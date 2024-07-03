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GMR Airports Ltd Share Price Live

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101.91
(1.58%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:59:58 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open100.94
  • Day's High102.37
  • 52 Wk High110.36
  • Prev. Close100.32
  • Day's Low100.78
  • 52 Wk Low 79.92
  • Turnover (lac)2,196.91
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value50.62
  • EPS0.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,07,606.52
  • Div. Yield0
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  • Open101.88
  • Day's High102.9
  • Spot101.91
  • Prev. Close100.9
  • Day's Low101.26
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot6,975
  • OI(Chg %)3,41,775 (0.24%)
  • Roll Over%0.33
  • Roll Cost1.39
  • Traded Vol.38,36,250 (-84.76%)
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GMR Airports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹100.94

Prev. Close

₹100.32

Turnover(Lac.)

₹2,196.91

Day's High

₹102.37

Day's Low

₹100.78

52 Week's High

₹110.36

52 Week's Low

₹79.92

Book Value

₹50.62

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,07,606.52

P/E

0

EPS

0.15

Divi. Yield

0

GMR Airports Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2025

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5 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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GMR Airports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

GMR Airports August Traffic Down 3.5% as Delhi Slips, Hyderabad Gains

GMR Airports August Traffic Down 3.5% as Delhi Slips, Hyderabad Gains

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Domestic traffic remained broadly unchanged.  International passenger numbers showed a modest on-year growth of 2.8%.

15 Sep 2025|10:52 AM
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Top Stocks for Today - 15th September 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th September 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Apollo Hospitals, GMR Airports, RailTel Corporation, etc.

15 Sep 2025|07:44 AM
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Top Stocks for Today - 22nd August 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 22nd August 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC Green, etc.

22 Aug 2025|07:15 AM
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GMR Airports to Redeem ₹5,000 Crore NCBs by August 30

GMR Airports to Redeem ₹5,000 Crore NCBs by August 30

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The company confirmed that the bonds will be redeemed on or before August 30, 2025, with consent from bondholders as stipulated in the trust deed.

19 Aug 2025|12:35 PM
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Top Stocks for Today - 19th August 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 19th August 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, GMR Airports, etc.

19 Aug 2025|06:40 AM
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GMR Airports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:50 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.94%

Foreign: 29.94%

Indian: 36.37%

Non-Promoter- 25.10%

Institutions: 25.09%

Non-Institutions: 8.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

GMR Airports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1,535.25

1,424

1,424

603.59

Preference Capital

260.44

260.44

260.44

0

Reserves

52,254.8

51,953.93

32,654.89

9,788.24

Net Worth

54,050.49

53,638.37

34,339.33

10,391.83

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,055.2

803.46

1,106.01

1,179.77

yoy growth (%)

31.33

-27.35

-6.25

-4.79

Raw materials

-662.56

-360.39

-376.53

-113.07

As % of sales

62.78

44.85

34.04

9.58

Employee costs

-28.76

-40.71

-51.68

-52.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-487.17

-463.67

-493.37

-29.86

Depreciation

-21.5

-23.52

-19.06

-16.13

Tax paid

3.86

-24.98

-0.09

-0.08

Working capital

-5,022.52

4,120.04

-220.39

-228.67

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.33

-27.35

-6.25

-4.79

Op profit growth

-86.95

-68.38

-59.5

-28.42

EBIT growth

-5.99

30.77

-54.08

-29.8

Net profit growth

-13.45

-23.39

-47.59

114.16

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

14,807.41

10,414.24

8,754.56

6,673.8

4,600.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14,807.41

10,414.24

8,754.56

6,673.8

4,600.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

632.87

1,213.86

794.03

943.96

429.14

GMR Airports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

100.32

01,05,959.32402.9701,580.5156.41

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,577.5

054,469.4610.17017195.55

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

103.46

43.4527,918220.060.993,913.7510.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

234.75

27.3116,746.87187.820826.8831.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

365.3

27.115,778.15174.230296.2859.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT GMR Airports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

G Mallikarjuna Rao

ED / MD / CEO / Promoter

Kiran Kumar Grandhi

Non Executive Director

Srinivas Bommidala

Vice Chairman & Non executive

G B S Raju

Executive Director / Deputy Managing Director

PRABHAKARA RAO INDANA

Executive Director

Alexis Benjamin Riols

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

PHILIPPE PASCAL

Independent Non Exe. Director

SUBBARAO AMARTHALURU

Independent Non Exe. Director

MUNDAYAT RAMACHANDRAN

Independent Non Exe. Director

SADHU RAM BANSAL

Independent Non Exe. Director

Emandi Sankara Rao

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bijal Tushar Ajinkya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Alexandre Guillaume Roger Ziegler

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anil Chaudhry

Alternate Director

Antoine Crombez

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepak C S

Additional Director

SALIL ANIL GUPTE

Additional Director

REGIS SEBASTIEN LACOTE

Additional Director

Matthieu Daubert

Additional Director

Christelle Florence Nicole Jacquemet de Robillard

Additional Director

Mathilde Lemoine

Additional Director

Normand Boivin

Registered Office

Naman Centre 7th Flr P No C-31,

G Blk Bandra(E) Bandra Kurla C,

Maharashtra - 400051

Tel: 91-022-4202 8000

Website: http://www.gmrinfra.com

Email: Gil.Cosecy@gmrgroup.in

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

GMR Airports Limited was initially incorporated as Varalakshmi Vasavi Power Projects Limited in the State of Andhra Pradesh on 23 May, 1996. The Company changed its name from Varalakshmi Vasavi Power ...
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Reports by GMR Airports Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the GMR Airports Ltd share price today?

The GMR Airports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹101.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of GMR Airports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GMR Airports Ltd is ₹107606.52 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of GMR Airports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GMR Airports Ltd is 0 and 1.78 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GMR Airports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GMR Airports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GMR Airports Ltd is ₹79.92 and ₹110.36 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of GMR Airports Ltd?

GMR Airports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.31%, 3 Years at 33.57%, 1 Year at 16.15%, 6 Month at 1.63%, 3 Month at 8.96% and 1 Month at -0.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GMR Airports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GMR Airports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.33 %
Institutions - 25.09 %
Public - 8.58 %

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