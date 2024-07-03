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GMR Airports Ltd Nine Monthly Results

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100.32
(-1.68%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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GMR Airports Inf: Related NEWS

GMR Airports August Traffic Down 3.5% as Delhi Slips, Hyderabad Gains

GMR Airports August Traffic Down 3.5% as Delhi Slips, Hyderabad Gains

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Domestic traffic remained broadly unchanged.  International passenger numbers showed a modest on-year growth of 2.8%.

15 Sep 2025|10:52 AM
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Top Stocks for Today - 15th September 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th September 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Apollo Hospitals, GMR Airports, RailTel Corporation, etc.

15 Sep 2025|07:44 AM
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Top Stocks for Today - 22nd August 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 22nd August 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC Green, etc.

22 Aug 2025|07:15 AM
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GMR Airports to Redeem ₹5,000 Crore NCBs by August 30

GMR Airports to Redeem ₹5,000 Crore NCBs by August 30

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The company confirmed that the bonds will be redeemed on or before August 30, 2025, with consent from bondholders as stipulated in the trust deed.

19 Aug 2025|12:35 PM
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Top Stocks for Today - 19th August 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 19th August 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, GMR Airports, etc.

19 Aug 2025|06:40 AM
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Top Stocks for Today - 18th February 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 18th February 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI Cards, GMR Airports, Zomato, etc.

18 Feb 2025|07:56 AM
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Top Stocks for Today - 29th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 29th January 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: JSW Energy, Hyundai Motors, Suzlon Energy, etc.

29 Jan 2025|07:50 AM
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GMR Secures ₹2,128 Crore IREDA Loan for Uttar Pradesh Smart Meter Project

GMR Secures ₹2,128 Crore IREDA Loan for Uttar Pradesh Smart Meter Project

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The project shall include the installing and maintaining of 75.69 lakh smart meters in crucial zones like Varanasi, Azamgarh, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Agra, and Aligarh.

9 Jan 2025|04:16 PM
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GMR Airports to pick up 50% stake in Bird Delhi General Aviation

GMR Airports to pick up 50% stake in Bird Delhi General Aviation

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The acquisition will be completed in one or more tranches for a total of roughly ₹15.02 Crore.

9 Jan 2025|10:20 AM
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GMR Airports logs 9% passenger traffic growth in October

GMR Airports logs 9% passenger traffic growth in October

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Hyderabad Airport reached a milestone in October 2024, carrying 2.4 million passengers, representing a 21.7% rise year on year.

19 Nov 2024|09:54 AM
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