Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹100.94
Prev. Close₹100.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,196.91
Day's High₹102.37
Day's Low₹100.78
52 Week's High₹110.36
52 Week's Low₹79.92
Book Value₹50.62
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,07,606.52
P/E0
EPS0.15
Divi. Yield0
Domestic traffic remained broadly unchanged. International passenger numbers showed a modest on-year growth of 2.8%.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Apollo Hospitals, GMR Airports, RailTel Corporation, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC Green, etc.
The company confirmed that the bonds will be redeemed on or before August 30, 2025, with consent from bondholders as stipulated in the trust deed.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, GMR Airports, etc.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1,535.25
1,424
1,424
603.59
Preference Capital
260.44
260.44
260.44
0
Reserves
52,254.8
51,953.93
32,654.89
9,788.24
Net Worth
54,050.49
53,638.37
34,339.33
10,391.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,055.2
803.46
1,106.01
1,179.77
yoy growth (%)
31.33
-27.35
-6.25
-4.79
Raw materials
-662.56
-360.39
-376.53
-113.07
As % of sales
62.78
44.85
34.04
9.58
Employee costs
-28.76
-40.71
-51.68
-52.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-487.17
-463.67
-493.37
-29.86
Depreciation
-21.5
-23.52
-19.06
-16.13
Tax paid
3.86
-24.98
-0.09
-0.08
Working capital
-5,022.52
4,120.04
-220.39
-228.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.33
-27.35
-6.25
-4.79
Op profit growth
-86.95
-68.38
-59.5
-28.42
EBIT growth
-5.99
30.77
-54.08
-29.8
Net profit growth
-13.45
-23.39
-47.59
114.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
14,807.41
10,414.24
8,754.56
6,673.8
4,600.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14,807.41
10,414.24
8,754.56
6,673.8
4,600.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
632.87
1,213.86
794.03
943.96
429.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
100.32
|0
|1,05,959.32
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,577.5
|0
|54,469.46
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
103.46
|43.45
|27,918
|220.06
|0.99
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
234.75
|27.31
|16,746.87
|187.82
|0
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
365.3
|27.1
|15,778.15
|174.23
|0
|296.28
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
G Mallikarjuna Rao
ED / MD / CEO / Promoter
Kiran Kumar Grandhi
Non Executive Director
Srinivas Bommidala
Vice Chairman & Non executive
G B S Raju
Executive Director / Deputy Managing Director
PRABHAKARA RAO INDANA
Executive Director
Alexis Benjamin Riols
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
PHILIPPE PASCAL
Independent Non Exe. Director
SUBBARAO AMARTHALURU
Independent Non Exe. Director
MUNDAYAT RAMACHANDRAN
Independent Non Exe. Director
SADHU RAM BANSAL
Independent Non Exe. Director
Emandi Sankara Rao
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bijal Tushar Ajinkya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Alexandre Guillaume Roger Ziegler
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anil Chaudhry
Alternate Director
Antoine Crombez
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepak C S
Additional Director
SALIL ANIL GUPTE
Additional Director
REGIS SEBASTIEN LACOTE
Additional Director
Matthieu Daubert
Additional Director
Christelle Florence Nicole Jacquemet de Robillard
Additional Director
Mathilde Lemoine
Additional Director
Normand Boivin
Naman Centre 7th Flr P No C-31,
G Blk Bandra(E) Bandra Kurla C,
Maharashtra - 400051
Tel: 91-022-4202 8000
Website: http://www.gmrinfra.com
Email: Gil.Cosecy@gmrgroup.in
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
GMR Airports Limited was initially incorporated as Varalakshmi Vasavi Power Projects Limited in the State of Andhra Pradesh on 23 May, 1996. The Company changed its name from Varalakshmi Vasavi Power ...
Read More
Reports by GMR Airports Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.