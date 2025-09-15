Board Meeting 27 May 2026 22 May 2026

GMR Airports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026. Annual Audited Financial Results for FY 2025-26. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 27.05.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 9 Feb 2026

GMR Airports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended December 31 2025. Outcome of Meeting of Board - February 13, 2026 (As per BSE announcement dated on : 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

GMR Airports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting - November 13, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2025)

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2025 18 Aug 2025

GMR Airports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Enabling resolution for Raising of Funds Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 21, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/08/2025)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2025 24 Jul 2025