 2024, with a quarter lag), whose financial statements have not been audited by us. These financial statements are unaudited and have been furnished to us by the management and our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of the aforesaid associate and joint ventures, is based solely on such unaudited financial statements. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, these financial statements are not material to the Group.

Our opinion above on the consolidated financial statements, and our report on other legal and regulatory requirements below, are not modified in respect of the above matter with respect to our reliance on the financial statements certified by the management.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

18. As required by section 197(16) of the Act, based on our audit and on the consideration of the reports of the other auditors, referred to in paragraph 15 and 16, on separate financial statements of the subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, we report that the Holding Company, 4 subsidiaries, 1 associate and 1 joint venture incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act have paid remuneration to their respective directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. Further, we report that the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act are not applicable to 1 subsidiary, 2 associates and 3 joint ventures incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, since none of such companies is a public company as defined under section 2(71) of the Act. Further, we report that 12 subsidiaries, 1 joint venture incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act have not paid or provided for any managerial remuneration during the year. Accordingly, reporting under section 197(16) of the Act is not applicable in respect of such subsidiaries and joint ventures.

19. As required by clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act based on the consideration of the Order reports issued till date by us and by the respective other auditors as mentioned in paragraph 1 5 and 1 6 above, of companies included in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025 and covered under the Act we report that following are the qualifications/adverse remarks reported by us and the other auditors in the Order reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025 for which such Order reports have been issued till date and made available to us:

S No Name CIN Holding Company/ subsidiary/ Associate/ Joint Venture Clause number of the CARO report which is qualified or adverse 1 Delhi Duty Free Services Private Limited* U52599DL2009PTC191963 Joint venture XIX 2 GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited U62100TG2002PLC040118 Subsidiary III (e) 3 GMR Airports Limited L52231HR1996PLC113564 Holding Company III (c), III (e) and IX(a)

* Refer Note 41(i) for details.

20. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit and on the consideration of the reports of the other auditors on separate financial statements and other financial information of the subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the aforesaid consolidated financial statements;

b) Except for the effects of the matters stated in paragraph 20(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid consolidated financial statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books and the reports of the other auditors;

c) The consolidated financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the relevant books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial statements;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid consolidated financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015;

e) The matters described in serial number 3 of the key audit matters section in paragraph 5 above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Holding Company and Delhi International Airport Limited, a subsidiary of the Holding Company;

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Holding Company, its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Holding Company, its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, respectively, and the reports of the statutory auditors of its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, covered under the Act, none of the directors of the Group companies, its associate companies and joint venture companies, are disqualified as on 31 March 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

g) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith with respect to the consolidated financial statements are as stated in paragraph 20(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 20(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Holding Company, and its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures covered under the Act, and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure II wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of the report of the other auditors on separate financial statements and other financial information of the subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act:

i. The consolidated financial statements disclose the impact of pending litigations on the consolidated financial position of the Group, its associates and joint ventures as detailed in Note 7(a), 7(b), 37 and 41 to the consolidated financial statements;

ii. Provision has been made in these consolidated financial statements, as required under the applicable law or Ind AS, for material foreseeable losses, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Holding Company, and its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures covered under the Act, during the year ended 31 March 2025;

iv. a. The respective managements of the Holding

Company and its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act have represented to us and the other auditors of such subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures respectively that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 40(vii) to the consolidated financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Holding Company or its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures to or in any persons or entities, including foreign entities (the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Holding Company, or any such subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures (the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The respective managements of the Holding Company and its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act have represented to us and the other auditors of such subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures respectively that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 40(viii) to the accompanying consolidated financial statements, no funds have been received by the Holding Company or its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Holding Company, or any such subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed by us and that performed by the auditors of the subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our or other auditors notice that has caused us or the other auditors to believe that the management representations under subclauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The interim dividend declared and paid by 1 subsidiary, 2 associates and 2 joint ventures during the year ended 31 March 2025 and until the date of this audit report is in compliance with section 123 of the Act. Further, the final dividend paid by 1 subsidiary during the year ended 31 March 2025 in respect of such dividend declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. Further, the Holding Company, its remaining subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures have not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2025.

vi. As stated in note 41 (xxviii) to the consolidated financial statements and based on our examination which included test checks and that performed by the respective auditors of the subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures of the Holding Company which are companies incorporated in India and audited under the Act, except for the instances mentioned below, the Holding Company and its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2024, have used accounting software for maintaining their books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same have been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software:

a. In case of the Holding Company its 7 subsidiary companies and 1 joint venture company, the feature of recording audit trail was not enabled at the database level upto 24 May 2024 and for changes made using privileged access rights for direct data changes throughout the year;

b. In case of the Holding Company, audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes, used for maintenance of all accounting records for duty free business at Goa airport, revenue records of Cargo business and revenue records of car parking business;

c. In case of the 5 subsidiary companies and 3 associates, audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes;

d. In case of the 3 subsidiary companies, the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility at the database level to log any direct data changes are retained only for 7 days;

e. In case of the 1 joint venture company, the feature of recording audit trail was not enabled at the database level upto 23 April 2024 for direct data changes;

f. In case of 1 associate, the software used to maintain revenue records did not have the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

Further, during the course of our audit we and respective auditors of the above referred subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with where such feature is enabled.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013

Anamitra Das Partner Place: New Delhi Membership No.: 062191 Date: 22 May 2025 UDIN: 25062191BMMMKA3189

G^R AERO

Annexure I

List of entities included in the Statement

S No Holding Company 1 GMR Airports Limited (formerly known as GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited)

S No Subsidiary S No Subsidiary 1 GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited 12 GMR Airports (Mauritius) Limited (Liquidated on 14 August 2024) 2 GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis Limited 13 GMR Airports (Singapore) Pte Ltd 3 GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Limited 14 GMR Airports Greece Single Member SA 4 GMR Hospitality and Retail Limited 15 GMR Kannur Duty Free Services Limited 5 GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited 16 GMR Nagpur International Airport Limited 6 GMR Airport Developers Limited 17 GMR Vishakhapatnam International Airport Limited 7 GMR Aero Technic Limited 18 GMR Airport Netherland BV 8 Delhi International Airport Limited 19 Raxa Security Services Limited 9 Delhi Airport Parking Services Private Limited 20 GMR Business Process and Services Private Limited 10 GMR Goa International Airports Limited 21 GMR Corporate Affairs Limited 11 GMR International Airport BV 22 GMR Hospitality Limited

S No Joint Ventures S No Joint Ventures 1 Laqshya Hyderabad Airport Media Private Limited 8 Aboitiz GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (Formerly known as GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation) (till 30 October 2024) 2 ESR GMR Logistics Park Private Limited (formerly known as GMR Logistics Park Private Limited) 9 Mactan Travel Retail Group Corporation (till 30 October 2024) 3 Delhi Aviation Services Private Limited 10 SSP- Mactan Cebu Corporation(till 30 October 2024) 4 Delhi Aviation Fuel Facility Private Limited 11 International Airport of Heraklion Crete SA 5 Delhi Duty Free Services Private Limited 12 Megawide GMR Construction JV(till 09 January 2025) 6 GMR Bajoli Holi Hydropower Private Limited 13 PT Angkasa Pura Aviasi 7 Globemerchants Inc. (till 30 October 2024) 14 Bird Delhi General Aviation Services Private Limited (from 05 March 2025)

S No Associates S No Associates 1 TIM Delhi Airport Advertising Private Limited 3 Travel Food Services (Delhi T3) Private Limited 2 Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Private Limited 4 Digi Yatra Foundation

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the consolidated financial statements of GMR Airports Limited (formerly known as GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited) (the Holding Company) and its subsidiaries (the Holding Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as the Group), its associates and joint ventures as at and for the year ended 31 March 2025, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Holding Company, its subsidiary companies, its associate companies and joint venture companies, which are companies covered under the Act, as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The respective Board of Directors of the Holding Company, its subsidiary companies, its associate companies and joint venture companies, which are companies covered under the Act, are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Holding Company, its subsidiary companies, its associate companies and joint venture companies, as aforesaid, based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the ICAI prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, and the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained and the audit evidence obtained by the other auditors in terms of their reports referred to in the Other Matters paragraph below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Holding Company, its subsidiary companies, its associate companies and joint venture companies as aforesaid.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to

Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with

Reference to Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of

changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion and based on the consideration of the reports of the other auditors on internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the subsidiary companies, associate companies and joint venture companies, the Holding Company, its subsidiary companies, its associate companies and joint venture companies, which are companies covered under the Act, have in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2025, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI .

Other Matter

9. The internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements in so far as it relates to 2 subsidiaries, whose financial statements reflects total assets of 34,554.03 crores and net assets of 2,665.79 crores as at 31 March 2025, total revenues (including other income) 8,084.23 crores, and net cash outflows of 984.32 crore for the year ended on that date, as considered in the consolidated financial statements have been jointly audited with another auditor. For the purpose of our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, we have relied upon the work of such other auditor, to the extent of work performed by them.

10. We did not audit the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in so far as it relates to 15 subsidiary companies, which are companies covered under the Act, whose financial statements reflect total assets of 10,262.83 crores and net assets of 2,428.45 crores as at 31 March 2025, total revenues of 3,105.78 crores and net cash outflows amounting to 206.35 crores for the year ended on that date, as considered in the consolidated financial statements. The consolidated financial statements also include the Groups share of net loss (including other comprehensive income) of 107.51 crores for the year ended 31 March 2025, in respect of 1 associate company and 4 joint venture companies, which are companies covered under

the Act, whose internal financial controls with reference to financial statements have not been audited by us. The internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in so far as it relates to such subsidiary companies, associate companies and joint venture companies have been audited by other auditors whose reports have been furnished to us by the management and our report on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements for the Holding Company, its subsidiary companies, its associate companies and joint venture companies, as aforesaid, under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act in so far as it relates to such subsidiary companies, associate companies and joint venture companies is based solely on the reports of the auditors of such companies. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter with respect to our reliance on the work done by and on the reports of the other auditors.

11. We did not audit the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in so far as it relates to 1 associate company and 2 joint venture companies, which are companies covered under the Act, in respect of which, the Groups share of net profit (including other comprehensive income) of 3.89 crores for the year ended 31 March 2025 has been considered in the consolidated financial statements. The internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of these subsidiary companies, joint venture companies and associate companies, which are companies covered under the Act, are unaudited and our opinion under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act on adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in so far as it relates to the aforesaid associate and joint venture companies, which are companies covered under the Act, is solely based on the corresponding internal financial controls with reference to financial statements reports certified by the management of such companies. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, these financial information are not material to the Group. Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter with respect to our reliance on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements reports certified by the management.