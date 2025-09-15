|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2026
|22 May 2026
|GMR Airports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026. Annual Audited Financial Results for FY 2025-26. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 27.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2026
|9 Feb 2026
|GMR Airports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended December 31 2025. Outcome of Meeting of Board - February 13, 2026 (As per BSE announcement dated on : 13.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2025
|10 Nov 2025
|GMR Airports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting - November 13, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2025)
|Board Meeting
|21 Aug 2025
|18 Aug 2025
|GMR Airports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Enabling resolution for Raising of Funds Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 21, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/08/2025)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2025
|24 Jul 2025
|Quarterly Results & Inter alia, to consider and approve issuance of INR denominated Non-Convertible Bonds for an aggregate amount of upto INR 6000 crores (Rupees Six-Thousand Crores only) in one or more tranches or series on Private Placement basis for re-financing of existing Non-Convertible Bonds of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting- July 29, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29.07.2025)
Domestic traffic remained broadly unchanged. International passenger numbers showed a modest on-year growth of 2.8%.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Apollo Hospitals, GMR Airports, RailTel Corporation, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC Green, etc.
The company confirmed that the bonds will be redeemed on or before August 30, 2025, with consent from bondholders as stipulated in the trust deed.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, GMR Airports, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI Cards, GMR Airports, Zomato, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: JSW Energy, Hyundai Motors, Suzlon Energy, etc.
The project shall include the installing and maintaining of 75.69 lakh smart meters in crucial zones like Varanasi, Azamgarh, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Agra, and Aligarh.
The acquisition will be completed in one or more tranches for a total of roughly ₹15.02 Crore.
Hyderabad Airport reached a milestone in October 2024, carrying 2.4 million passengers, representing a 21.7% rise year on year.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.